Last Word on the school budget, May 13

School budget

So there are now being created two new assistant superintendents for the school division. Are you for real? That's a great way to close a funding gap, make more top-heavy positions that pay big bucks! What a waste of money! Editor's note: One of the deputy superintendents replaces Dr. Herron; the other was created by moving other openings around.

How ironic: front page talks about budget funding gap for schools and page 2 announces two new administrative appointments for the school division. In a very top heavy school division, I can think of one easy savings measure! Also if Superintendent Herron wants to have "more contact between central office and the individual schools," then a list of who works in Central Office, their position and phone numbers should be available. Such a listing disappeared several years ago, so that nobody would know how many people work in Central Office.

The WJCC schools need to stop thinking that JCC and Williamsburg residents can continue to fund all their wish list items and continually ask for more money when it comes to budget time each year. They already receive over 50 percent of the current JCC budget. Hold lawmakers accountable and get those state and federal dollars pumped in. If federal government can issue a multimillion dollar grant to expand Longhill Road, surely the schools can get a few million!

Black lives matter

It's interesting that the slogan, "Save the Whale," does not lead to the response, "All Aquatic Life Matters;" that "Fight Breast Cancer" does not produce "All Cancers Matter;" or even that "Protect the Second Amendment," does not elicit a cry of "All the Amendments Matter." In each case, folks articulating positions are saying that they believe something that they value is under assault and that they wish to rally others to their cause. Black Lives Matter is expressing the view that black lives in the United States are under assault (still) and trying to rally people to their cause. As for "All Lives Matter," imagine how you might feel if you were to lose a family member and, in your moment of grief, you were admonished with the statement, all lives matter. Black Lives Matter is simply a very necessary reminder that all lives needs to encompass black lives, too. I hope this helps.

Rifle range

We do not need a rifle range up around the Fenton Mill Road area. I live in this area, and it's bad enough with the Camp Peary noise. We don't need any more rifle or any other kind of noise along with it.

The call for a rifle range in the Williamsburg area is a good one, but the proposed piece of property at the Lightfoot exit on Fenton Mill is not big enough to do anything other than a paintball range. To have a safe rifle range, you need to have at least a down range area of a mile and a quarter with no one living in it to safely be able to shoot anything bigger than a 22-caliber varmint rifle.

I have just had interior painting done by Jeff Branscome. Because of the architecture, this involved 25 foot tall walls. Jeff's work was very professional with a special attention to details. I would strongly recommend his services to anyone else looking to have painting done. He's at 757-332-2388.

It's not too early to begin preparations for next year's tax season and QuickBooks can be a lifesaver – especially when you have someone like Patricia Bruinsma of P&L Management Services to guide you. Patricia makes this typically painful process easier to endure by meeting with you and providing instruction at your house or by working with you remotely from her office to your home. Consider QuickBooks, Patricia of P&L Management Services, and remote instruction. It can make a major difference in your life – I know it did for me!

For all you koi pond enthusiasts, check out Coleman's Farmers Market on Ironbound Road. The guys are very knowledgeable, and carry pond plants with the best prices I've found in Hampton Roads.

Want someone nice to care for your lawn and plants? Call Felix Martina, 804-994-7263. You will be pleased.

Christopher Wren

To the person talking about classes at Christopher Wren and having them recorded or, you know, being able to watch them on video: I think that's terrific. I would love doing that. There's just so many of the classes that seem so interesting, but for one reason or another, I can't take these classes, just because of conflict with other things. I'm just not doing well myself, being able to get out on that particular day. But I would definitely be willing to pay for the classes and to be able to get the classes on video. Terrific idea! I hope someone goes forth with it. Great! Thanks.

Christopher Wren classes on video or on the internet, suggested in Last Word, is an excellent idea. Long overdue. I would sign up immediately and pay well for the privilege.

School buses

Kudos to Newport News Public School officials in buying 24 new propane buses. They are saving fuel costs as it is cheaper than diesel at 88 cents a gallon, thanks to a 36-cent rebate through a federal program. In maintenance, oil changes are also cheaper--diesel buses take 17 quarts of oil, while propane buses need just seven. The fuel systems emit up to 24 percent fewer greenhouse gases. The buses run quieter and warm up more quickly in cold weather. Estimated annual savings to operate a propane bus is over $1,100. How about it, Williamsburg-James City-York school officials? It is your move now.

Traffic woes

What is the Highway Department thinking of when they allow people to turn left on a flashing yellow light? A car and I are coming down Monticello Avenue side by side and a young girl coming in the opposite direction zipped right in front of us, turning left and going into the shopping center and both of us darn near t-boned her. It's bad enough, with everybody turning on red without stopping. Now, they're turning left on yellow flashing lights. The highways are crazy!

Looking good

A shout out to the folks in Walnut Hills—the area is looking great as neighborhood pride is evident in all of the yard clean-ups!

Colonial Williamsburg

Headed down for a cocktail out on the new terrace at the Williamsburg Inn last evening – what a lovely setting. You won't be disappointed in the beautiful transformation. The staff is energetic and happy to accommodate. A winner!

I don't mean to be disrespectful to John Millar, concerning his article in the Gazette about Market Square, but I doubt if Colonial Williamsburg will ever entertain the thought of rebuilding this building or correcting errors that might have been made in Shield's Tavern years ago. They have so many issues right now with the economy and other factors involving fewer visitors.