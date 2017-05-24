Last Word on rowdy visitors, May 24

Rowdy visitors
There is a serious problem of large, unruly, sometimes drunk crowds gathering at Jamestown Beach and no oversight by park police or James City County police. People are coming from all over Hampton Roads to go to Jamestown Beach every weekend and even during the week for large family reunions, barbecues and parties, blasting their music and crowding out locals like myself who just want to peacefully hang out at the beach with their children. The attendant at the beach does not do anything about it. This has made it an unpleasant and even dangerous place for families with children to visit. More supervision is desperately needed at Jamestown Beach.
Seasonal skinks
The little slithery things referred to in the Wednesday edition of the Last Word are called "skinks." They are members of the lizard family and are quite harmless.
Bicycle traffic
The danger to cyclists on Greensprings Road when traffic is approaching in both directions is created by motorists passing another vehicle — the bicycle — when there's oncoming traffic. Passing another vehicle with oncoming traffic is not very wise and also against the law. As to using a bike trail: If you live in a subdivision off Greensprings Road and use your bicycle for transportation, you have to use some section of Greensprings Road to bicycle to and from your home. The multi-use Virginia Capital Trail paralleling Greensprings Road is not obligatory, meaning you can use it but don't have to.
Looking for ...
To the person looking for someone who buys jewelry: I would buy jewelry. Please call 325-5169.
To the person asking about transportation for elderly parents: Williamsburg Faith in Action might be the right folks to help. Their volunteers transport seniors (and people with disabilities) free of charge, and a number of different services are also available. They're online at wfia.org, and the office number is 757-258-5890.
If anyone has used car seats they want to give away, AAA will take them.
Farmville Lane
I'm calling about Farmville Lane and SunPower and the "removal of trees." Those trees have to be crepe myrtles. They were planted 60 years ago by Mr. O.B. Dryden. How do I know that? Because I was 15 years old and lived at the end of Farmville Lane, and I helped plant those crepe myrtles. It would be a shame to destroy such beautiful trees with flowers that come in the late summer just to afford a company to trash the property in back of Farmville Lane. Thank you very much.
Free to you
Free: Twin beds, mattresses and foundations. Must pick up. Call 220-8064.
Woodworker closing shop. Assorted wood free. Phone number is 757-258-1495. Thank you.
Elder abuse
I have observed that elder abuse is rampant in Williamsburg. Some people hurt the elderly physically because they are not able to fight back. Some people abuse them mentally because they are not able to care for themselves. Some people steal their finances because they have to trust someone to manage their money. The people who abuse the elderly will also be abused when they get old.
Toano parents
Be glad that teachers are sending home extra work for your Toano students. Go to Virginia.gov and look up school report cards. Toano, for the past 3 years, has been equal or better than Berkeley Middle School, but Toano has fallen way below Hornsby Middle School in reading, writing, history, math and science SOL scores. For example, in the 2015-16 school year, Toano had a 76 percent pass rate for writing SOLs when Hornsby had a 84 percent pass rate. The Toano science pass rate is 84 and Hornsby's is 91, and the list goes on. Sorry your children have not been able to do activities and have family time, but just maybe they will get better grades on the SOLs. Maybe family time should include studying for the SOLs?
Better tribute
I find it upsetting whenever I read about people releasing white doves either for remembrance of a loved one or at a wedding. Many of these birds are frequently lost or killed trying to make it home. Releasing balloons is also a danger as many will end up in waterways where they are ingested by turtles and other aquatic animals. The balloon strings are also a hazard because they can entangle animals and strangle them. People should think of more humane ways to pay tribute or celebrate loved ones.
Great concert
Congratulations, Flute Frenzy, for an outstanding concert. Formed in 2000, the ensemble includes elementary, middle school and high school students. The program now includes an adult flute choir. Thank you, Flute Frenzy musicians, for your beautiful music, which enriches our community.
Bird question
I have a very interesting question for bird-knowledgeable people. I have a bluebird in my birdhouse by the garden this year. My question is this: After I know they are through and moved out, should the old nest be removed or left in the birdhouse for them to reuse next year? Please answer in Last Word.
Hand-clapping news
Headlines in last Wednesday's Virginia Gazette: "Couple found not guilty of feeding wildlife." The news article had this longtime local (me) cheering and clapping for the elderly couple. They had been charged with feeding bread to animals and birds, and the judge found the couple not guilty.
Mail pick up
Questions on our U.S. Postal Service, Monticello branch: I was there to send a letter, and I noticed that the only pickup time is at 5 p.m. I was just curious as to when this changed. I thought there used to be two or three pickup times, maybe like 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., but evidently times have changed, and we're not customer-oriented any more.
Landscaping
When is the grass going to get cut on the medians along Croaker Road? It's more than a foot tall.
Monuments
As the move to remove all of the Confederate monuments from public view continues, America also needs to remove all Yankee monuments as well. The U.S. Park Service should remove the monuments from the Gettysburg Battlefield and then sell the park for residential development. We also should destroy Grant's Tomb and bury him in his boyhood hometown.
Love the library
To the person who wrote in suggesting that people donate books that would be tossed to the thrift stores: Don't forget that you can borrow books at no cost from our wonderful local library. In addition, both branches of the library have Book Nooks, where you can buy used paperbacks for 50 cents and hardbacks for just $1. I bet that's cheaper than the thrift stores, and the money supports programs and services at the library. One of the best deals in town.
Health insurance
To all those who like Obamacare and universal health care: It's not like people without health care insurance can't get medical attention when they need it. They can go to the emergency room or a free clinic, like Lackey Free Clinic. My son's deductible is $5,000! Who can pay that? Some people don't go to the doctor because they can't afford to pay the deductible. Trump is trying to help all Americans. He needs our support!
If you are healthy and/or wealthy, you, too, were probably partying with the GOP members who voted for the AHCA. I found it disgusting that representatives were congratulating themselves for voting to eliminate 25 percent of Medicaid recipients (66 percent of whom are poor and elderly disabled citizens). The bill will also raise premiums and reduce coverage while giving a huge tax break to the wealthy. Despite protests and calls from his constituents, Congressman Rob Wittman also voted for this bill. Wittman claims to care about the people he represents, but apparently he only cares about the rich ones.
Road worries
What part of "turn your headlights on when you're using your windshield wipers" do you not understand? Especially when it's at dusk and it's raining heavily.
Is turning left at a flashing yellow light with caution better than blatantly running a red light? I see this option as a positive change that offers some relief to frustrated drivers and helps to keep traffic flow moving.
Wasn't Monticello Avenue dangerous enough without the flashing yellow lights? I witnessed a near mess caused either by poor visibility or daredevil driving. At one intersection, the oncoming traffic is marked by cars waiting to turn. Flashing yellow lights will encourage risky driving. Some people cannot wait 2 minutes. What could VDOT have been thinking of? Certainly not safety.
Upon traveling east on Interstate 64 and exiting via exit 234 to Lightfoot, there is a well designed exit ramp that is lengthy and a smooth transition from interstate travel speed. It is supplemented by an equally well-designed and very lengthy merging lane for purposes of merging into Route 199 oncoming traffic with ease. Cheers to those drivers who use these roads as intended by carefully merging into traffic. Jeers to those who come to a stop when it is not required and create an unexpected hazard for other drivers.
Long wait at CW
Colonial Williamsburg staff instructed me that "The Story of a Patriot" was shown every 20 minutes at the visitor center when I arrived. I had to wait an hour. Ridiculous!
Way of life
Ideally, people come to our country willing to do honest work and respect our laws. Recently, shoppers at a local grocery were giving a lot of money to a couple with kids and a sign that said "no food, no gas, no job." See them doing this regularly, and you will realize it is not an emergency that befell a poor family, but their way of life. Most shoppers also did not notice a second able-bodied young man in the group who was charging his cellphone on the store's outdoor wall outlet.
Recommended
Shoutout to Lisa and JD at Apple Door Systems. Came out to start my day and my garage door spring had broken, trapping both cars inside. Called Lisa and she said she would have someone come out later that day. JD showed up after lunch, replaced the spring and I'm back in business. If you have garage door issues, Apple is professional, prompt and courteous. Highly recommend.
This is in response to the person asking for upholsterers that upholster recliners. I've had one reupholstered by Pat's Upholstery. They are in Richmond. Their telephone number is 804-561-6500. They charge to come down to Williamsburg to pick it up, but they do a fine job. I was very happy with the results. Thank you.
President Trump
The White House is not in chaos. The White House is doing a phenomenal job. We have a Supreme Court judge in. We're selling beef to China. We are coordinating wonderfully with South Korea, with our 40,000 military over there. We are doing a wonderful job of bringing jobs back to America. We are renegotiating the NAFTA treaty. We are renegotiating for American products. We are doing great. There is no crisis. There are phony stories. Do I believe Comey? No, I don't believe Comey. The Flynn story? Give me a break. McMaster is the NSA, and he's phenomenal. There's no chaos. Republicans are solidly behind Trump because we see the good things he's doing. The rest is smoke and mirrors.
The thing I don't understand is why is nobody shouting, "Lock him up. Lock him up."
Trump may have been smart enough to build skyscrapers in New York, but he is clearly out of his depth as president. Now that he has thoughtlessly bragged away our allies' secrets to the Russians, with photos to prove it, he has shown yet again his woeful ignorance. And, in one week, compromised the integrity of two previously well-respected men, Assistant Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, who have disappointingly tried to cover for him.
A healthy body
After reading of people suffering for years with what turns out to be a polysyllable I never heard of, it makes me wonder. Why not forget western medicine and its attacking the illness or suppressing the symptoms and instead learn what constitutes a healthy body? And help people add back any missing nutrients, minerals and such that may have gone missing through poor eating habits or even the changing of aging? Why not look to restoring the basic health of the entire body? Maybe through the ancient practices of massage, acupuncture. Here's to not destroying the body in the attempt to heal an illness!