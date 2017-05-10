Last Word on ice cream, May 10

Healthy lunches
President Trump and the Republicans have such an obsession with undoing "everything Obama," that they have lost any resemblance of common sense and any thoughts about their constituency. To allow the change in Michelle Obama's healthy lunch program in schools is really sad. President Trump's plans do not include consideration for anything but his own ego and making sure that he doesn't have anything negative while he puts notches on his belt. Also sad.
Handel's ice cream
When will Handel's ice cream on Richmond Road be opening? There are a lot of folks having ice cream withdrawal just waiting. Editor's note: Jody Nerone, marketing and franchise liason for Handel's Homemade Ice Cream and Yogurt in Canfield, Ohio, said the franchise has shut down its Williamsburg location and is not looking to relocate at this time.
Great shows
I saw Warhill's production of "Little Shop of Horrors" and was really entertained. Strong vocals from the student who played Audrey. Seymour was masterfully comic with vocals in character and joined with a physical and emotional performance that reminded one of Jerry Lewis and Buster Keaton. The student who played Mushnik was a perfect foil as the flower shop owner also providing strong vocals. The dentist boyfriend was darkly comic and fun to watch in his musical number. The chorus of stoop-dwelling women provided Skid Row a Greek chorus. Last but not least, was Audrey 2 the plant. Hats off to the student who voiced him and the puppeteers who gave him life. We're lucky to have such great productions in our public schools.
Last night I saw the Williamsburg Players wonderful production of "On Golden Pond." The two leads did a fabulous job, and the young man playing the visiting teen was an amazing actor. We so enjoyed this evening of quality entertainment. Go see this great show while you have the chance.
Bicycling along
Kudos to the bicyclists along Greensprings Road who utilize our costly Capital Trail bike path. Too many bikers, however, continue to ride on the road. When traffic is approaching in both directions, and with no shoulders, they present a major accident possibility with loss of life.
Looking for ...
Lost: prescription glasses (progressive bifocals), rimless with gold earpieces, in a gold fabric case. Probably lost in or around the Williamsburg Lodge or near the corner of Prince George and Boundary streets, in front of Brown Hall. If found, please call 757-880-5884. Thank you.
I have little slithery things in my garage, at my front stoop, on my deck. I don't know — are they salamanders? Are they geckos? What are they? They look like little lizards — they're actually kind of cute. Some of them appear to be multicolor, kind of iridescent, and then others just seem to be a couple colors. Anyway, just wondering what they are.
Can anyone recommend an upholsterer who has recovered a recliner chair? Telephone number if you have it. Thanks.
Skipwith yard sale last week. To the gentleman who purchased a gazebo last Saturday on Thomas Nelson Lane, it is available for pickup. Call 757-645-4801 and leave a message so I can get it to you.
Williamsburg Inn
The Rockefellers stayed at Bassett Hall when they were in Williamsburg, but John D. Rockefeller and his wife, Abby, made a commitment to the Inn. They gave insight to the design, the construction, the furnishings, and they were determined that it would be unlike a hotel, but rather a comfortable Virginia country estate. The Inn was not to be colonial as the rest of the restoration is; they wanted it in elegant regency style. I think the new landscape is very attractive. I think it will be enjoyed by the guests, and I think Mr. Rockefeller would be very happy to see it.
Judicial question
Would someone please tell me why Oswaldo Martinez is still in our country? As he is still continuing to be considered incompetent, our taxpayers have been paying for him since 2005. Why has he not been deported? Could somebody please explain this? Why are our taxpayer dollars continuing to provide for this person?
I would like to know why the United States government is still paying for Oswaldo Martinez to be in this country, illegally, in jail, and we're paying for him to get food and housing. Why are we still paying for this? Get him out of the country. He's here illegally.
Store remodels
I'd like to echo the commenter's suggestion to encourage incoming stores to remodel or repurpose existing stores rather than building new ones on undeveloped areas. Tax incentives could be used by the city and James City County to encourage this type of "green" building. As the writer notes: "That would be one less empty store in town."
Injustice
First it was Oswaldo Martinez; now it's Brian Alexander Hicks. If you want to murder someone and get away with it, the Williamsburg/James City County Court system is your huckleberry. What you do is commit the act, then make sure your court-appointed lawyer gets two mental health "professionals" to examine you. Any two will do apparently. Martinez can't learn English (not that there is the slightest motivation for him to do so); therefore, he can't aid in his own defense, and he doesn't even have to stand trial. Hicks was rational before and after the murder, but had a break from reality during it. Bingo — not guilty by reason of insanity. Works every time. My heart goes out to the families of Brittany Binger and Gabriel Ryan Maness. These innocent victims have been denied justice.
Health insurance
Both of our Williamsburg area congressmen, Wittman and Taylor, voted yes on the new health care law, which will deny health coverage to more people and increase costs to older ones, and all so they can reduce taxes on the wealthy. Seems inconsistent with our local demographic. Hopefully, the Senate will correct these errors. Meanwhile, I know how I will vote in the next election.
Trumpcare just passed its first hurdle in the House of Representatives. I must remind the 41 percent of the American people who supported that hustler in the White House, be careful of what you wish for, because it may end up hurting you.
Health care bill now going to the Senate: Speak up! While I realize Obamacare needed further adjustments, the new health care bill is going to drive those with pre-existing or high-cost conditions to much higher, potentially not affordable, expenses (think older, retired, fixed income). Our new administration is desperate for short-term wins, even at the risk of long-term negative impacts on our citizens.
I don't like to get into political stuff, but my memory is quite clear. When they passed the Obama health care program, it was shoved through Congress, and very few people had any clue as to what was in it. Just like the one that's apparently walking its way through the Senate and Congress today. It is so huge, just like the Obama bill.
The Freedom Caucus saved America by saying no on the first bill — it was a disaster. It would have done nothing to bring down costs. The second go around is completely different. This will be much cheaper, much better, better coverage, better every way around. Obamacare was about to implode. The high costs, health care companies that have opted out — this is much better, and it will be much better for the poor people.
School burglary
I read the article in the Gazette about the break-in and robbery at Smithfield High School. I was amazed to hear that the thieves were in the school for more than 30 minutes. I can't understand why the school has surveillance cameras but apparently no alarm system to notify the police when there is a break-in.
Pumping gas
To the person complaining about the empty cars at the gas pump: If you pay by credit card or you pay by cash, you have to go in in order to pay and/or sometimes pick up your receipt. If you move your car before you've done that or made it to the cash register, then your purchase is automatically wiped out. And they tell you that. The cars have to remain there so that you can give them the pump number and the amount of your purchase.
Two books
Having read two books in the past year with identical plots, and recalling a tiny newspaper article that presumably fired the imagination of both authors, I find it curious that one had enthusiastic reviews in local newspapers — "A Paris Apartment" by Michelle Gable — several, actually. The other, published a few weeks earlier — "Paris Time Capsule" by Ella Carey — seems to have been totally overlooked. Both are fun reads.
Road worries
About a month ago, the signal timing and/or triggering at Scotland Street and Richmond Road was changed. Now, in the afternoon, it can back up well past Wawa going north. In the morning, the signal will stay red with no cross traffic or student crossing long enough to back up traffic past the Catholic Church. Either VDOT or our city traffic engineers need to take a look at this.
Route 199 in the morning between 6 and 8 a.m. has again turned into a speedway. I cannot recall the last time I have seen radar coverage during that timeframe. Perhaps some coverage would slow down some of the aggressive driving.
Now that VDOT has had the good sense to post a speed limit on Fenton Mill Road east of the Croaker 7-Eleven, at 45 miles per hour, it's up to the James City County Police Department to enforce it by writing tickets.
Tossed books
In response to "Tossed books," people need to remember that one man's junk is another man's treasure. There isn't a black hole in the Earth that accepts all your trash. We have limited space for landfills, so people that take perfectly good, reusable items and put them out for the trash should be fined. Please remember to donate your used goods to the library, a charity or DAV/AMVETS for pick up. Please reduce, reuse and recycle for a better planet for the future.
Kudos
What a privilege it is to go into Trader Joe's. Some of the other grocery stores could sure learn some valuable lessons from them about how to treat their customers. I was especially impressed with one young man named "Nick." He was so kind and helpful to us. We need more like him. Thank you.
Thank you to Barbara Carper, who demonstrated the "how-tos" of applique at the monthly meeting of the Rose and Thistle Chapter of the Embroiderer's Guild of America at King of Glory Church recently. It was very informative and enjoyed by everyone.
Thank you
A heartfelt thank you to Drs. Chris and Terry DeWitt of Williamsburg Veterinarian Clinic, 253-7387, for their compassionate care of our beloved collie, Missy. They and their staff, particularly Rebecca at the front desk, were most comforting when Missy, at 14, was ready to leave us. Thank you. The clinic is located at 1303 Jamestown Road, Suite 101.
Thank you to all the hard-working dads and moms that volunteer to coach, teach Sunday School or lead Boy Scouts. Our family appreciates you very much.
Just wondering
I received a yellow card from James City County to complete questions about my house. Did anyone else get this and does anyone know why?
Postal rescue
I made a mistake and put an envelope in the mail that was not mail. It was not addressed and had no stamp. Inside the envelope was a computer SD card. When I realized this later in the day, I called the post office and told them the story. Lori at the post office asked me to hold, she said the truck was just loaded, and she had to stop it from leaving. Then she came back and said she would call me back in a few minutes. I got the call from her, and she did find it. Sure went the extra mile. I am a box holder at the post office and have always had good service. Thanks, Lori!
Hummingbirds!
To add to the Last Word comment on feeding hummingbirds: Use only refined cane sugar and not honey, turbinado or other sweeteners. Change the nectar at least every four to five days but more frequently if the temperatures are higher. One recommendation is to change the nectar daily when the daily temperature exceeds 86 Fahrenheit. Look for cloudy appearance or mold, and clean thoroughly if this occurs. There are good articles when you Google "feeding hummingbirds."