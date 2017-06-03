Last Word on flags and hats, June 3

Thank you Cedar Grove Cemetery was especially beautiful over Memorial Day weekend. A walk or a drive through the cemetery was a very moving experience. We are grateful to the caretaker, Bill Brown, and his crew. We appreciate those who distributed the flags honoring our veterans. These volunteers included members of the Patrick Henry Chapter of DAV, volunteers from Williamsburg Parks and Recreation Department, the Williamsburg Fire Department and the Williamsburg Police Parking Enforcement. We thank them for their efforts. To the friends of Tommy Norment who placed flags throughout our community for Memorial Day: Many thanks from a purple heart vet living in Chickahominy Haven. On May 26, the Hornsby Middle School special needs students were at the IHOP on Rochambeau for a community-based instruction trip. These trips are designed to help the students learn the social skills needed to be out in the community and for the community to gain a better understanding of those with special needs. During our trip, we were the recipients of a great act of kindness: We would like to send a very special thank you to the community member who paid for our entire group's lunch that day. Your act of kindness and generosity was greatly appreciated. Hats off? To the person asking if women should remove their hats when the national anthem is played: The answer is no. It has never been the case. Only men are required to do so. Photos in Williamsburg submitted by readers. Upload your photos at community.vagazette.com, community.dailypress.com or community.tidewaterreview.com. According to Emily Post, men remove their hats, including baseball caps, when inside any building except post offices, airports or lobbies of hotels and offices (I disagree with the exception). Women's fashion hats remain on even when the national anthem is played or the flag passes. They are taken off to work indoors or if someone's view is blocked. However, baseball or unisex hats are removed by women for the same reason men remove theirs, inside any building or for the national anthem or a passing flag. Hot weather With temperatures quickly starting to rise in this area, it is so important to please leave your pets home and do not put them in a closed up, locked car. You're killing your dog. School staff Our school system recently expanded the executive leadership by appointing two assistant superintendents in place of a single deputy superintendent. Now, a job posting exists for a chief of staff. Looking at the job description, it appears our school system will treat this position like a co-superintendent. This is getting ridiculous. Our system isn't large enough to justify being this top heavy. How about using the money to hire staff and teachers who could use the support? Graduation I hope that family members of this year's high school graduates do not wear caps! Please wear decent clothes and keep the decorum by not yelling or scream when your kid receives his/her diploma. Hard to hear Saw the comment about the talk at Riverside Doctor's Hospital. After speaking for about 30 seconds, Dr. Hawkins realized some were having trouble hearing, so he got a microphone — he asked the group and folks said they could hear him OK. I sat in the back of the room during the presentation and was able to hear him clearly once he was amplified. Postal routes I went to the post office the other day to mail my personal property taxes — five separate envelopes, five separate bills, five checks, five stamps. And when I went to put it into the local box, I realized they were going to go to Baltimore, Md. And I was just curious as to why, because we don't live in Maryland. Absentee voting After driving to the former JCC absentee voting location, I just learned that in-person absentee voting moved to 5300 Palmer Lane (off Ironbound across from New Town). The deadline for voting in both the Republican and Democratic Primary is 5 p.m. June 10. Improve the low voter turnout and either vote on June 13 or vote absentee, if you might not be in town. Free day I was so sorry to hear that James City County was not to have the free dump at the landfill this year. I hope they would reconsider, because all that did was stop the people in these neighborhoods — senior citizens, people that are disabled and handicapped — to get rid of some of the trash they had built up over the years. The guys used to get together and come with pickup trucks and go through these neighborhoods and help these people get rid of trash. I think they should reconsider doing it because it was a big help. They need to think about these senior citizens, these people that are disabled, these handicapped people who don't have a truck — no other way/no other means of getting rid of stuff. Thank you. Editor's note: when we checked with the county, they weren't sure what you were referring to. There was a county-wide clean-up day in April. If you could be more specific, we'll see what we can find out. York taxes I emailed all five of our York County Supervisors asking them to explain themselves on implementing the incredible 5.8 percent real estate tax increase retroactive to Jan 1, 2017, while eliminating the personal property tax on water craft. In a week, only one supervisor saw it fit to get back to me, and Chad Green did not vote for the tax increase. We need our elected supervisors to get some cost control. York County Supervisors, their real estate tax rates and their spending habits are out of control. Our monthly real estate tax bill is greater than all our utilities combined. Somehow, we need to get representative supervisors in office that have the public's general interest at the center of what we should be spending our tax dollars on. We cannot continue to fund everyone's wish list. True needs must be evaluated against wants. Hometown hero I go to a restaurant here in Williamsburg called the Astronomical Pancake House. My granddaughter is very ill, and they did a fundraiser. George Kokolis and his family took me on and that was what she needed. I just want to let everybody out there know that we need to go to the Astronomical Pancake House and support this restaurant. This man gave his time, his restaurant and his money for my granddaughter and I thank him so much. He is my hometown hero. Loud shirt A few days ago, I saw a person in their 20s wearing a T-shirt that had the following message printed on it in big, bold letters: "PRO-CHOICE, PRO-SCIENCE, PRO-PLANET." I'm all for peaceably advertising one's beliefs; however, this particular "proclamation" struck me as odd. How can one be pro-choice and pro-science? We simply can't be both. Indivisible

"... One nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all." I like the sound of this, so, concerned citizens with the Williamsburg Indivisible Group, count me in. Looking for ... To the person interested in a pottery wheel: We have a great quality Brent Model B that's in excellent condition. If you're interested, call us at 757-476-7221. I need to find my favorite hairdresser, Janet Neal. She used to work at the Hair Cuttery in Williamsburg, but she's gone. Any help you can give would be very much appreciated. Thanks. Need a recommendation for a local Williamsburg firm who does small roofing repairs, inspections, etc. Does anyone know of a good music teacher to teach an adult how to play the violin? Please call 757-229-0306. I lost a Phi Beta Kappa emblem, probably at the Plantation in Kingsmill at the picnic last Saturday. The emblem is very small, ca. 1/2 by 1/2 inches and in gold. It has a name engraved on it and the year it was issued. If you find it, please call me at 757-408-2188 or reply in the Last Word. Thank you very much. How to proceed Technology is not about to stop and people need to learn that progress will continue whether they like it or not. That being said, there are good and not so good ways to proceed. The not so good way is for county supervisors and others to simply to tell people, "it is your property, do as you wish." The better way is to allow people to do with their property as they wish so long as the environmental impact proves to be for a common good. In the case of solar and wind farms, the good way is to require planting of a buffer around the perimeter and to plant butterfly- and bee-friendly/beneficial native plants throughout the interior. This is a win-win and no permit should be granted without a requirement for positive environmental impact. Affordable homes The lead story in the May 27 Virginia Gazette discussed the need for affordable housing in the Williamsburg area so low- to moderate-income workers, who provide valuable services, could live near their places of employment. Local builders must have read the article because affordable houses are being built, at breakneck speed, at and near Anderson's Corner. Quality builders, such as Ryan homes, are building family-sized homes for a reasonable price. Problem solved. Clean-up needed I agree with the commenter about hiring a crew to clean the streets of horse feces in Colonial Williamsburg. I frequently decide to avoid Duke of Gloucester Street because it is so very unpleasant with the mess and the smell. It could not be sanitary for the restaurants and shops as people are sure to have residue on their shoes as they enter. The summer heat and humidity will only add to the problem. Out of control I have observed that Williamsburg has too many people who are control freaks. These people make you feel you are wrong and they are right. This causes a lot of stress. People need to understand that "an eye for an eye" creates a war and "turning the other cheek" creates stress-free peace. Land use Is there any way to pressure Lidl to open in one of the former Ukrop's supermarkets? Then the church could sell to another church. "Best use of the land!" Right on taxes We totally agree with former City Manager Jack Tuttle that the Williamsburg City Council should slow down on proposed tax increases in their budget. Tuttle's letter to the editor on May 27 clearly explains why new taxes are not needed now. Slow down our taxes. Above the law To respond to the question a recent Last Word about why the president is not above the law: No American is above the law. One of the foundations of America is that all are equal. Therefore we all are responsible for our actions and when we commit a crime we should expect to be punished for that crime when caught and convicted. To think the president is above the law is to begin the slide down a slippery slope to having a government where tyrants ignore the rights of the governed and create a group of the privileged few for whom there is great wealth and freedom and enslavement for the majority who have lost all rights. Solar backup Joseph Swanenburg wondered in a letter to the Gazette what happens to the electricity supply when solar farms are hit by cloudy weather. German scientists made a major breakthrough a few years ago in battery technology, and a German company, called Alevo, has invested $1 billion in a factory in Concord, N.C., to make trailer-truck-sized batteries specifically to cover solar and wind generators when they are unable to generate electricity. These batteries cannot catch fire or explode, and they can go through at least 40,000 charge/discharge cycles with zero efficiency loss. These batteries have helped make it possible for so many companies to supply increasing amounts of electricity from solar and wind farms. Some countries in Europe even get the majority of their electricity from such green sources. Don't be scammed A late middle-aged man who is African-American, clean shaven, short shaved hair, tall, with a big belly has a scam. He comes up to anyone with his expertly distressed and befuddled look and says something like: He hasn't eaten in two days. His mom (aunt, wife, sister, cousin) is in the hospital in Williamsburg, and he is stuck here and needs bus money to go to Newport News. He's a great actor! How do I know? He told me his sad story about four or five months ago in front of my home in New Town. I gave him $10 and some food. A few days after that first incident, I saw him at Trader Joe's where he told me the same story. Then, last week, I saw him again on Friday next to Wawa on Richmond Road telling anyone who would listen his story of woe. He moved to the Williamsburg Regional Library, and I went to the Williamsburg Police, but he wasn't caught. He had already moved on. It is against the law to ask for money in the streets (panhandling). If you want to help people who need food and transportation, the United Way of Greater Williamsburg (uwgw.org) can use your donations as can many other worthy organizations (Salvation Army; House of Mercy; FISH). Words matter I'm calling in response to a letter to the editor, "Words, behavior need to match up," and the parent is upset because the head of the school said that the girls were "acting like punks." If you can't tell someone what they're acting like, how do they learn what they're acting like? And then, making a decision not to act like that. I remember growing up and my parents or my family saying, "Now, don't act like a no account." Or, "You're acting like a bunch of no accounts." You knew what that meant and you didn't want to act that way. We often shelter our children from words that may hurt, but sometimes in that hurt they learn something.