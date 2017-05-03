Last Word on sanctuary cities, May 3

Yard work needed

This is a follow up on the yard work complaint asking the Lightfoot Post Office to have the bush trimmed because you can't see when you're pulling out onto Route 60 W.: The Lightfoot Post Office has nothing to do with that because they only rent from the property owner who deals with the contractors to do the landscaping. The post office can only take the complaints; they can't do anything about it except pass the word along. Thank you.

Sanctuary cities

Can anyone explain to me what the actual purpose of a sanctuary city is other than to break federal law? Do the mayors, judges and other Democrats even know the meaning of the word "law" and what it means to follow it? What possible legitimate reason can anyone provide for this to continue?

Several cities in the United States have made themselves sanctuary cities: Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Washington, D.C. But do you know there was a bill signed into law and signed by the president of the United States that cities cannot go against the federal government with immigration? They cannot block ICE. That bill was signed into law in 1996 by President Bill Clinton. The laws are on the books, and the cities that are being defiant are breaking the law. So there doesn't need to be a new law. So why is the judge in San Francisco suing the federal government for saying you won't get federal funds if you act against the United States and against immigration?

CW Revolutionaries

Thank you, Colonial Williamsburg, for the outstanding program with actor Chaz Mena Friday night. We hadn't known of this "young and enterprising" Spanish governor of Louisiana during our Revolutionary War. As Governor Galvez, Mena portrayed a bright, thoughtful and knowledgeable man fully aware of all contributions of the French and Spanish navies involved in the extensive operation. And he was able to speak the languages. Mena apparently has a following, and perhaps Galvez does as well, for the audience was much engaged and posed lots of specific questions. Excellent program! We hope there will be an article on the "Revolutionaries in Residence" So we don't miss any. Editor's note: We're doing our best to make sure you don't! We published articles in advance about both Chaz Mena and Afroculinaria blogger Michael Twitty.

Looking for ...

I am still trying to find a responsible high school student (prefer Warhill) for yard work. Call 566-3966 and ask for, or leave a message, for Dave.

This is for the person asking for the telephone contact number for Mike Frank Flooring. Mike's number is 887-1717. I know that's a good number because he did a job for me just about two weeks ago.

Has anyone used Empire Flooring to have a vinyl floor put down in their home? Please respond with your comments. Thank you.

Many years back, I had some custom-made blinds done by a company named Thrifty Blinds. I was trying to find out if anyone knows if they're still in business. I may need some repairs, and I would like to speak to someone. Thank you.

Found in Windsor Forest neighborhood: a set of keys, probably personal keys lost by a workman. A house key, car key, small Swiss Army knife and some Kroger grocery store tags. Please call 757-565-0851 to reclaim.

Tossed books

What's with throwing away books that don't have torn, written-on, or missing pages or worn bindings? I retrieved a stack from a trash can. Some were classics for children. There are poor neighborhoods in Apppalachia and others a lot closer.

Road reminder

Reminder to Virginia drivers; If it is raining, put your windshield wipers on and your lights. Also, solid white lines mean "do not cross."

Hot exercise

Recently, a new thermostat has been installed in the Silver Sneakers exercise room. The temperature is permanently set at 71 degrees, which is very comfortable for the low-impact yoga classes. It is not comfortable for the rest of the exercise classes in which we jog, jump rope and run. It is beastly hot for those classes. The instructors have fans working, but that does not lower the temperature. Many people have complained to the front desk, but it appears nothing will get done. Is it a penny wise, pound foolish decision made by the management? Please allow the instructors to turn down the air conditioner as needed.

Fatal accident

The jury is out as to the cause of the fatal accident on Williamsburg West in Ford's Colony. Nevertheless, whenever excessive speeds become a problem, it gets resolved principally by issuing a few tickets. The word will get around, and drivers will become more careful about how fast they are going.

At this point, no one knows the exact cause of the fatal accident in Ford's Colony last week. The police immediately said speed may have been a factor, without knowing for certain. It is not necessarily the case that the driver was intentionally speeding, and no one should leap to that conclusion. It is entirely possible that a medical emergency incapacitated the driver, who was then unable to control the speed of the car. It was very insensitive of the commenter to use this tragedy to make a point about speeding without any true knowledge of the situation, and to voice this opinion in the Last Word can only add to the family's grief and pain.

I take issue with the person who wrote that Ford's Colony HOA is not doing enough to stop speeding. My family has lived here for 9 years and I have seen neighbors stopped for driving above the 25 mile an hour limit, which is indeed very slow. I would say that 99.9 percent of the residents adhere to that limit. Yes, it is very sad to lose a resident in a car accident. Our security officers cannot be everywhere 24 hours a day.

Less modernization

What's the idea of a fountain created at the front of the Williamsburg Inn? Isn't this a Colonial town? Why are people trying to modernize this beautiful town? Go back to the way it was with flowers. Also, I miss the lawn bowling greens. Did they have numerous golf courses in Colonial times? Lawn bowling dates back in time. Whoever is doing these changes needs to get real and go back to the way it's supposed to be.

Tax cuts

The tax cuts, which the Republicans will address, will take the lid off the deficit. Three of the ways the government can save money would be to: set the salaries of those who vote for it at $1 a year; sell off the fleet of SUVs and armored limos and require the White House and government officials to travel in their own cars; and mothball the fleet of government airplanes and require all federal employees — including the president — to fly coach on United Airlines as well as have them pay for their own tickets.