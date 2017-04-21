Last Word on the spring musical, April 22

A great show Fiddler on the Roof, Lafayette High School drama department's latest and most impressive production, truly reaches deeply into the core of the observer. The honed skills of a huge cast in song and dance accompanied by the outstanding school orchestra combined to present a most memorable evening. Costumes, stage sets and lighting were superbly prepared and implemented. Performances at 2 and 7 pm on Saturday, April 22 are final opportunities to experience this outstanding production. Road worries Are we surprised that there was another Greensprings Road/John Tyler/ Centerville area accident over Easter weekend, and this time it involved an attempted carjacking with children involved? When does the madness end? Wake up, VDOT, this intersection is not getting any better! How long there will be a detour from Parkway Drive to Capital Landing Road? I normally take the Colonial Parkway to get to Spring Arbor to visit but the last month or so it has been blocked, and I've had to backtrack to Second Street and go the long way around. Colonial Williamsburg The Williamsburg Inn is not just another outstanding luxury hotel. It is a guest house, an historic American treasure. This fact is not understood or heard by the present new administration. Who decided to glam up the Inn landscape in such a tacky and inaccurate design? Quality and accuracy to period design have been lost. I heard endless concerns at the Antiques Forum in February and continue to hear them throughout the community about the ridiculous design decisions going forward on the interior/exterior of the Inn. The latest trends, competing to be the best, impressive, glamorous money-making place these hotel consultants who want to add to their personal credit, have no place in CW. Let us hope the community and all Americans can work together and call this problem to the attention of the CW Board when they meet. The Williamsburg Inn is a classic, a treasure. Leave the Inn alone. A question: Has anyone at Colonial Williamsburg figured the cost difference between paying their current balladeers and what it cost for six full-time paid employees with benefits and a dicey chance at retirement, minus the money certain angry donors (myself included) will now withhold? I am sincerely disheartened by all the changes/cuts/discussion of the fence at CW. CW clearly needs to generate more money, but saving a few bucks here and there seems to be costing them tons in donor gifts. CW is a national treasure, not a theme park. I hope they get their act together before they lose any more support. They are certainly on the brink of losing mine. Those of you who expect free access to CW because it was always that way obviously don't know your history. The streets have always been free along with the shops, but not entrance to the buildings. Mr. Rockefeller declared residents of the city of Williamsburg to be "ambassadors." He proclaimed that any resident who brought a "paying guest" to the historic area would get in for free. It was years later that the president of the Foundation decided to let residents in for free and that area included cities other than the city of Williamsburg, James City County, and Upper York County. If we support CW by paying a local fee that started in 2005, it is still nominal compared to other area attractions. Jamestown Yorktown Foundation is the only museum in the area that offers free entrance to Virginia residents. That is because your taxes help fund this site. Your taxes don't support CWF. Business intelligence Does the city ever have a thoughtful employee visit periodically with business owners to see how things are going? How business is? How the relationship with their building managers goes? If they have any problems the city could help with? I would guess no communications whatsoever between the city and city businesses. In a tiny city, how difficult would it be to have a mentoring staff person actively involved with businesses? Missing sticker My state safety inspection sticker was lost or stolen recently. Since the stickers are pasted on rather firmly, I doubt it was lost. Since my car is alarmed and always locked, how could this have happened? Think about the few locations where other people may have access to your car — for car maintenance, tire replacement and car washes. If your sticker has been stolen, you should report it to the local police, get a report number and report it to the state police. The State Police Safety Division has a procedure to replace the sticker. I am currently waiting for them to call me back to follow up on their process for replacement as shown in their handbook and on the internet. Looking for … To the person looking for LaVonne, formerly at Hair Cuttery: She is now at Shear Creations, 229-3200, 240 McLaws Circle, Williamsburg. Can anyone recommend a consumer advocate to the IRS, please? The IRS owes me 2 years back taxes. Do not refer back to irs.gov; they are unable to help. Thank you. I'm responding to the individual wanting cabinet fronts. I have a whole kitchen of cabinet fronts for sale. My number is 757-869-6767. Thank you. Looking for someone to refinish our front door. It is solid oak. It has been stained. The finish on the door is beginning to fade due to the sun. Please call 220-0484 or reply to the Last Word. Thank you. If you accidentally picked up a dark gray long sleeve shirt with Cross Country VHSL logo in bright colors at the New Kent HS Track & Field Meet on April 19 by the start area, toward the end of the meet, please return it to Warhill HS team (please put M.W. on it) with no questions asked. You can either drop it off at school or bring to the next meet and hand it to any Warhill HS team member. This shirt has a very sentimental value for my daughter and she would love to get it back. Thank you in advance! If anyone has a used pottery wheel that they are looking to get rid of or sell, please call or text me at 757-817-3010. Thank you! You can donate canes, walkers and more to the Foundation for Rehabilitation Equipment & Endowment (F.R.E.E.). There's more information on their website, www.free-foundation.org and their Williamsburg office phone is 757-707-4741. Drunk driving

Saw a somber bit on TV this morning showing people who didn't reach their destinations because they'd been killed by drunk drivers — alcohol should have a high extra tax so those injured due to a drunk driver would automatically have medical expenses paid! I'd guess most victims get little or nothing because of our legal system, so why not the dollars coming from the product? The producers could pass the tax on to their drinking customers, or not. Bird hunters I enjoyed reading Dan Cristol's birding column on April 15 about a recent bird watching trip taken by William and Mary students. Birds in our yard are a welcome sign of spring. That said, there is at least one local community that permits owners to let their cats roam freely outdoors in spite of published rules to the contrary. These cats hunt birds, rabbits and other wildlife. Perhaps such communities can be shamed into removing their numerous "Bird Sanctuary" signs. Snowden's talk Regarding your April 19 issue regarding "Snowden speaks with W&M students," it appears W&M is becoming U.C. Berkeley East. I agree with W&M Chancellor Robert Gates that Snowden is indeed a traitor. Gates, who is also a former secretary of defense and director of the CIA, should know exactly how much damage Snowden has done to this country. Shame on W&M. Easy clean up I saw most all of the leaf debris and odds and ends of what's on the street swept neatly at the curb. No one had come by with noisy leaf blowers which emit the same pollutants as a car driving 40 mph, but it was Mother Nature herself! She had swept the detritus up against the curb away from sidewalks and middle of streets. Wouldn't it be nice if we could allow her to do her work without noisy interruption? More onions, please Members of the Williamsburg Host Lions will travel to Georgia to pick up our order of fresh sweet Vidalia onions on Monday, May 8, returning on Tuesday, May 9. Onions will be ready for pickup at 4039 Ironbound Road on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday between 8am and 2pm. If you'd like to reserve your 10 lb. bag of onions ($10), call Doug Brown at 757-570-3573 or send an email to beengolfn3@cox.net. All proceeds support Lions Club charities to include sight, hearing, youth, environment and others. Gas station needed I noticed there has been some talk of a gas station being built on the parking lot of Walmart on Rochambeau Road. This has turned out to be not true, or—as some people might put it—fake news. In any case, there's no place that could use a gas station more than that area. Where is the local businessman who will seize upon this opportunity? Redistricting The local schools are considering redistricting. No shock there. You only need to look at the great disparities among the schools to see how bad things are. I am not talking about enrollment. That's easy to see. What's not easy to see are the disparities that impact learning. Look closely to see how each school performs on tests, the number of free/reduced-price lunch recipients, the number of high income neighborhoods at that school, the amount of money that the PTA raises each year, the attendance at parent/teacher conferences and PTA meetings, the number of parent volunteers who help in the classrooms, the number of discipline referrals, etc. The Gazette would do a great service to publish all those numbers so we can see what inequities exist now, and hear how the schools plan to correct them. My guess is that the schools will not share that data on their own. It is not right for parents to feel that they need to buy a home in a particular zone because that school is better. No school should be better. Please make them equitable. In the last school redistricting, our board members set the precedent for splitting neighborhoods when they divided Powhatan Secondary. Will they consider splitting other neighborhoods this time around? Cheers! On Palm Sunday night, Liberty Baptist Church of Lanexa did a fantastic performance for their Easter music. If you didn't go, you missed a treat. Thank you. Late-night TV I cannot believe the Trevor Noah Late Show could be so stupid. I have never in my life seen anything so idiotic that could come across a TV. He needs to be banned from all broadcasts. Dental work A patient at a local dental office was banned from future visits because she refused long and expensive "deep" cleaning of her teeth. All she wanted and could afford was a basic cleaning for which she also had to pay $149 for unwanted but mandated X-rays. Has anyone else had a similar experience? Is this "treatment" legal? Hungry squirrels Actually, there is an excellent squirrel proof bird feeder. It's called "Squirrel Solutions" and you can buy one at Lowe's. I have two of them and they are attractive, well made and the squirrels can't get into them. But with any feeder, it's a good idea to bring it in at night because other animals like possums and raccoons will turn it sideways and pour the seed out and have a midnight snack. Other than that, a "squirrel gun" can be purchased next door to Lowe's, at Walmart. Good luck. To the person seeking a solution to a squirrel invasion: I recommend Cornwell's. The number is 757-621-5063. Replica edition I'm not happy with the new format of replica edition of The Virginia Gazette. The print is smaller. The page is fuzzy for a few seconds and then comes into focus when you go forward or backward. The scroll bar is gone. There are blue highlights in some of the print that make no sense; they don't lead to a link or anything that should be highlighted. Overall, not a change in the right direction. Keep trying, please. Missiles North Korean nuclear missiles can now reach 7,000 miles. Go calculate that on your map. You want to see how close that is to America? It started with 3, then 4, then 6, now it's 7,000 miles. Recommended It's springtime again and my house needed to have the siding power washed. I called Bill Blackwell at 757-272-9315 to have him clean the siding I can always count on Bill to come when he says he's going to and to do a fabulous job. If you need any repairs to your house or any lawn services, Bill can also help you with that. If you want a professional job done, call Bill. I wanted to say thank you to Branscome's Painting and Power Washing for the wonderful job they did on my deck. My deck was cleaned and stained in only three days and looks brand new. Thank you, Mr. Branscome, 757-332-2388.