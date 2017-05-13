Last Word on the school budget, May 13

School budget
So there are now being created two new assistant superintendents for the school division. Are you for real? That's a great way to close a funding gap, make more top-heavy positions that pay big bucks! What a waste of money! Editor's note: One of the deputy superintendents replaces Dr. Herron; the other was created by moving other openings around.
How ironic: front page talks about budget funding gap for schools and page 2 announces two new administrative appointments for the school division. In a very top heavy school division, I can think of one easy savings measure! Also if Superintendent Herron wants to have "more contact between central office and the individual schools," then a list of who works in Central Office, their position and phone numbers should be available. Such a listing disappeared several years ago, so that nobody would know how many people work in Central Office.
The WJCC schools need to stop thinking that JCC and Williamsburg residents can continue to fund all their wish list items and continually ask for more money when it comes to budget time each year. They already receive over 50 percent of the current JCC budget. Hold lawmakers accountable and get those state and federal dollars pumped in. If federal government can issue a multimillion dollar grant to expand Longhill Road, surely the schools can get a few million!
Black lives matter
It's interesting that the slogan, "Save the Whale," does not lead to the response, "All Aquatic Life Matters;" that "Fight Breast Cancer" does not produce "All Cancers Matter;" or even that "Protect the Second Amendment," does not elicit a cry of "All the Amendments Matter." In each case, folks articulating positions are saying that they believe something that they value is under assault and that they wish to rally others to their cause. Black Lives Matter is expressing the view that black lives in the United States are under assault (still) and trying to rally people to their cause. As for "All Lives Matter," imagine how you might feel if you were to lose a family member and, in your moment of grief, you were admonished with the statement, all lives matter. Black Lives Matter is simply a very necessary reminder that all lives needs to encompass black lives, too. I hope this helps.
Rifle range
We do not need a rifle range up around the Fenton Mill Road area. I live in this area, and it's bad enough with the Camp Peary noise. We don't need any more rifle or any other kind of noise along with it.
The call for a rifle range in the Williamsburg area is a good one, but the proposed piece of property at the Lightfoot exit on Fenton Mill is not big enough to do anything other than a paintball range. To have a safe rifle range, you need to have at least a down range area of a mile and a quarter with no one living in it to safely be able to shoot anything bigger than a 22-caliber varmint rifle.
Recommended
I have just had interior painting done by Jeff Branscome. Because of the architecture, this involved 25 foot tall walls. Jeff's work was very professional with a special attention to details. I would strongly recommend his services to anyone else looking to have painting done. He's at 757-332-2388.
It's not too early to begin preparations for next year's tax season and QuickBooks can be a lifesaver – especially when you have someone like Patricia Bruinsma of P&L Management Services to guide you. Patricia makes this typically painful process easier to endure by meeting with you and providing instruction at your house or by working with you remotely from her office to your home. Consider QuickBooks, Patricia of P&L Management Services, and remote instruction. It can make a major difference in your life – I know it did for me!
For all you koi pond enthusiasts, check out Coleman's Farmers Market on Ironbound Road. The guys are very knowledgeable, and carry pond plants with the best prices I've found in Hampton Roads.
Want someone nice to care for your lawn and plants? Call Felix Martina, 804-994-7263. You will be pleased.
Christopher Wren
To the person talking about classes at Christopher Wren and having them recorded or, you know, being able to watch them on video: I think that's terrific. I would love doing that. There's just so many of the classes that seem so interesting, but for one reason or another, I can't take these classes, just because of conflict with other things. I'm just not doing well myself, being able to get out on that particular day. But I would definitely be willing to pay for the classes and to be able to get the classes on video. Terrific idea! I hope someone goes forth with it. Great! Thanks.
Christopher Wren classes on video or on the internet, suggested in Last Word, is an excellent idea. Long overdue. I would sign up immediately and pay well for the privilege.
School buses
Kudos to Newport News Public School officials in buying 24 new propane buses. They are saving fuel costs as it is cheaper than diesel at 88 cents a gallon, thanks to a 36-cent rebate through a federal program. In maintenance, oil changes are also cheaper--diesel buses take 17 quarts of oil, while propane buses need just seven. The fuel systems emit up to 24 percent fewer greenhouse gases. The buses run quieter and warm up more quickly in cold weather. Estimated annual savings to operate a propane bus is over $1,100. How about it, Williamsburg-James City-York school officials? It is your move now.
Traffic woes
What is the Highway Department thinking of when they allow people to turn left on a flashing yellow light? A car and I are coming down Monticello Avenue side by side and a young girl coming in the opposite direction zipped right in front of us, turning left and going into the shopping center and both of us darn near t-boned her. It's bad enough, with everybody turning on red without stopping. Now, they're turning left on yellow flashing lights. The highways are crazy!
Looking good
A shout out to the folks in Walnut Hills—the area is looking great as neighborhood pride is evident in all of the yard clean-ups!
Colonial Williamsburg
Headed down for a cocktail out on the new terrace at the Williamsburg Inn last evening – what a lovely setting. You won't be disappointed in the beautiful transformation. The staff is energetic and happy to accommodate. A winner!
I don't mean to be disrespectful to John Millar, concerning his article in the Gazette about Market Square, but I doubt if Colonial Williamsburg will ever entertain the thought of rebuilding this building or correcting errors that might have been made in Shield's Tavern years ago. They have so many issues right now with the economy and other factors involving fewer visitors.
Thank you
My sincere gratitude to the person who turned in my cell phone in the Walmart on Rochambeau Drive on Saturday. Your honesty is greatly appreciated.
Cats and birds
I'm calling about the complaints about the cats that are attacking birds. Why don't they praise the cats for catching moles and field mice? That they are a lot more dangerous than the bird or two that they are missing. Thank you.
Comey's firing
It's obvious from the White House's firing of FBI Director Comey Tuesday that the FBI has either uncovered or is getting real close to uncovering criminal activity between the current administration, his cronies and the Russians.
Just did my homework, and in October of last year, Schumer, Pelosi, Reid and Kaine all said Comey ought to be fired for what he did prior to the election with Clinton's emails. Hillary wanted him fired.
Like many Americans I am deeply troubled by the firing of Mr. Comey. The rationale coming from the White House changes by the hour. But all signs indicate that he was fired because his investigations into the connections between Trump and the Russians was intensifying. Several members of congress, including our senators have called for independent investigation into the firing, and the Russian connection. But Taylor and Wittman remain silent. Their silence is a clear sign that they have put party above country.
How are Americans sitting idly by while Trump trashes our democracy? He fired Comey because he was getting too close to the truth about his connection with the Russians. He met the Russian delegation behind closed doors; let the Russian press in but kept out the US press. Let a Russian photographer int the oval office. Where is the outrage? Where are our representatives?! Oh, that's right, they are busy destroying access to healthcare, and designing tax cuts for the very rich.
Sharing the road
For the writer who wrote into the Last Word about bicycling along Greensprings Road: As a bicyclist and a driver, I would ask that the drivers respect the bicyclists' right to share the road with motorists and to slow down when you see oncoming traffic so that the lives of the bicyclists are not put in at risk. Thank you.
Looking for ...
If you are a beginning mah jongg player who knows the basics and have your 2017 card from the National Mah Jongg League, you are welcome to join us Thursday afternoons in May and June from 1-3 p.m. to practice playing in a room provided to us by the Williamsburg Unitarian Universalists at 3051 Ironbound Road. Please call 757-220-9975 (the Williamsburg Learning Tree line) to register so that we have enough mah jongg sets for everyone.
Is there is someone in town who buys gold jewelry, coins, and precious and semi-precious stones from pieces? There used to be a wonderful gentleman who would do so and with such integrity and interest; however, he has recently died.
I need to replace a retaining wall in my pool area. Is there anyone out there that can do that kind of work? Please leave your name and number in the Last Word and I will get in touch with you. Thanks.
I am the interested person looking for kitchen cabinets. Phone 757-869-9568.
Is there an organization or school that still collects Betty Crocker points? If so, I have some I would like to donate.
Health insurance
When the ACA passed and was signed into law, the Republicans ranted about "death panels," which would decide if Americans would live or die because of the ACA. Now that Trumpcare is on the horizon, death panels are a real possibility.
For all those so intent on caring about the 20 million who supposedly will lose their health insurance due to the repeal of Obamacare, may I suggest that you find one these people and offer to help pay for their insurance. It's apparent that the only people not complaining about Obamacare are those not directly affected by it.
Finally, some Democrat politicians get it. Congressmen Taylor and Wittman understand what it means to compromise, as if they didn't, there would have only been a repeal and not a replacement for Obamacare. Obamacare was nothing more than just another expensive entitlement program paid for by our taxes and worse by hard working people who ended paying higher insurance premiums.
President Trump
The 100-day marker is absurd when we truly measure the success of any administration by its accomplishments over the long term. That said, the Trump administration has been extremely successful in following through on a fair amount of President Trump's campaign promises: Illegal immigration has already been reduced by half based upon monthly totals; there has been a significant increase in deportations; many of the Trump executive orders addressed campaign promises such as acceleration of environmental reviews for infrastructure projects, regulatory reform, enforcing statutory prohibitions on federal control of education; and more. I have no issue with our president spending his weekends wherever he chooses; we gave Obama the same courtesy just as we have done with every other previous president.