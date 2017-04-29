Last Word on meals tax, April 29

Meals tax

So, the City of Williamsburg is considering adding 2 percent to the meals tax in addition to the 5 percent already in place, plus the 6 percent state sales tax which was not mentioned in the article. This would equal 13 percent! Then there is the tip — I usually tip 20 percent — so now I'd be up to 33 percent of the cost of my actual meal in tax and tip. If I were to eat in town, and I am local, something would have to give. I guess I would have to tip based on the actual cost of the meal before tax. We just hosted our son's wedding rehearsal dinner in Prince William County, where there is no meals tax. The bill for the event was $1,700 plus 6 percent state sales tax of $102. At the proposed city of Williamsburg rate, it would have been a tax of $221.

Looking for ...

The Salvation Army would greatly appreciate donations of brown paper grocery bags, especially those with handles, for our food pantry.

Could someone tell me where I can dispose of a large, old-style, nonworking television?

I'm in need of a "medical pedicure." I'm used to having them and since I've moved here I just cannot locate one. Medicare paid for pedicures, and if anyone knows where I can get this type of specialist in the Williamsburg area, I would sincerely appreciate it.

Photos in Williamsburg submitted by readers. Upload your photos at community.vagazette.com, community.dailypress.com or community.tidewaterreview.com.

Someone recently asked where should one donate to the Lions Club for their projects. The James City Lions Club has many projects. Our primary focus is sight, hearing and diabetes. We can always use cash donations, used eyeglasses, etc. Please contact Margene Hartsough (club president) at 250-3151 for details.

To the person who was interested in buying kitchen cabinets: I have a few brand new. Send your phone number to the Last Word, and I'll send you photos.

To the person requesting help in dealing with the IRS about prior years' refunds: I suggest you contact your local Taxpayer Advocate Service, which is an independent organization within the IRS. If you can demonstrate a hardship created by not getting these refunds and that the IRS has not responded to your requests for payment, or given you a satisfactory answer as why the delay in payment, they will help you. They are in Richmond at 804-916-3501. Or you can fill out Form 911 available on irs.gov website and fax it to 804-821-2127.

Colonial Williamsburg

I wish the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation would implement a specific fundraiser to construct the Douglas Playhouse Theater on its original site near Christiana Campbell's and Colonial Williamsburg's Capitol building. Also, I wish Colonial Williamsburg would collaborate with William and Mary to create an acting troupe that would perform at the Douglas Playhouse Theater.

I wish the Williamsburg Lodge Traditions Restaurant would have an early bird 15-20 percent off special from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays for seniors and those in the community with Good Neighbor passes.

Roadwork ahead

I had to laugh at the recent letter about Parkway Drive being closed for the last month or so; I could have written it myself! I, too, go to Spring Arbor to visit my mom several times a week and am inconvenienced by the detour. I'm all in favor of installing sidewalks for the safety of the international students who walk there; my question is whether it's necessary for them to close both lanes? Couldn't they have flagmen with the "stop/slow" signs, which would allow traffic to pass?

Thanks to the fine people at VDOT for installing blinking yellow left-turn arrows at numerous intersections across the county. You have postponed gridlock for a few more years.

Sending wishes ...

We had been wondering what happened to our Post Office mail delivery person, Rodney, when we didn't see him for a while and our delivery was getting irregular. His service has been out of this world: early delivery times, accurate sorting, hand carrying packages to your door, always cheerful, friendly and kind. We just learned he was rear-ended on I-64 and suffered back, neck and shoulder injuries. His car is being repaired, and we look forward to his healthy return.

Dental work

In response to a question in the Last Word regarding "deep cleaning" of teeth: Yes, we had the same experience in a local shopping center's dentist office. They offer you their form of dental insurance, which comes with free cleaning; however, when you go in for the cleaning, you are informed that what you must have is an expensive deep cleaning or they won't clean your teeth at all. Also, the front office person was very pushy trying to sell these policies to their patients.

To the individual who does not want to pay for expensive and deep cleaning of her teeth: Try going to the dental school at VCU. They are amazing, very inexpensive and the work they do is thorough. The only drawback is the distance and the parking situation.

In response to the person asking if it is legal for a dental practice to dismiss a patient for not having X-rays and a "deep cleaning": It would be illegal and considered malpractice for the dentist to provide any care without proper diagnostic information. Dental X-rays are critical dental diagnostic standards of care requirements. Providing only a basic cleaning, which is considered a preventative procedure, when a deep cleaning, which is a disease treatment procedure is indicated, would also place the dentist in professional jeopardy. If affordability is the reason that you are not accepting appropriate care, you could contact Olde Towne Dental Clinic, which offers a sliding scale of payment.

Legal marijuana

Regarding the Last Word comment on legal marijuana: The person writes that it is a dangerous drug because they knew one person who abused it. Such an old, tired argument. Alcohol has not been made illegal because some abuse it. Why should marijuana be illegal because some abuse it? Any drug, be it alcohol or pot, is dangerous if abused. But just like alcohol, marijuana can be enjoyed but not abused. Stop pouring our tax dollars into trying to enforce the ridiculous prohibition on marijuana.

Health insurance

If Congress and the Senate think Obamacare is so wonderful, how come federal employees don't have Obamacare? My husband works for a private company, and our premiums have just skyrocketed, and we are paying several thousand dollars out of pocket before insurance will kick in. So, in other words, we can't afford to go to the doctor. Before, we paid maybe $20 and now, it's $250 or $300. So you need to get together, Democrats and Republicans, and get this Obamacare out of here. Don't think about your political party. Think about the good of this country.