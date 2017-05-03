Last Word on sanctuary cities, May 3

Yard work needed
This is a follow up on the yard work complaint asking the Lightfoot Post Office to have the bush trimmed because you can't see when you're pulling out onto Route 60 W.: The Lightfoot Post Office has nothing to do with that because they only rent from the property owner who deals with the contractors to do the landscaping. The post office can only take the complaints; they can't do anything about it except pass the word along. Thank you.
Sanctuary cities
Can anyone explain to me what the actual purpose of a sanctuary city is other than to break federal law? Do the mayors, judges and other Democrats even know the meaning of the word "law" and what it means to follow it? What possible legitimate reason can anyone provide for this to continue?
Several cities in the United States have made themselves sanctuary cities: Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Washington, D.C. But do you know there was a bill signed into law and signed by the president of the United States that cities cannot go against the federal government with immigration? They cannot block ICE. That bill was signed into law in 1996 by President Bill Clinton. The laws are on the books, and the cities that are being defiant are breaking the law. So there doesn't need to be a new law. So why is the judge in San Francisco suing the federal government for saying you won't get federal funds if you act against the United States and against immigration?
CW Revolutionaries
Thank you, Colonial Williamsburg, for the outstanding program with actor Chaz Mena Friday night. We hadn't known of this "young and enterprising" Spanish governor of Louisiana during our Revolutionary War. As Governor Galvez, Mena portrayed a bright, thoughtful and knowledgeable man fully aware of all contributions of the French and Spanish navies involved in the extensive operation. And he was able to speak the languages. Mena apparently has a following, and perhaps Galvez does as well, for the audience was much engaged and posed lots of specific questions. Excellent program! We hope there will be an article on the "Revolutionaries in Residence" So we don't miss any. Editor's note: We're doing our best to make sure you don't! We published articles in advance about both Chaz Mena and Afroculinaria blogger Michael Twitty.
Looking for ...
I am still trying to find a responsible high school student (prefer Warhill) for yard work. Call 566-3966 and ask for, or leave a message, for Dave.
This is for the person asking for the telephone contact number for Mike Frank Flooring. Mike's number is 887-1717. I know that's a good number because he did a job for me just about two weeks ago.
Has anyone used Empire Flooring to have a vinyl floor put down in their home? Please respond with your comments. Thank you.
Many years back, I had some custom-made blinds done by a company named Thrifty Blinds. I was trying to find out if anyone knows if they're still in business. I may need some repairs, and I would like to speak to someone. Thank you.
Found in Windsor Forest neighborhood: a set of keys, probably personal keys lost by a workman. A house key, car key, small Swiss Army knife and some Kroger grocery store tags. Please call 757-565-0851 to reclaim.
Tossed books
What's with throwing away books that don't have torn, written-on, or missing pages or worn bindings? I retrieved a stack from a trash can. Some were classics for children. There are poor neighborhoods in Apppalachia and others a lot closer.
Road reminder
Reminder to Virginia drivers; If it is raining, put your windshield wipers on and your lights. Also, solid white lines mean "do not cross."
Hot exercise
Recently, a new thermostat has been installed in the Silver Sneakers exercise room. The temperature is permanently set at 71 degrees, which is very comfortable for the low-impact yoga classes. It is not comfortable for the rest of the exercise classes in which we jog, jump rope and run. It is beastly hot for those classes. The instructors have fans working, but that does not lower the temperature. Many people have complained to the front desk, but it appears nothing will get done. Is it a penny wise, pound foolish decision made by the management? Please allow the instructors to turn down the air conditioner as needed.
Fatal accident
The jury is out as to the cause of the fatal accident on Williamsburg West in Ford's Colony. Nevertheless, whenever excessive speeds become a problem, it gets resolved principally by issuing a few tickets. The word will get around, and drivers will become more careful about how fast they are going.
At this point, no one knows the exact cause of the fatal accident in Ford's Colony last week. The police immediately said speed may have been a factor, without knowing for certain. It is not necessarily the case that the driver was intentionally speeding, and no one should leap to that conclusion. It is entirely possible that a medical emergency incapacitated the driver, who was then unable to control the speed of the car. It was very insensitive of the commenter to use this tragedy to make a point about speeding without any true knowledge of the situation, and to voice this opinion in the Last Word can only add to the family's grief and pain.
I take issue with the person who wrote that Ford's Colony HOA is not doing enough to stop speeding. My family has lived here for 9 years and I have seen neighbors stopped for driving above the 25 mile an hour limit, which is indeed very slow. I would say that 99.9 percent of the residents adhere to that limit. Yes, it is very sad to lose a resident in a car accident. Our security officers cannot be everywhere 24 hours a day.
Less modernization
What's the idea of a fountain created at the front of the Williamsburg Inn? Isn't this a Colonial town? Why are people trying to modernize this beautiful town? Go back to the way it was with flowers. Also, I miss the lawn bowling greens. Did they have numerous golf courses in Colonial times? Lawn bowling dates back in time. Whoever is doing these changes needs to get real and go back to the way it's supposed to be.
Tax cuts
The tax cuts, which the Republicans will address, will take the lid off the deficit. Three of the ways the government can save money would be to: set the salaries of those who vote for it at $1 a year; sell off the fleet of SUVs and armored limos and require the White House and government officials to travel in their own cars; and mothball the fleet of government airplanes and require all federal employees — including the president — to fly coach on United Airlines as well as have them pay for their own tickets.
Legal marijuana
The person who mentioned people coming to work stoned and looking like zombies in a recent Last Word failed to mention that people who drink come to work drunk and fall asleep. So rather than legalizing marijuana, maybe what this country needs to do is ban the consumption of alcohol again.
Redistricting
With school redistricting coming up, I hope the placement of the Bright Beginnings Program is considered. Several schools are over capacity due to Bright Beginnings occupying as many as six classrooms. Would a central location be more feasible? Could the unoccupied Ukrop's be turned into a Bright Beginnings complex?
Hummingbirds!
Good morning, good morning, good morning. The hummers have arrived. So don't forget to put out your sugar water. Don't forget the ratio: It's 4 cups of water to 1 cup of sugar. Sit back and enjoy. Have a good day.
Waiting on gas
Here I am again, at 7-Eleven, attempting to get gas. And guess what? All the vehicles are unattended. When you get your gas, you need to move on into a parking space to allow others to get their gas. It's very inconsiderate of you to leave your vehicle sitting there so no one else can get their gas while you're inside getting your hot dogs and drinks. Please move your vehicles when you get your gas. Thank you.
IRS help
For help getting a refund from the IRS, contact your congressman's local district office. They will contact the IRS for you and follow up until the issue is resolved. Plus, coming from a congressman's office, it should get expedited handling.
Thank you
I fell off my bike on the way to Panera and entered with scrapes and bruises on my face. When I asked for a Band-Aid, Martika provided me with gauze pads, Scotch tape, antibiotic ointment and good advice about keeping it uncovered when I got home. She was so kind and helpful!
Too costly
My friends and I used to go to the Mother's Day brunch at the Inn every year, but not this year! The price of the Mother's Day brunch is now $99.95 for adults and $48.95 for children ages 3 to 11. The Spring Dinner buffet is $129.95 per adult and $64.95 for children ages 3 to 11. I understand the need to make a profit and I'm sure it is very nice, but it is cost prohibitive to most people. Colonial Williamsburg is trying to increase business, but I think these prices send the wrong message.
Helping Lions
There are many ways you can donate to the Lions Clubs. We are always looking for new members. The Williamsburg Host Lions Club is selling fresh Vadalia onions May 10-12 for $10 a bag; call 757-229-0991 to reserve yours. We collect used eyeglasses and hearing aids to be used in missions here and abroad. Williamsburg and James City Lions will collect for White Cane Days; the money is used for our sight program. You can help us by making a monetary donation. The Williamsburg Host Lions Club will be holding our White Cane Days on June 3, 9 and 10 at the Ace Hardware on Richmond Road. There are many ways you can help, just call the number listed and ask for Pat.
Outdoor cats
We have four cats. Two have been indoor cats all their lives. Two have been outdoor barn cats since weaning. Both receive the same care and feeding. The outdoor cats are much healthier than the indoor cats, as they get more exercise and have available Mother Nature's remedies. The outdoor cats rarely catch a bird, but do catch many mice, moles and voles. On our property, one hawk kills 10 times more birds that all of the cats.
Supreme Court
To the person who wrote in that Neil Gorsuch's first decision "left blood on his hands:" What about the innocent people who were killed by those to be executed? The eight men being executed were on death row and should have been executed many years ago but, due to constant appeals, weren't. Once again, we are a nation of laws. If you break them, be prepared to suffer the sentence.
Free to you
Available free: Pro-Form ZR3 stationary bicycle with back on seat. Like new condition. Low mileage. 345-5760.
Recommended
If you need to replace you AC or heating unit, I highly recommend Donald Chadwick at 804-824-4473. We moved into a housing development, where, you know, the contractor puts in the lowest cost appliances and AC units, carpet, etc. And, because it's a development, it's not a custom home. He did an absolutely wonderful job, and one thing we like about the upstairs unit — it's a heat pump. Once it goes below 40 degrees, your natural gas will turn on. He's very efficient.
My son recently went to the prom and we found a place in Williamsburg. Anyone wanting to rent a tuxedo for their prom, try Ladda Tailor Shop. It's located behind Rita's Water Ice on Monticello Avenue. They did a wonderful job, and anyone needing a tuxedo should check it out. Thank you.
Special thanks to Crow's Garage on Centerville Road for solving yet another automotive mystery: a car that wouldn't start and they found a defective switch plate in a door. They give excellent service — honestly, just a good job all around. Thank you, Crow's.
If you have not yet discovered A&J Supply, located on Ironbound Road across from Clara Byrd Baker Elementary School, for your plumbing needs, then I highly recommend you check them out. When I had a problem with my pull-down kitchen faucet leaking. The other plumbing supply stores were no help. Mike and his staff took the time to research the brand, contacted customer support and got a whole new faucet assembly shipped to them at no cost to me. When I offered to pay them for their time, they refused to charge me. As the saying goes, "They may be small but they can compete with the big boys!"