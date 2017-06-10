Last Word on Williamsburg taxes, June 10

City taxes

It seems to me the city (elected officials?) wants to slaughter the goose that lays the golden eggs. In a number of cases, higher taxes are used to discourage an activity; conversely, lower taxes are used to encourage an activity. I have a proposal for CW on the admission sales tax: embrace the idea of the tax on the admission tickets. On the date the tax is to go into effect, announce an entire year of free admissions for all. After that year, CW would be a private, membership only organization/destination. Each year your membership is renewable (approximately the same cost of a current admission ticket). By the way, please find another city in the state that has a real estate tax rate remotely close to .57 cents; Perhaps city residents should be paying in the .84 cent range such as JCC or even higher as all other cities in Virginia?

Don't you think that an 11% meals tax is already enough to expect people to pay? James City County charges 10%. If the city increases the tax, I will have to do one of two things: Eat out in the county, or pay my tip on the amount of the meal , not including the tax amount. So who does this hurt? The servers, our working poor in most cases. When tourists come here from Northern Virginia, some will have sticker shock, because Prince William County, for one, does not even have a meals tax. Guess I will start eating at home a lot more. Note: I am a 70 year resident of Williamsburg.

I don't get it! On Trip Advisor, lots of people complain about the one day admission to CW of $42. I wonder if these are the same people who think nothing of dropping $90 for a one day ticket to Busch Gardens — and maybe add the quick queue tickets on top of that — plus drink cups, food and maybe games?!

Mosquito spraying

Mosquito spraying on a set weekly schedule, regardless of mosquito density counts, is not a healthy idea. The sprays all have potentially harmful side effects, including impairment of the nervous system. Years ago, James City County used to have an excellent mosquito control program, spraying only when mosquito density counts were high. That minimized exposure to the spray, especially by children who biked behind the trucks or adults out for a walk. Spraying based on density counts more carefully addresses this health issue and is a much more cautious and effective approach to the mosquito problem.

Pledge of Allegiance

The Pledge of Allegiance was initially written, "One Nation, indivisible, with liberty…" The moment you insert "under God," you have caused division. Whose God? Your God? My God? Or no God? Dwight Eisenhower made the change to the pledge in 1954. The writers of the original pledge got it right. Humans do not agree on gods or the lack thereof, and the warring parties still fight over this. Freedom of religion and freedom from religion is what we value in America. As an 80 year old, I recite the pledge today as I was taught many years ago. That sounds right to me.

Clean environment

Think what you may about global warming or the Paris accords, but I believe we all can agree that cleaning up our environment is a good thing. Back in the day, our major cities were full of smog with routine smog alerts. The Cuyahoga River in Ohio caught fire. Kepone was being dumped in the James River. The Chesapeake was dying. And so on. Today, the Bay is coming back to life, air in the cities is much cleaner, the kepone is contained. Personally, I use less gas with my 30 mpg cars. With a well-insulated home, efficient heating and air conditioning and LED bulbs, my utility bills are low. We need to keep pressing forward.

Do not call

Is there a "Do Not Call" list for during the day? I am getting tired of the number of calls I get wasting my time every day. I block the number but it doesn't seem to make a dent.

Believe it or not

Our ladies' bridge group had a very unusual event recently at the local tournament. After all four hands were dealt, one person exclaimed that all her cards were in order. As each of us checked our hands, we found that every hand was dealt in order. We had to do no sorting. What are the odds of that happening?

Looking for ...

The person looking for Janet Neal for their hairdresser: She is at Cindy's Classic Cuts in Norge, and the phone number is 220-1066. Thanks.

There were fireworks somewhere in downtown Williamsburg in the evening on Saturday, June 3. What was the occasion and where were they launched? Why weren't residents alerted to them ahead of time?

I found a piece of jewelry in the parking lot across from Oceans & Ale last Friday. If somebody lost their jewelry, if they would leave their contact information in the Last Word, I would be happy to get the piece back to them.

I am looking for someone who has their own log splitter that is available to split some firewood before the summer heat gets here. Thank you.

I was wondering if there are any consignment shops in the area that sell furniture, if they take curtains which are jabot cascade, that I had professionally made, and drapes, which are very good drapes—they were bought at Penney's—and if they would take them on consignment. If you could please reply in the Gazette, I would greatly appreciate it. Thank you.

I am looking for a seamstress to shorten dresses or slacks. I'm shrinking in size, but I have very good dresses and slacks that I need to have shortened so I can wear them again. If you could please respond in The Virginia Gazette, I would greatly appreciate it. Thank you so much.

Road worries

This is in reference to the left turn on flashing yellow lights. It is nothing more than an accident ready to happen. What next? The removal of traffic lights altogether? What we need is the electronic eye set on all traffic lights and have them activated to trigger changes when necessary. That will eliminate the "guessing game" we currently have in place and help prevent accidents.

We narrowly missed T-boning a lady in a red car as we traveled on Monticello Ave. this afternoon. We were headed east and had the green light when all of a sudden her red car crossed right in front of us and went into the post office. We had to slam on the brakes to avoid her—obviously, she turned left on the new flashing sign. This is a terrible idea to have there, as Monticello is bad enough already! This assumes that people will use good judgment!!