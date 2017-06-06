Last Word on safety first, June 7

Meal tax

The city proposes to make the the meal tax 7%, up 2% from current tax. The 5% meal tax currently generates close to $7million dollars. The Chamber of Commerce, Colonial Williamsburg and the Williamsburg Area Restaurant Association are all against this without a plan for the money. The city is going to vote on this on Thursday. Everyone needs to come out and voice their opinions for/or against. There is a lot of money involved with no spending plan. It will affect anyone who dines in the city if passed.

Busch Gardens

As I was leaving Busch Gardens in the pouring rain on Sunday, I observed a car stopped near the highest point of Apollo's Chariot and riders walking down the staircase but have yet to see any media coverage of the incident. I am curious to know what happened and believe the public has a right to know about any safety issues with rides at the park. Editor's note: We called the folks at Busch Gardens and they has this to say: Apollo's Chariot shut down at approximately 1 p.m. for 15 minutes on Sunday, May 28. Park officials escorted riders off the attraction while maintenance personnel addressed a minor issue. No one was injured from the brief shutdown and the coaster was back in normal operation within 15 minutes. The safety of guests and team members is Busch Gardens' number one priority.

Safety first

This time of year, at graduation time, our high school and college students seem to always lose one in some kind of tragic accident. I would like to say that fastening your seat belt—taking 30 seconds—could be the most important 30 seconds of your life. Please fasten your seat belt. It's the law.

Check it out

Could the winning Rube Goldberg device designed by the 12 Norge Elementary fifth graders and their teachers, Ann Beatty and Jamie Collins, be put onling in motion so we all can enjoy the brilliance of our students and their teachers? We want to see it and think the world should see it! Congratulations, students! We can't wait to see what all you will design next! And next! What brilliant futures you all have and the world will be the lucky recipients of your creativity and tenacity! Editor's note: Yes you can! The video is now posted with the story on the Gazette website. Check out http://bit.ly/2ruAckp.

Looking for ...

Looking for a decent sized big boy recliner chair if anyone is getting rid of one. Would love to pass it down as a father's day gift because I can't afford one. Please contact me @ (804) 413-1622.

I need a good, used 8-mm projector. Anybody having one, please call me at 757-565-2469. Thank you.

Please help me find my red ladies' auxiliary, smaller than a backpack, purse. The last time I saw it was after Urgent Care on Monticello Avenue. Please contact 757-880-9112 if you happened to have found it. Thank you.

Does anyone in the community know what happened to dump truck driver no. 414? If you do, please advise. Thank you.

I am in need of having quite a few files shredded but because of age/health I am not able to take the files to a place that shreds documents. Can someone please suggest a shredding business that I can have come to my home and remove the files for me at a reasonable price?

I lost a Bible in the vicinity of the old St. Bede's Catholic Church on Richmond Road near the William and Mary campus. I have other copies of the Bible, but this one was a gift from my wife and contained many notes and mementoes, so if anyone finds it, please let me know. My phone number is 220-4838 – ask for Francis.

The Williamsburg Charity Group is in need of a clean, good condition queen-size mattress and box spring. Please call 506-4274. Thank you in advance!

Does anyone have a recommendation of someone reliable and who does good work, to tear out and replace an old driveway? We would like a crushed stone driveway, rather than tar or asphalt. Thank you.

I am a big fan of Robert Hodge's music. I purchased four tickets to his concert at the Kimball Theatre on Duke of Gloucester Street for Saturday, June 10. I bought four because I was expecting some relatives from out of town to join us for this great evening performance, but sadly, their plans have changed. I want to offer the two extra tickets to someone in the community who may not be familiar with this great pianist/vocalist or someone who wants to go but maybe cannot afford to buy tickets. If you would like to go to the show, please e mail me at lorna.marks@mail.com.

To the person looking for Janet Neal: She is now working at Cindy Classic Cuts on Richmond Road in Norge - phone number is 757-220-1066.

I'm looking for people — there were two women in a white van and then there was a man and his wife — who help older people kind of clear out their garage or help them downsize. And they submitted ads in your paper and I've misplaced the ad. I was wondering if you could put in a request for them to put their phone number in, either both of them or one of them. I would really appreciate that. Thank you.

CW security

Someone wrote Last Word suggesting that security is one reason for the proposed wall. I would love to know the perceived security threat to CW that wouldn't also involve William and Mary. Also, is there a map showing the borders of the Great Wall of CW? I walked around CW recently and figure it would have to include Prince George and Francis streets to be effective.

Fresh veggies

My friend and I would like to ask the city of Williamsburg to please let Bob stay and sell his vegetables at Monticello and Richmond Road. We really enjoy that.

The wonderful fresh produce stand in Food Lion's lot in Williamsburg is being pressured to leave. During the summer, we don't buy our fruit and vegetables at the grocery stores, and it is a convenience to the Williamsburg citizens to have local food stands. Please don't make them leave.

Re: Cleanup needed

In response "Cleanup needed," you must not walk very much or you would see the cleanup vehicle every day as it removes the horse feces. Need a job? These animals are a working part of history. They don't raise their hooves to be excused to go to the restroom. So just don't walk in the street. Use the sidewalk. Problem solved. Thank you.

Paper bags

Oh my, I just had a scary thought. Where are all of us seniors going to get paper bags for different things at home or to donate to FISH or whatever when Martin's closes? A lot of the other stores don't have paper bags, so, gee whiz, what are we going to do? We're in a real dilemma. Maybe somebody will have to start giving out paper bags in our little bird town. Thank you.