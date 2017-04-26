Last Word on mail delivery, April 26

Mail delivery
Here is an at-a-boy for the USPS: Under the circumstances, they do a great job. Case in point: we were out of town for a couple of months and our mail was expeditiously and accurately transferred. We unexpectedly had to return and the USPS quickly had our mail rerouted back to our home.
Well done
Wow! W&M students and director Christopher Owens have done it again: Baskerville is a total delight. Amazing staging, fast moving, funny, small cast of incredible multiple characters. The dressers must have blisters from having to completely outfit all but one actor many times. And instantly. Everything was wonderful. Congratulations all!
Big ups to the whole Starbucks crew at the Courthouse Commons shop. Saturday was crowded and the crew handled all patrons with dignity and grace despite having long lines and a waiting crowd. Nice job, women and men.
If you love to read your newspapers over breakfast each morning, and are very disappointed if the papers are soggy with dew, rain or snow, you will understand how much my husband and I appreciate our delivery person, Shyrece. When the weather is dreary, Shyrece double-bags our three newspapers in plastic and even triple-bagged them for the recent downpour. Of course, we are particularly happy to have our Virginia Gazette cared for this way so we can enjoy the Last Word!
Legal marijuana
I saw a report that more people want to legalize marijuana. Apparently they never had to work with someone who came to work high as a kite and worked like a zombie. Or maybe they are users and don't even know how they act when they are high. It is dangerous stuff as I know how it ruined one person's life and business for years.
Colonial Williamsburg
Whose idea is the big fountain/pool in front of the Inn? It looks like a trough! This is a sad interpretation of landscape for this beautiful building. Perry, Shaw, and Hepburn got it right the first time in 1937 when they did the landscape design. It should be maintained, not changed. The young students here want this town to stay the same. Who is responsible for this nonsense? As an art major, I say keep designers who do not know art history away from historic CW buildings.
I wish ... All Colonial Williamsburg employees in the Historic area would wear period clothing ... all CW employees and volunteers get free refills in their 2017 souvenirs mugs when they are working or volunteering ... all CW historic interpreters, trade workers, musicians and actors are given an increase in salary and bonuses that reflect their experience working with the public and level of education in colonial history, music, theater and 18th Century trades.
Reading the letter describing long waits for lunch and closed CW taverns during a busy week end—sounds like a local app needed for "tables open at _____ now!" Surely our remarkably talented people will come up with one! I, too, puzzle at CW not having any notice at closed taverns as to their hours. And wish sidewalk vendors would carry baskets of era-appropriate foods and call out their selection to passersby! That would add to the life on DOG Street.
Our mistake
The capacity figures presented W-JCC Schools Snapshot data in the April 22nd Virginia Gazette appear to be overstated for elementary schools. Elementary schools are said to be at 104% capacity; but of the nine elementary school buildings, one is at 104% capacity, one is at 101% capacity, one is at 100% capacity. Six elementary schools are at less than 100%, that is, 78%, 86%, 91%, 95%, 96%, and 99%. So how can these on a combined basis be at 104% capacity? Is there a data integrity question here? Does this suggest other figures may not be correct? How can financial planning and redistricting be addressed if the data is in question? Editor's note: You are correct the capacity figure for elementary schools was incorrect. We made a mistake and dropped a number when doing the calculations. Elementary schools are at 94% capacity. We rechecked our math on the others are they are correct. Thank you.
Come and get it
Pair of twin beds is available free for anyone who is able to carry them down a winding flight of stairs. Consists of two each, mattresses, box springs, Harvard frames (no head board), bedspreads, skirts and pillows. Located near the college. Call 229-3851.
I have two free televisions for pickup. They're the older kind—they're not flat screens. They're totally free, great working condition. That's Jackie, 254-5066. Thank you.
For free: electric wheelchair but need . Call for directions or more information. Ask for Ida, 544-8747. Thanks.
Snowden's talk
Was anyone really surprised that W&M let Snowden talk? If you haven't figured it out yet, the great majority of college professors are liberals; therefore, what values can we expect them to teach our children? You send your children to college to get a higher education and they become brainwashed by liberal professors.
The Gazette referred to Snowden as a "whistleblower." Disgusting. He is a traitor and W&M thinks students should hear him rationalize his treachery. Disgusting.
Gas prices
To the person who criticized my comment on the bombing of Syria causing gas prices to go up: It's called "cause and effect." The president bombed Syria, I believe, on a Thursday. By Friday morning, the wholesale price of oil worldwide had jumped, and the retail price of gasoline in this country went up. As I said before, cause and effect. It had nothing to do with summer gas prices, which will start sometime around the first of May.
Solar farm
There we go again with the JCC Planning Commission endorsing a solar farm that they would not want near their homes, but it is OK in our neighborhood. To gain access to the property, SunPower needs to wipe out the attractive Farmville Lane for sic months of construction construction, which is the only way in and out for the residents. There also is no benefit for James City County. SunPower, is owned 66% by Europe's third largest oil company, a German corporation that sells electricity to the highest bidder. Dominion Virginia Power will have to bid. Contrary to a local resident comment, this solar farm may provide nothing to the local area, maybe three jobs. Hopefully, the County Supervisors will ask the questions that the Planning Commission failed to ask and turn down this project.
Thank you
Thanks to the good Samaritan who cuts the grass along the sidewalk between Cooley Road and Duer Drive on John Tyler Highway, or Route 5. It's great for all of us that walk to exercise or get to work. Thank you so very, very much.
I want to thank Sarah Caylor of Bruton Parish Church for her beautiful singing at the Saturday night Easter service. I have heard Ms. Caylor sing before, and it's always an extremely moving experience. Thank you.
A huge thank you to Trader Joe's in Williamsburg for their donation of healthy snacks to the Rawls Byrd Elementary School Field Day on March 30. I contacted them at the last minute to contribute and within a day they had over 580 snacks packed and ready to donate. All the children who participated had fresh fruit or a cereal bar to refuel for a very active day. We are so very fortunate to have such a generous and amazing business in our community.
Russian influence
To the person who questioned the Russian connection in the U.S. presidential elections: That person and anyone interested should read the Jan. 6, 2017, report (ICA 2017-01) issued by the Director of National Intelligence. The report was issued based on information collected by the CIA, FBI and NSA. The report concluded that "Vladimir Putin ordered an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at the US presidential election. Russia's goal was to undermine public faith in the U.S. democratic process, denigrate Secretary Clinton, and harm her electability and potential presidency." The report stated that "We further assess Putin and the Russian Government developed a clear preference for President-elect Trump." It concluded that "We have high confidence in these conclusions."
FOX news
Thanks to Rupert Murdock and his two sons, FOX News has been turned into just another run-of-the-mill broadcast organization spewing liberal pablum. Think of it as "CNN Lite." Only one obstacle remains: Sean Hannity. He'll be gone within a month.
Late night TV
As to Trevor Noah being banned … thanks for the chuckle! Just change your TV channel.
We love the Daily Show with Trevor Noah and watch it every time it is on. Thank you.
Abortion rights
On the Opinion page of the April 22 Gazette, Dr. James Anderson states that "Abortion is a judicial, not moral, right." He goes on to state that "What women have is judicial permission, which is very revealing about the morals and intelligence level of the court." I would add that all courts (including the U.S. Supreme Court) are fallible, and often produce decisions that are driven by ideology and/or politics.
Looking for ...
I'm looking for moving or storage boxes. If you have any, could you contact me at 788-1296. Thank you.
Where does one donate to the Lions Club for their project? Thanks.
If the couple in Westmoreland who had a yard sale Saturday still has the seven wide mouth vases, please call 757-469-3351.
We, too, had an ongoing problem with the IRS. Laura in Tim Kaine's office sent our information to their IRS advocate, and the problem was quickly solved.
Some months ago someone posted in the Last Word that they had used Mike Frank Flooring for a job but left no phone number. Please post the phone number for me. I used him years go for a large job and a few smaller ones and he was terrific. I have another job coming up and would like to use him again. Editor's note: We couldn't find the contact information, so if anyone has it, please send it in to Last Word.
The person seeking a recommendation for an IRS consumer advocate can check with the Virginia Taxpayer Advocate Service office at 804-916-3501. They should be able to provide some help.
Too judgmental
I'm noticing how society tends to be so judgmental on everything. If you don't like the way individuals are living, then leave them alone. Chances are, you're not the Nancy Drew or Joe Hardy personality, either. In fact, you could be worse than the people that you are critical of.
Personal hygiene
This call is about personal hygiene. I was in a local food store the other day, and there was a gentleman who came and used the bathroom and he walked right out without washing his hands. I saw him out there with his hands all over a shopping cart. You know, one of the basic things that we learned is just basic hygiene—we learned that in kindergarten. I can't believe that a grown man can't wash his hands after he goes and uses the bathroom.
Recommended
Need an electrician who is on-time, knowledgeable, affordable? Call K&K Electrical, 757-903-2565. Came as scheduled, performed two tasks—replaced switch, rewired lamppost. Explained what he did, cleaned up and left. Hard to beat!
Many thanks to East Coast Appliance in Newport News and especially their knowledgeable salesman, John Wyne, 283-2883, who was very helpful in our purchase of a Bosch dishwasher! We had researched dishwashers online and found that a particular Bosch model was the best in terms of reliability, quiet operation and price. We called the big box stores and one independent store and found East Coast Appliance to be the least expensive. East Coast is truly "The Discount King," as they advertise.
Good plumbers are hard to find. Try Haynes Drains & Plumbing, 804-641-4654. Alec came as scheduled, cleaned two bathroom sink drains and changed an under-sink water filter. Affordable. Left place spotless.
When we ran into some complex networking problems with our Mac, Cyberwizards was recommended to us. Randy showed up on time, was courteous, friendly and knowledgeable. He solved our problems with no time lost and at a very reasonable charge. You can't go wrong by using them if you have computer problems. Their number is 757-273-0708.
I was driving by Williamsburg Shopping Center when I noticed that the produce stand is back. The clerk, Bob, said that he will continue to have the best produce from Hanover at the best price.