Last Word on WJCC schools, May 17

W-JCC issues

I see lots of data and reference to the word "capacity" in the JCC comments related to area middle schools and others. Can someone define exactly what that means? I am in the schools all the time and see many empty classrooms during class cycles, etc., and do not understand how capacity is calculated and compared. Maybe someone could also explain the advisory and resource sessions that have no grades. They seem to be somewhat a waste of focus.

It is well-known that world language classes are not a priority in the W-JCC district; in fact, they are labeled as elective courses. As a parent of three children in the district, it is disheartening to learn about the changes coming for the next school year for world language classes. Classes will meet every other day instead of daily, and my children's world language teachers will also teach a career readiness class. Are they even making sure that those who teach our children are certified in the subject? Does it even matter? It is time we ask questions and get answers. The lack of effort and relevance needs to stop. It is time to take action and demand what is right for our students.

Whoever is in charge of scheduling the Jamestown High School prom, please do not schedule the prom in April again. The weather is way too unpredictable in April in terms of temperature and rain. Clearly, the venue should be scheduled early enough so that the prom can be held in May, when the weather is far more likely to be warm and clear. April showers bring May flowers, not good prom nights.

We are Toano parents and, after talking to parents about the amount of homework these past weeks — the SOL packet has taken many hours to do. Many parents have commented that these have been extreme projects, and we have had to cancel activities because of it. We should let the teachers know in the future these packets need to be stretched out, starting in January, instead of cramming them in the last three weeks of school, which has put tons of stress on children who have not been able to do activities and have family time. We need to let teachers know that this is unacceptable. Thanks so much to all the teachers for all the hard work, but we need some help here.

Road worries

Big mistake placing flashing yellow arrows on Monticello. There are too many drivers running them when cars are coming. There are always oncoming cars there. Tired of having to slam on the brakes when I have the right of way. The lights at News Road and Monticello Shoppes are not synced properly, and we constantly back up into the News Road intersection. Two accidents in four days on Route 5 at Greensprings Plantation with flashing yellow lights. Get rid of them before someone gets killed.

I would like to know why the Williamsburg Police and the James City County Police cannot seem to stop the speeding on Richmond Road. It's out of control.

Church sign

Regarding the church sign that says "Black Lives Matter." Would you be more accepting if it said "Black Lives Matter Too"? The painful truth is that I'm not sure we pay as much attention when a black person is killed as when a white person is killed.

Pharmacy closing

I am saddened to hear that Martin's Food pharmacy is closing. I have been very pleased with Martin's Food and its employees for several years. Noelle, Lehman, Jessica and the entire pharmacy staff have been very professional and pleasant to work with. I had hoped there would have been a better conclusion for the entire Martin's staff. My best wishes to them.

Well done

Warhill High School's recent production of "Little Shop of Horrors" was absolutely incredible! The amazing choreography, paired with the strong vocals of the leads and ensemble members, made this show more professional than your average high school production. The complex set, complete with a massive human-eating plant, was impressive. A huge congratulations to the cast, crew and director of Lions Roar Theatre Company.

Legacy of excellence

John Showah, the owner of Johnstown Jewelers, passed away April 27. He was a warm and loving man who was devoted to his family and supported our community with generous contributions to local charities. John's wife, Moona, and daughter, Randa, are keeping the store open. They would love to see those who knew John as a man of integrity and candor, who enjoyed his holiday parties, who prized his artistry and own something beautiful that he created. Stop by Johnstown Jewelers, offer a kind word, a memory and help carry on John's legacy of excellence.

Lasting impression

While having a birthday celebration for our teen, the subject of favorite teachers was broached. Six of the eight had attended St. Stephen Preschool together and remain friends. They started talking about favorite memories, and two teachers were mentioned repeatedly: Mrs. McDonald and Mrs. Brantly. Those teachers made a lasting impression on preschoolers who speak fondly of them today. Thank you for the impact you had on these former students.

Looking for ...

Outside of taxi services and Uber, are there any sort of transportation services in Williamsburg? I have elderly parents that would like to go out to dinner four or five times a week. I guess I was wondering if there were any sort of contract drivers who perform this type of service. Any help will be appreciated. Many thanks.

Can anyone tell us where dental hygienist Shea is working now? She was at Dr. Contract's office but has moved on.

I've acquired a paper cutter, and the blades are dull. Where can I go to get it sharpened?

Lost: Hearing aids in a snack size baggie at the York County utilities billing building, or possibly in the parking lot in front of the building. If found, please call 757-876-3396. Thank you.

To the person who was inquiring about kitchen cabinets: I haven't heard from you. I wanted to let you know the cabinets are brand new, maple, white with black nickel handles, in very good condition. They have never been used. Please call the Last Word with your name or your number so that I can follow up on it. Thank you.

Does anyone know if any of the local massage schools offer discounts to clients? Does anyone have a number or name of the school to contact? I saw several listed, but it was signing up for classes. I am just interested in getting some massages. Thanks.

Janet Neal, formerly of the Hair Cuttery, is working at Cindy's Classic Cuts in Norge.

We are thinking about a TV antenna as an option to Cox but live in a wooded area off Route 5 between the Fire Station and Five Forks. Would love to hear from others who have experience in this about reception in wooded areas.

