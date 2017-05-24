Last Word on rowdy visitors, May 24

Rowdy visitors

There is a serious problem of large, unruly, sometimes drunk crowds gathering at Jamestown Beach and no oversight by park police or James City County police. People are coming from all over Hampton Roads to go to Jamestown Beach every weekend and even during the week for large family reunions, barbecues and parties, blasting their music and crowding out locals like myself who just want to peacefully hang out at the beach with their children. The attendant at the beach does not do anything about it. This has made it an unpleasant and even dangerous place for families with children to visit. More supervision is desperately needed at Jamestown Beach.

Seasonal skinks

The little slithery things referred to in the Wednesday edition of the Last Word are called "skinks." They are members of the lizard family and are quite harmless.

Bicycle traffic

The danger to cyclists on Greensprings Road when traffic is approaching in both directions is created by motorists passing another vehicle — the bicycle — when there's oncoming traffic. Passing another vehicle with oncoming traffic is not very wise and also against the law. As to using a bike trail: If you live in a subdivision off Greensprings Road and use your bicycle for transportation, you have to use some section of Greensprings Road to bicycle to and from your home. The multi-use Virginia Capital Trail paralleling Greensprings Road is not obligatory, meaning you can use it but don't have to.

Looking for ...

To the person looking for someone who buys jewelry: I would buy jewelry. Please call 325-5169.

To the person asking about transportation for elderly parents: Williamsburg Faith in Action might be the right folks to help. Their volunteers transport seniors (and people with disabilities) free of charge, and a number of different services are also available. They're online at wfia.org, and the office number is 757-258-5890.

If anyone has used car seats they want to give away, AAA will take them.

Farmville Lane

I'm calling about Farmville Lane and SunPower and the "removal of trees." Those trees have to be crepe myrtles. They were planted 60 years ago by Mr. O.B. Dryden. How do I know that? Because I was 15 years old and lived at the end of Farmville Lane, and I helped plant those crepe myrtles. It would be a shame to destroy such beautiful trees with flowers that come in the late summer just to afford a company to trash the property in back of Farmville Lane. Thank you very much.

Free to you

Free: Twin beds, mattresses and foundations. Must pick up. Call 220-8064.

Woodworker closing shop. Assorted wood free. Phone number is 757-258-1495. Thank you.

Elder abuse

I have observed that elder abuse is rampant in Williamsburg. Some people hurt the elderly physically because they are not able to fight back. Some people abuse them mentally because they are not able to care for themselves. Some people steal their finances because they have to trust someone to manage their money. The people who abuse the elderly will also be abused when they get old.

Toano parents

Be glad that teachers are sending home extra work for your Toano students. Go to Virginia.gov and look up school report cards. Toano, for the past 3 years, has been equal or better than Berkeley Middle School, but Toano has fallen way below Hornsby Middle School in reading, writing, history, math and science SOL scores. For example, in the 2015-16 school year, Toano had a 76 percent pass rate for writing SOLs when Hornsby had a 84 percent pass rate. The Toano science pass rate is 84 and Hornsby's is 91, and the list goes on. Sorry your children have not been able to do activities and have family time, but just maybe they will get better grades on the SOLs. Maybe family time should include studying for the SOLs?

Better tribute

I find it upsetting whenever I read about people releasing white doves either for remembrance of a loved one or at a wedding. Many of these birds are frequently lost or killed trying to make it home. Releasing balloons is also a danger as many will end up in waterways where they are ingested by turtles and other aquatic animals. The balloon strings are also a hazard because they can entangle animals and strangle them. People should think of more humane ways to pay tribute or celebrate loved ones.

Great concert

Congratulations, Flute Frenzy, for an outstanding concert. Formed in 2000, the ensemble includes elementary, middle school and high school students. The program now includes an adult flute choir. Thank you, Flute Frenzy musicians, for your beautiful music, which enriches our community.

Bird question

I have a very interesting question for bird-knowledgeable people. I have a bluebird in my birdhouse by the garden this year. My question is this: After I know they are through and moved out, should the old nest be removed or left in the birdhouse for them to reuse next year? Please answer in Last Word.

Hand-clapping news

Headlines in last Wednesday's Virginia Gazette: "Couple found not guilty of feeding wildlife." The news article had this longtime local (me) cheering and clapping for the elderly couple. They had been charged with feeding bread to animals and birds, and the judge found the couple not guilty.

Mail pick up

Questions on our U.S. Postal Service, Monticello branch: I was there to send a letter, and I noticed that the only pickup time is at 5 p.m. I was just curious as to when this changed. I thought there used to be two or three pickup times, maybe like 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., but evidently times have changed, and we're not customer-oriented any more.

Landscaping

When is the grass going to get cut on the medians along Croaker Road? It's more than a foot tall.

Monuments

As the move to remove all of the Confederate monuments from public view continues, America also needs to remove all Yankee monuments as well. The U.S. Park Service should remove the monuments from the Gettysburg Battlefield and then sell the park for residential development. We also should destroy Grant's Tomb and bury him in his boyhood hometown.

