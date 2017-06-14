Last Word on city taxes, June 14

Higher taxes

We are glad the City Council has decided to further study the proposal to raise meal tax to 7 percent, up 2 percent from the current tax rate. The 5 percent meal tax currently generates close to $7 million. Kudos to Benny Zhang for speaking up and voting against the tax increase and encouraging further study. He was the only one to do this. Sen. Norment's comment to consider a regional approach makes great sense to ensure James City County, York County and Colonial Williamsburg also contribute to this fund.

Raising the meal tax and adding an admissions tax is an arrogant and dumb idea. We are residents of the city and we feel it is counter productive. We look forward to voting out those on council who favor this idea.

I agree with CW President Mitchell Reiss and others on the proposed meal, lodging and "admission" taxes. What is our City Council thinking? Tax the tourist more to increase tourism. What kind of plan is this? With today's rapid information sources, such as TripAdvisor, negative response can be expected almost instantly. I hate to say this, but the city real estate tax is extremely low because we count on tourists to foot the bill. The city real estate tax could be increased to fund a well developed "increase tourism industry plan." I'm not saying to bring the city real estate tax rate up to the very high county rates, but balance the area equation.

The Salvation Army will be taking Back to School applications from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 19-23. Applications also will be taken from 5-7 p.m. June 19. We will also accept school supplies all summer. Call 229-6651 for more information.

A store's closing time marks the planned end of business for that day, but some people insist on coming in one minute before that time to start shopping. Store staff has plans after work and while they'll be polite, most of them are eager to get home. Please plan ahead and avoid being one of those customers. By the way, it would be nice if you could put down your phones while you're conducting business at the register. Thank you.

How can Superintendent Olwen Herron justify the new hires of Carroll, Thorpe and now Murphy? Every school at W-JCC is short of help. Teachers and assistants work harder and are overwhelmed every year with no pay increase. The three-digit figures dished out certainly could have been used to hire more teachers and assistants to help our children. I believe the community will be outraged by these new hires. This is not a good move for the future of our schools.

We know the school year is about over, but I wanted to thank all the bus drivers in this area for the wonderful job that they do getting our kids back and forth to school. I know it's a big responsibility, trying to watch the road, watch other drivers and also the kids on the bus. And I think, particularly in elementary school, I think it would be a wonderful idea if they would have a driver assistant that could ride on the bus, maybe in a seat behind the bus driver, so they can keep an eye on the kids.

Please, whoever is responsible for vegetation maintenance, please cut down the weeds on the corner of 4-H and Greensprings drives. It is impossible to see cars traveling down 4-H Drive when biking back to Jamestown. You have to get out into the road to see what is coming on your left.

Williamsburg and James City County regional libraries should bring in more revenue by doubling the fines for overdue books. A person who cannot read a book in 28 days should not be allowed to check it out. I have been waiting three months. Shame!

I would like to add my voice to the issue of Bob remaining in the Williamsburg Shopping Center and selling his vegetables. We buy those all the time and really missed them last year. Please let him continue to stay there. Thank you.

What a shame to see the produce stand in Williamsburg Shopping Center forced to close. They had the freshest produce in town. After 40 years of serving the community, they should have been able to stay. Please bring them back.

Paddle Boat. You pick up. Call 757-566-2376 or 757-771-6049.

Free mattress sets, three available. Call 253-1615 and leave your contact information to arrange pickup.

I saw a comment about people using seat belts while driving or riding in a vehicle. I also noticed that many times they make a statement that it is also the law. While this is true, I think it is more important to emphasize the safety aspect rather than the punitive aspect. You would get more people to buckle up if they realized it is for safety reasons and not that you will get in trouble.

VDOT needs to install a blinking yellow caution light at Page and Second streets. This would be very helpful. Thank you.

Many thanks to the lady who makes and donates handmade quilts to The Salvation Army. Would you please come into the office on your next visit so we can properly thank you for your time, effort and thoughtfulness?

Thank you to the person who shared about their successful antenna experience with Danny Bragg. My husband has been leaving messages for him, but he has yet to reply. Do you or anyone else have further information about his business, A&D Audio/Video?

To the person wanting their driveway worked on: Please call or email me at 757-784-3036 or mayorwuz@hotmail.com. I'll be happy to look at what you have.

I'm seeking a lawyer to handle a civil case for me. I tried legal aid, but they say they don't do civil cases. I'm suing for $9,500 in unpaid rent from my ex-roommate. Please, if anybody knows someone that can help, please call me at 757-784-2124. Thank you.

We are continuing to look for someone to coat our asphalt driveway and someone to replace our landscape timbers. Please leave recommendations in the Last Word. Thank you very much.

To the person looking for driveway work: Call Able Concrete. The owner is Alan Lowe. His cellphone number is 592-7079. Not only does he do reasonable work — the work is fantastic — he matches the existing concrete and, where we live, we have the aggregate stone, and it's just amazing that when he leaves you can't tell the old from the new. So I've used him many times and he's just great.

We need a small landscaping job done in Williamsburg. We have a small backyard that needs sod and grass seed and some cleanup work. Please contact 757-291-7428.

