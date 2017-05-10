Last Word on ice cream, May 10

Healthy lunches

President Trump and the Republicans have such an obsession with undoing "everything Obama," that they have lost any resemblance of common sense and any thoughts about their constituency. To allow the change in Michelle Obama's healthy lunch program in schools is really sad. President Trump's plans do not include consideration for anything but his own ego and making sure that he doesn't have anything negative while he puts notches on his belt. Also sad.

Handel's ice cream

When will Handel's ice cream on Richmond Road be opening? There are a lot of folks having ice cream withdrawal just waiting. Editor's note: Jody Nerone, marketing and franchise liason for Handel's Homemade Ice Cream and Yogurt in Canfield, Ohio, said the franchise has shut down its Williamsburg location and is not looking to relocate at this time.

Great shows

I saw Warhill's production of "Little Shop of Horrors" and was really entertained. Strong vocals from the student who played Audrey. Seymour was masterfully comic with vocals in character and joined with a physical and emotional performance that reminded one of Jerry Lewis and Buster Keaton. The student who played Mushnik was a perfect foil as the flower shop owner also providing strong vocals. The dentist boyfriend was darkly comic and fun to watch in his musical number. The chorus of stoop-dwelling women provided Skid Row a Greek chorus. Last but not least, was Audrey 2 the plant. Hats off to the student who voiced him and the puppeteers who gave him life. We're lucky to have such great productions in our public schools.

Photos in Williamsburg submitted by readers. Upload your photos at community.vagazette.com, community.dailypress.com or community.tidewaterreview.com.

Last night I saw the Williamsburg Players wonderful production of "On Golden Pond." The two leads did a fabulous job, and the young man playing the visiting teen was an amazing actor. We so enjoyed this evening of quality entertainment. Go see this great show while you have the chance.

Bicycling along

Kudos to the bicyclists along Greensprings Road who utilize our costly Capital Trail bike path. Too many bikers, however, continue to ride on the road. When traffic is approaching in both directions, and with no shoulders, they present a major accident possibility with loss of life.

Looking for ...

Lost: prescription glasses (progressive bifocals), rimless with gold earpieces, in a gold fabric case. Probably lost in or around the Williamsburg Lodge or near the corner of Prince George and Boundary streets, in front of Brown Hall. If found, please call 757-880-5884. Thank you.

I have little slithery things in my garage, at my front stoop, on my deck. I don't know — are they salamanders? Are they geckos? What are they? They look like little lizards — they're actually kind of cute. Some of them appear to be multicolor, kind of iridescent, and then others just seem to be a couple colors. Anyway, just wondering what they are.

Can anyone recommend an upholsterer who has recovered a recliner chair? Telephone number if you have it. Thanks.

Skipwith yard sale last week. To the gentleman who purchased a gazebo last Saturday on Thomas Nelson Lane, it is available for pickup. Call 757-645-4801 and leave a message so I can get it to you.

Williamsburg Inn

The Rockefellers stayed at Bassett Hall when they were in Williamsburg, but John D. Rockefeller and his wife, Abby, made a commitment to the Inn. They gave insight to the design, the construction, the furnishings, and they were determined that it would be unlike a hotel, but rather a comfortable Virginia country estate. The Inn was not to be colonial as the rest of the restoration is; they wanted it in elegant regency style. I think the new landscape is very attractive. I think it will be enjoyed by the guests, and I think Mr. Rockefeller would be very happy to see it.

Judicial question

Would someone please tell me why Oswaldo Martinez is still in our country? As he is still continuing to be considered incompetent, our taxpayers have been paying for him since 2005. Why has he not been deported? Could somebody please explain this? Why are our taxpayer dollars continuing to provide for this person?

I would like to know why the United States government is still paying for Oswaldo Martinez to be in this country, illegally, in jail, and we're paying for him to get food and housing. Why are we still paying for this? Get him out of the country. He's here illegally.

Store remodels

I'd like to echo the commenter's suggestion to encourage incoming stores to remodel or repurpose existing stores rather than building new ones on undeveloped areas. Tax incentives could be used by the city and James City County to encourage this type of "green" building. As the writer notes: "That would be one less empty store in town."

Injustice

First it was Oswaldo Martinez; now it's Brian Alexander Hicks. If you want to murder someone and get away with it, the Williamsburg/James City County Court system is your huckleberry. What you do is commit the act, then make sure your court-appointed lawyer gets two mental health "professionals" to examine you. Any two will do apparently. Martinez can't learn English (not that there is the slightest motivation for him to do so); therefore, he can't aid in his own defense, and he doesn't even have to stand trial. Hicks was rational before and after the murder, but had a break from reality during it. Bingo — not guilty by reason of insanity. Works every time. My heart goes out to the families of Brittany Binger and Gabriel Ryan Maness. These innocent victims have been denied justice.

Health insurance

Both of our Williamsburg area congressmen, Wittman and Taylor, voted yes on the new health care law, which will deny health coverage to more people and increase costs to older ones, and all so they can reduce taxes on the wealthy. Seems inconsistent with our local demographic. Hopefully, the Senate will correct these errors. Meanwhile, I know how I will vote in the next election.