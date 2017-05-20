Last Word on W&M president, May 20

School lunch As a mother with children in three different schools, I can tell you that Michelle Obama's idea for healthy lunches sounds good, but in all reality, kids hate them. Most kids throw their lunches away; therefore, not eating anything. My children would rather spend the time packing their own lunches that I oversee than to eat the lunches that are supposedly healthy for them. W&M president I hope that the search committee for a new president for William and Mary will notice that James Comey is available. The W&M Presidential Search Committee should give serious consideration to recruiting former FBI Director Jim Comey. A man of impeccable integrity, a fine leader and a W&M graduate — there could not be a better choice. Photos in Williamsburg submitted by readers. Upload your photos at community.vagazette.com, community.dailypress.com or community.tidewaterreview.com. Closing Martin's It is inconceivable to anyone who shops at Martin's Grocery as to why this store is soon to close its doors. No number of explanations can justify closing this establishment. Many feel this is a move prompted by the big grocery chains to gain even more control of this area, and of course, greed does enter the conversation. To the "powers to be," have you lost your minds? Can anyone find out what the status is for the impending huge vacancy in the Monticello Shopping Center when Martin's vacates? The employees are all in the dark and have been told that everyone will be terminated and will have to reapply to work with whoever is taking over. Inquiring minds want to know! We definitely need another grocery store to fill that space. We would have to travel a considerable distance to another full service grocery. Wal-Mart Market doesn't have the variety, and no one else carries Ukrop's items! Gotta have my Ukrop's bread pudding! The Martin's employees I feel bad for as the store closes are those who have been there since 1998 when it opened as Ukrop's. They have spent almost 19 years of their lives in that store. Although Martin's has continued to pay them their Ukrop's wages, it has not been the same as working for Ukrop's. Martin's has offered the old Ukrop's employees a buyout before, which a few took. The rest have to stay until closing on July 10 if they want severance. People who just started to work at Martin's part-time the last few years can go out and get another grocery store job with little problem, as some are hiring. It is the longtime full-time former Ukrop's associates who will have a harder time replacing their full-time grocery jobs, and I sympathize. A great time Just wanted to say what a great event the Williamsburg Beer Festival was. Everyone seemed to enjoy themselves despite the heat. Our favorite was The O'Connor brewers. They not only had a great IPA but although he was in disguise, they had the official El Guapo serving the beer. This really added to the fun and experience. Colonial Williamsburg So Forbes says CW is second best among travel and leisure businesses in making employees feel "happy, inspired and well-compensated." So did they just survey the employees in the Goodwin Building? Looking for ... Looking for someone who wants to come out, make a difference coaching and teaching youth football in this area. Practice 3-4 nights a week with games on Saturday throughout the Peninsula. Preferably someone with experience, but it is not mandatory; volunteer position. Background check required. If you would like to make a difference, please email me at kitron@yahoo.com. Looking for recommendations for a bathroom renovation contractor and someone to install new toilets and linoleum. Please provide recommendation name and telephone number. Thank you. Is there a business in the Williamsburg area that sells items for customers on eBay in return for a commission? If you do this, please leave your address on Last Word so that those of us who are interested can contact you. Thank you. I saw the item about collecting Betty Crocker points. I'm very interested in that. I would like to have the person's number. My number is 220-0933. Thank you. To the person looking for someone to buy coins and jewelry: Give Dan a call at 757-585-3145. He has helped us and others to sell coins, precious metals and other valuables. He is honest and reliable. Looking for a tile man to cut and replace a few tiles in a bathroom. Call 757-564-6470 any evening. Looking for groups for seniors that meet anytime on Mondays or Tuesdays or early Wednesdays in Williamsburg. Anything from Bible studies to general get-together activities to have a social life with other seniors. I'm thinking of riding my bike and am wondering how the people who ride on rural roads deal with dogs that may give chase. Anyone have any input? Affordable housing While I think the conversion of the remaining motel rooms at Quarterpath Inn to apartments is a good idea, they are not exactly affordable for "workforce" employees. If a person makes $10 per hour (a typical hourly wage for hospitality workers) and works 32 hours a week (so the employer doesn't have to pay health care benefits), that would be $1,280 a month before taxes. The studio apartment at The Flats is listed at "from $695/month" — over half of that $1,280 — leaving, after taxes, a little over $100 per week for everything else. Good luck! A studio is a little small for a roommate, but that is what you'd have to do! Great concert Flute Frenzy presented an outstanding concert Friday evening. Founded in 2003, the ensembles included elementary, middle school and high school students. The program now includes an adult choir, Fantasia Flutes. Thank you, Flute Frenzy and the Fantasia Flute Choir. Hot weather Fellow Animal Lovers: On warm or hot days, please leave your dog at home! A car's inside temperature can rise by 40 degrees, even with the windows cracked. When it's 72 degrees outside, it can rocket to 116 degrees inside a car in an hour; most of the temperature rise takes place in the first 15-30 minutes. Dogs left in hot cars have only minutes before their body temperatures rise, and they can suffer severe illness, damage to their organs and death. Leaving pets in a vehicle on a warm day is against the law. If you truly love your pets, please leave them at home. Good reading

The Curmudgeon Report is a delight! Thank you, Virginia Gazette, for adding this feature for our reading pleasure. Brings chuckles and smiles to my face. Well done Backstage Theatre Productions did an amazing job with "Shrek: The Musical." It was hilarious! The talent and energy that they brought to the stage was phenomenal. The young man playing Donkey did especially well. Everyone involved should feel very proud of themselves. Response needed I'm very disappointed with Rep. Scott Taylor. I've sent three recent comments to him on his website. I only get back general canned replies that would apply whether I am asking for help with a traffic ticket or addressing the new health care bill. Certainly he doesn't have time to address each one himself, but at least his staff could return a reply with his position on the issue I have sent him. Not at all good enough. Angels in disguise I would like to thank the people who run our JCC Recreation Center. My husband has dementia and cannot go to his class by himself. I put together a plan to observe him. We discovered he needed guidance and help. My thanks go out to Rebecca Williamson, Kelly Herbert, Tracy Newsom and Rebecca (front desk) and some lifeguards, who made my plan work. Now with the help of a friend, Jim Willis, my husband is attending his classes. I am delighted and my thank-you goes out JCC Rec. Center and all the great people who work there. You are my "angels in disguise." Black Lives Matter The recent contribution to Last Word explaining the meaning of Black Lives Matter was, indeed, helpful. But it's not the words that people find offensive. It's the behavior of the group that stands behind those words. They are often obnoxious, offensive, hostile to police and frequently anti-American. If they want that phrase to matter, they need to clean up their act because at the moment, their rude behavior is speaking far louder than their words. The Black Lives Matter movement might have had good intentions when it was created. However, once it became associated with violence and illegal protests, it failed in its mission. We, as a nation based on laws, should never legitimize any movement whose intention is to break those very laws. Free to you I have four cardboard wardrobe boxes suitable for storage, or if you are moving, they are ideal to use for transporting your clothes. They are free to you if you will pick them up. Call 757-229-4660. Thank you. Free packing boxes! All sizes, packing paper and bubble wrap. Call 757-293-8746 for pick-up. Free moving boxes. Call 508-0519. Solar farm Do the people who oppose the Norge solar farm due to the "noise" realize that if they don't build a quiet solar farm, they could have who knows how many houses there instead? Yup, I would put up with short-term construction traffic then quiet any day to the housing construction traffic and then daily traffic forever! I continue to be amazed at what people will complain about. Health insurance I was reading the May 10 Last Word and was disturbed by one of the commenters regarding the new health care. This is not about the merits or lack of merits of the health care program; it was the comment it's even better for the poor people. Everyone is a human being and deserves the dignity and equality of health care. That comment was not only insensitive but puts us back about 100 years. "Poor People." Really? It's 2017, not 1917! Recommended While en route to Williamsburg on a recent Friday, a lens to my prescription sunglasses came loose and I needed a professional to set it back in place. I scoped for optometrists in the area on my phone and landed at Eastern Eye Associates. They had just closed the office for the day. Nevertheless, Debbie Hall saw me at the door, let me in, got the pesky old lens back in place and had me on my way in about three minutes, no charge. As a former Williamsburg resident, this is the type of customer service that used to be commonplace. My wife and I were pleased to note that such is still the case. Thanks, and a big shoutout to Debbie and Eastern Eye. If you need to have trees removed we highly recommend you contact Monson Tree Service (757-566-0600). Greg and his crew were prompt, quickly handled the task and cleaned up, all for a very fair price. We couldn't be more pleased with their work, and should we need any more work done, we will definitely use them again. To the person needing to replace a retaining wall in a pool area: I highly recommend Dan Hall, owner of Hydracrete Services, Inc., 757-636-7652. He has done work for me and does outstanding work for a fair price. He has been in business for 17 years and specializes in both small and big jobs. We live in Indigo Park on a wooded lot. We purchased a Channel Master Extreme 80 antenna last year. We contacted Danny Bragg from C & D Audio/ Video, 757-784-2081, to install it. He used an up-grade pole to mount it and connected the antenna to our pre-existing TV/cable wiring. We have a picture that is clearer than the cable, both of our TVs use the same antenna, and this morning I counted 37 stations that we receive. We love it, and we have never looked back. Wasted efforts Williamsburg Indivisible Group has wasted their time and money on their ridiculous advertisement on May 13 against President Trump. They cannot prove any of their accusations. Furthermore, our Justice Department and FBI have been working for months to find any such illegal entanglement with Russia or other criminal nations and have found nothing illegal against President Trump and all the administration people mentioned in the ad. WIG needs to accept the fact that they lost the 2016 election. The full page scurrilous and accusatory anti-Trump spread in the May 13 Gazette ("What a Web They Weave") contains not one scintilla of fact or evidence that our president colludes with the Russians. This Russian conspiracy narrative is totally fabricated by the left and will be a historical footnote in due course. The group that sponsored the ad, Williamsburg Indivisible Group, is a recently formed PAC totally comprised of area progressives and Democrats and, according to a recent news article (Daily Press, Feb. 18) has only about 50 active members. Ho-hum.