Last Word on mail delivery, April 26

Mail delivery

Here is an at-a-boy for the USPS: Under the circumstances, they do a great job. Case in point: we were out of town for a couple of months and our mail was expeditiously and accurately transferred. We unexpectedly had to return and the USPS quickly had our mail rerouted back to our home.

Well done

Wow! W&M students and director Christopher Owens have done it again: Baskerville is a total delight. Amazing staging, fast moving, funny, small cast of incredible multiple characters. The dressers must have blisters from having to completely outfit all but one actor many times. And instantly. Everything was wonderful. Congratulations all!

Big ups to the whole Starbucks crew at the Courthouse Commons shop. Saturday was crowded and the crew handled all patrons with dignity and grace despite having long lines and a waiting crowd. Nice job, women and men.

If you love to read your newspapers over breakfast each morning, and are very disappointed if the papers are soggy with dew, rain or snow, you will understand how much my husband and I appreciate our delivery person, Shyrece. When the weather is dreary, Shyrece double-bags our three newspapers in plastic and even triple-bagged them for the recent downpour. Of course, we are particularly happy to have our Virginia Gazette cared for this way so we can enjoy the Last Word!

Legal marijuana

I saw a report that more people want to legalize marijuana. Apparently they never had to work with someone who came to work high as a kite and worked like a zombie. Or maybe they are users and don't even know how they act when they are high. It is dangerous stuff as I know how it ruined one person's life and business for years.

Colonial Williamsburg

Whose idea is the big fountain/pool in front of the Inn? It looks like a trough! This is a sad interpretation of landscape for this beautiful building. Perry, Shaw, and Hepburn got it right the first time in 1937 when they did the landscape design. It should be maintained, not changed. The young students here want this town to stay the same. Who is responsible for this nonsense? As an art major, I say keep designers who do not know art history away from historic CW buildings.

I wish ... All Colonial Williamsburg employees in the Historic area would wear period clothing ... all CW employees and volunteers get free refills in their 2017 souvenirs mugs when they are working or volunteering ... all CW historic interpreters, trade workers, musicians and actors are given an increase in salary and bonuses that reflect their experience working with the public and level of education in colonial history, music, theater and 18th Century trades.

Reading the letter describing long waits for lunch and closed CW taverns during a busy week end—sounds like a local app needed for "tables open at _____ now!" Surely our remarkably talented people will come up with one! I, too, puzzle at CW not having any notice at closed taverns as to their hours. And wish sidewalk vendors would carry baskets of era-appropriate foods and call out their selection to passersby! That would add to the life on DOG Street.

Our mistake

The capacity figures presented W-JCC Schools Snapshot data in the April 22nd Virginia Gazette appear to be overstated for elementary schools. Elementary schools are said to be at 104% capacity; but of the nine elementary school buildings, one is at 104% capacity, one is at 101% capacity, one is at 100% capacity. Six elementary schools are at less than 100%, that is, 78%, 86%, 91%, 95%, 96%, and 99%. So how can these on a combined basis be at 104% capacity? Is there a data integrity question here? Does this suggest other figures may not be correct? How can financial planning and redistricting be addressed if the data is in question? Editor's note: You are correct the capacity figure for elementary schools was incorrect. We made a mistake and dropped a number when doing the calculations. Elementary schools are at 94% capacity. We rechecked our math on the others are they are correct. Thank you.

Come and get it

Snowden's talk

Was anyone really surprised that W&M let Snowden talk? If you haven't figured it out yet, the great majority of college professors are liberals; therefore, what values can we expect them to teach our children? You send your children to college to get a higher education and they become brainwashed by liberal professors.

The Gazette referred to Snowden as a "whistleblower." Disgusting. He is a traitor and W&M thinks students should hear him rationalize his treachery. Disgusting.

Gas prices

To the person who criticized my comment on the bombing of Syria causing gas prices to go up: It's called "cause and effect." The president bombed Syria, I believe, on a Thursday. By Friday morning, the wholesale price of oil worldwide had jumped, and the retail price of gasoline in this country went up. As I said before, cause and effect. It had nothing to do with summer gas prices, which will start sometime around the first of May.

Solar farm

There we go again with the JCC Planning Commission endorsing a solar farm that they would not want near their homes, but it is OK in our neighborhood. To gain access to the property, SunPower needs to wipe out the attractive Farmville Lane for sic months of construction construction, which is the only way in and out for the residents. There also is no benefit for James City County. SunPower, is owned 66% by Europe's third largest oil company, a German corporation that sells electricity to the highest bidder. Dominion Virginia Power will have to bid. Contrary to a local resident comment, this solar farm may provide nothing to the local area, maybe three jobs. Hopefully, the County Supervisors will ask the questions that the Planning Commission failed to ask and turn down this project.

Thank you

Thanks to the good Samaritan who cuts the grass along the sidewalk between Cooley Road and Duer Drive on John Tyler Highway, or Route 5. It's great for all of us that walk to exercise or get to work. Thank you so very, very much.