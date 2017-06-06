Last Word on safety first, June 7

Meal tax
The city proposes to make the the meal tax 7%, up 2% from current tax. The 5% meal tax currently generates close to $7million dollars. The Chamber of Commerce, Colonial Williamsburg and the Williamsburg Area Restaurant Association are all against this without a plan for the money. The city is going to vote on this on Thursday. Everyone needs to come out and voice their opinions for/or against. There is a lot of money involved with no spending plan. It will affect anyone who dines in the city if passed.
As I was leaving Busch Gardens in the pouring rain on Sunday, I observed a car stopped near the highest point of Apollo's Chariot and riders walking down the staircase but have yet to see any media coverage of the incident. I am curious to know what happened and believe the public has a right to know about any safety issues with rides at the park. Editor's note: We called the folks at Busch Gardens and they has this to say: Apollo's Chariot shut down at approximately 1 p.m. for 15 minutes on Sunday, May 28. Park officials escorted riders off the attraction while maintenance personnel addressed a minor issue. No one was injured from the brief shutdown and the coaster was back in normal operation within 15 minutes. The safety of guests and team members is Busch Gardens' number one priority.
Safety first
This time of year, at graduation time, our high school and college students seem to always lose one in some kind of tragic accident. I would like to say that fastening your seat belt—taking 30 seconds—could be the most important 30 seconds of your life. Please fasten your seat belt. It's the law.
Check it out
Could the winning Rube Goldberg device designed by the 12 Norge Elementary fifth graders and their teachers, Ann Beatty and Jamie Collins, be put onling in motion so we all can enjoy the brilliance of our students and their teachers? We want to see it and think the world should see it! Congratulations, students! We can't wait to see what all you will design next! And next! What brilliant futures you all have and the world will be the lucky recipients of your creativity and tenacity! Editor's note: Yes you can! The video is now posted with the story on the Gazette website. Check out http://bit.ly/2ruAckp.
Looking for ...
Looking for a decent sized big boy recliner chair if anyone is getting rid of one. Would love to pass it down as a father's day gift because I can't afford one. Please contact me @ (804) 413-1622.
I need a good, used 8-mm projector. Anybody having one, please call me at 757-565-2469. Thank you.
Please help me find my red ladies' auxiliary, smaller than a backpack, purse. The last time I saw it was after Urgent Care on Monticello Avenue. Please contact 757-880-9112 if you happened to have found it. Thank you.
Does anyone in the community know what happened to dump truck driver no. 414? If you do, please advise. Thank you.
I am in need of having quite a few files shredded but because of age/health I am not able to take the files to a place that shreds documents. Can someone please suggest a shredding business that I can have come to my home and remove the files for me at a reasonable price?
I lost a Bible in the vicinity of the old St. Bede's Catholic Church on Richmond Road near the William and Mary campus. I have other copies of the Bible, but this one was a gift from my wife and contained many notes and mementoes, so if anyone finds it, please let me know. My phone number is 220-4838 – ask for Francis.
The Williamsburg Charity Group is in need of a clean, good condition queen-size mattress and box spring. Please call 506-4274. Thank you in advance!
Does anyone have a recommendation of someone reliable and who does good work, to tear out and replace an old driveway? We would like a crushed stone driveway, rather than tar or asphalt. Thank you.
I am a big fan of Robert Hodge's music. I purchased four tickets to his concert at the Kimball Theatre on Duke of Gloucester Street for Saturday, June 10. I bought four because I was expecting some relatives from out of town to join us for this great evening performance, but sadly, their plans have changed. I want to offer the two extra tickets to someone in the community who may not be familiar with this great pianist/vocalist or someone who wants to go but maybe cannot afford to buy tickets. If you would like to go to the show, please e mail me at lorna.marks@mail.com.
To the person looking for Janet Neal: She is now working at Cindy Classic Cuts on Richmond Road in Norge - phone number is 757-220-1066.
I'm looking for people — there were two women in a white van and then there was a man and his wife — who help older people kind of clear out their garage or help them downsize. And they submitted ads in your paper and I've misplaced the ad. I was wondering if you could put in a request for them to put their phone number in, either both of them or one of them. I would really appreciate that. Thank you.
CW security
Someone wrote Last Word suggesting that security is one reason for the proposed wall. I would love to know the perceived security threat to CW that wouldn't also involve William and Mary. Also, is there a map showing the borders of the Great Wall of CW? I walked around CW recently and figure it would have to include Prince George and Francis streets to be effective.
Fresh veggies
My friend and I would like to ask the city of Williamsburg to please let Bob stay and sell his vegetables at Monticello and Richmond Road. We really enjoy that.
The wonderful fresh produce stand in Food Lion's lot in Williamsburg is being pressured to leave. During the summer, we don't buy our fruit and vegetables at the grocery stores, and it is a convenience to the Williamsburg citizens to have local food stands. Please don't make them leave.
Re: Cleanup needed
In response "Cleanup needed," you must not walk very much or you would see the cleanup vehicle every day as it removes the horse feces. Need a job? These animals are a working part of history. They don't raise their hooves to be excused to go to the restroom. So just don't walk in the street. Use the sidewalk. Problem solved. Thank you.
Paper bags
Oh my, I just had a scary thought. Where are all of us seniors going to get paper bags for different things at home or to donate to FISH or whatever when Martin's closes? A lot of the other stores don't have paper bags, so, gee whiz, what are we going to do? We're in a real dilemma. Maybe somebody will have to start giving out paper bags in our little bird town. Thank you.
GI Bill
According to the June 2017 Military Officer Association of America magazine, this Congress is considering a proposal to require all new service members to contribute $100 a month for 2 years before they can take advantage of the Post 9/11 GI Bill. Reservists would be required to pay $67 each active duty month until they reach $2400 in contributions! This bill was intended to serve as a wartime benefit and last I looked, we're still at war. This, as the proposed Trump budget intends to cut the taxes of the upper 2 percenters – whose sons and daughters will most likely never serve their country. Contact your congressman to let them know your opinion of this unbelievable plan.
Calling Kroger
Kroger, please consider expanding to the Martin's location in Monticello Marketplace in Williamsburg. Bring the Ukrop's bakery and prepared foods with you. Also the Martin's type gas points would be a plus. And if you expanded to the northern part of James City County around Anderson Corner, you would be the only grocery store around!
Road worries
The entrance to the Colonial Parkway from 199 East needs to be repaired. It is a narrow curve which is full of pot holes. It has been bad for some time, but I noticed yesterday that it has deteriorated further. I don't know if this job belongs to VDOT, the county, or the Park Service, but hope one of them will fix it soon.
Free to you
Free egg cartons—757-566-0264.
Nothing good to say
I'm wondering why is it that the very group of people (the left, the Democrats, the elitists, the progressives) that say that they are so tolerant are the very ones that seem to have lost all civility. We have become a country that is no longer civil. People say, "Oh, it's my First Amendment right." Just because you can say something doesn't mean you should. Sometimes it's better to keep your mouth shut than to erase all doubt about the type of person that you truly are.
Gun range
In a recent letter Alpheus Baker was trying for a local, private gun range. And we suggest if the Pottery can't use their outsource property — they have property on Fenton Mill Road and behind the old ceramic building would be perfect for a rifle range. Many years ago, the Pottery president, young Scott Hawkins and the present owner's son—they would shoot behind the Go-Kart place, which was illegal because it was not set up for any mixed use requirement or anything. So we suggest if Alpheus Baker wants a local public gun range, ask the Pottery. They got plenty of room. Thank you.
Recommended
Just had my dog groomed by Jennifer at Dharma Dog Salon. She did a fabulous job and is so friendly. The prices are very reasonable, need to check it out. Here is the number: 757-378-3434.
To the person looking for a local roofing firm: Pyramid Roofing is hands down the best. They are a local family-owned roofing company, and I was impressed with their professionalism from start to finish. They inspected my roof and gave me a one year warranty with my repair. They stand by their work, and they aren't going to disappear or not answer their phone like some other roofers I have used. Their number is 757-258-3595.
Clean energy
I want to thank Governor McAuliffe for continuing the efforts on combating pollution and climate change. Also many thanks to the governors in California, Washington and the other states that are joining forces to protect this one earth we have. Many mayors are also doing their part. We all should. I look forward to the solar farm in Norge and wind farm in New Kent County because clean energy is our future. Let's join together as the human race to take care of our environment as we appreciate the beauty of the earth. It is also best for the health of everyone.
Well done
We have had Cox bundle for many years. One of Cox's employees who stands out as the best is named "Ilan." He is the smartest and the hardest worker of all of them. Thank you, Ilan.
Up in Washington
Now that president of the United States has decided to pull out of the Paris climate accord, he has surrendered the leadership of the technology of alternate energy to the Chinese, and once they become the world leaders in clean energy, we'll never get that leadership back from them.
President Trump announced that he was exiting from the Paris phony climate accord. Thank goodness! This is nothing but a shakedown. This is great.
When he said "Make America Great Again," I hoped Trump would act to fix our biggest problem, which is the huge political divide we have. Like him or not, if he had persuaded the Dems and Reps to work together on bipartisan improvements to health care, taxes, and infrastructure, our country really could become better. But, instead, he has just played to one side, widened the gap, and has nothing positive to show for it. Yep, he's just as bad as we thought.
So far, the only thing that has heated up since President Trump announced the U.S. is pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord is the ire of all of the anti-capitalists.
Logical Americans have no interest in seeing President Trump's tax returns. One of the many reasons Mr. Trump was elected president was his ability to bring business acumen to running the federal government. Under President Obama, .43 cents of every dollar the government spent was borrowed and the national debt actually doubled in 8 short years. On occasions, Mr. Trump may have lacked tact or diplomacy, but his programs and policies are excellent, and will help ensure that America survives as a great country.
President Trump is trying hard to protect U.S. citizens from terrorism.
While President Trump is trying hard to protect U.S. citizens from terrorism, liberals continue to complain about discrimination. What the left hates most, because they can't dispute it, is facts. Fact, while all Muslims might not be terrorists, all recent terrorists have been Muslims. When other politicians, worldwide, talk tough about doing something about terrorism, our President is actually doing it. Make no mistake, the world is at war with radical Islamic terrorists and as such their leaders need to make some tough decisions that might offend some, a small price to pay for safety for all.