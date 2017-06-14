Last Word on city taxes, June 14

Higher taxes
We are glad the City Council has decided to further study the proposal to raise meal tax to 7 percent, up 2 percent from the current tax rate. The 5 percent meal tax currently generates close to $7 million. Kudos to Benny Zhang for speaking up and voting against the tax increase and encouraging further study. He was the only one to do this. Sen. Norment's comment to consider a regional approach makes great sense to ensure James City County, York County and Colonial Williamsburg also contribute to this fund.
Raising the meal tax and adding an admissions tax is an arrogant and dumb idea. We are residents of the city and we feel it is counter productive. We look forward to voting out those on council who favor this idea.
I agree with CW President Mitchell Reiss and others on the proposed meal, lodging and "admission" taxes. What is our City Council thinking? Tax the tourist more to increase tourism. What kind of plan is this? With today's rapid information sources, such as TripAdvisor, negative response can be expected almost instantly. I hate to say this, but the city real estate tax is extremely low because we count on tourists to foot the bill. The city real estate tax could be increased to fund a well developed "increase tourism industry plan." I'm not saying to bring the city real estate tax rate up to the very high county rates, but balance the area equation.
Back to school
The Salvation Army will be taking Back to School applications from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 19-23. Applications also will be taken from 5-7 p.m. June 19. We will also accept school supplies all summer. Call 229-6651 for more information.
Closing time
A store's closing time marks the planned end of business for that day, but some people insist on coming in one minute before that time to start shopping. Store staff has plans after work and while they'll be polite, most of them are eager to get home. Please plan ahead and avoid being one of those customers. By the way, it would be nice if you could put down your phones while you're conducting business at the register. Thank you.
W-JCC hires
How can Superintendent Olwen Herron justify the new hires of Carroll, Thorpe and now Murphy? Every school at W-JCC is short of help. Teachers and assistants work harder and are overwhelmed every year with no pay increase. The three-digit figures dished out certainly could have been used to hire more teachers and assistants to help our children. I believe the community will be outraged by these new hires. This is not a good move for the future of our schools.
Bus drivers
We know the school year is about over, but I wanted to thank all the bus drivers in this area for the wonderful job that they do getting our kids back and forth to school. I know it's a big responsibility, trying to watch the road, watch other drivers and also the kids on the bus. And I think, particularly in elementary school, I think it would be a wonderful idea if they would have a driver assistant that could ride on the bus, maybe in a seat behind the bus driver, so they can keep an eye on the kids.
Landscape help
Please, whoever is responsible for vegetation maintenance, please cut down the weeds on the corner of 4-H and Greensprings drives. It is impossible to see cars traveling down 4-H Drive when biking back to Jamestown. You have to get out into the road to see what is coming on your left.
Library fines
Williamsburg and James City County regional libraries should bring in more revenue by doubling the fines for overdue books. A person who cannot read a book in 28 days should not be allowed to check it out. I have been waiting three months. Shame!
Produce stand
I would like to add my voice to the issue of Bob remaining in the Williamsburg Shopping Center and selling his vegetables. We buy those all the time and really missed them last year. Please let him continue to stay there. Thank you.
What a shame to see the produce stand in Williamsburg Shopping Center forced to close. They had the freshest produce in town. After 40 years of serving the community, they should have been able to stay. Please bring them back.
Free to you
Paddle Boat. You pick up. Call 757-566-2376 or 757-771-6049.
Free mattress sets, three available. Call 253-1615 and leave your contact information to arrange pickup.
Safety first
I saw a comment about people using seat belts while driving or riding in a vehicle. I also noticed that many times they make a statement that it is also the law. While this is true, I think it is more important to emphasize the safety aspect rather than the punitive aspect. You would get more people to buckle up if they realized it is for safety reasons and not that you will get in trouble.
Road worries
VDOT needs to install a blinking yellow caution light at Page and Second streets. This would be very helpful. Thank you.
Looking for ...
Many thanks to the lady who makes and donates handmade quilts to The Salvation Army. Would you please come into the office on your next visit so we can properly thank you for your time, effort and thoughtfulness?
Thank you to the person who shared about their successful antenna experience with Danny Bragg. My husband has been leaving messages for him, but he has yet to reply. Do you or anyone else have further information about his business, A&D Audio/Video?
To the person wanting their driveway worked on: Please call or email me at 757-784-3036 or mayorwuz@hotmail.com. I'll be happy to look at what you have.
I'm seeking a lawyer to handle a civil case for me. I tried legal aid, but they say they don't do civil cases. I'm suing for $9,500 in unpaid rent from my ex-roommate. Please, if anybody knows someone that can help, please call me at 757-784-2124. Thank you.
We are continuing to look for someone to coat our asphalt driveway and someone to replace our landscape timbers. Please leave recommendations in the Last Word. Thank you very much.
To the person looking for driveway work: Call Able Concrete. The owner is Alan Lowe. His cellphone number is 592-7079. Not only does he do reasonable work — the work is fantastic — he matches the existing concrete and, where we live, we have the aggregate stone, and it's just amazing that when he leaves you can't tell the old from the new. So I've used him many times and he's just great.
We need a small landscaping job done in Williamsburg. We have a small backyard that needs sod and grass seed and some cleanup work. Please contact 757-291-7428.
Running around
It is great that Busch Gardens hosts school groups for music competitions. This time of year, there are many groups of teenagers wearing their group's distinctive T-shirts. The problem is that groups of children run through the park with apparently no one stopping them. Last Friday, my husband, who walks with a cane, was literally run into twice by children. Where were the chaperones? This is not new. I worked in the park for six seasons as a retirement job and, in some cases, the chaperones were sitting in the Festhaus while the children ran around. Please, Busch Gardens, do better for your guests and create a safe environment.
Scam alert
Does anybody know about this scam? I got a phone call saying I owe $6,800 in back taxes and they were coming to arrest me. The phone number, if you get it, is area code 316-633-4344. That is out of Wichita, Kan., and that is an absolute scam. Pay no attention to it.
Turnabout
On June 1, the young man who fired several shots in the air at Zable Stadium in February was found guilty. He was not a student at the College of William and Mary and was sentenced to six months in jail, four months suspended. At the request of college officials, he was also banned from campus, which is a public institution owned by the citizens of Virginia. That being the case, when William and Mary students are found guilty of crimes in neighborhoods of Williamsburg and James City County, should they, too, be banned from those neighborhoods for the future? Such a practice would go a long way to easing the student behavior issues in many of our residential neighborhoods.
Road work
Would someone please help me to understand why our city streets, which are in wonderful condition, are undergoing complete renovation at the expense of crazy traffic conditions? And I hesitate to guess what the cost of this repaving is. Why?
Tricky service
Since I cannot afford cable and internet, I choose internet. I went to the C-SPAN site to hear the full testimony Thursday from former FBI Director Comey. In the first 2:40 minutes of the video, the site buffered six times for 30 seconds. Is it my ISP or is it the government? No matter because if it is either, it is despicable. A well-informed electorate is the foundation of a successful republic. Someone is throwing a wrench in the works.
Cheers!
A very special big, big thank you to whoever it was that trimmed the trees along Treyburn Drive, across the street from Sterling Manor Apartments and between the Gazette building. It's much appreciated. It's nice to walk down the street without having to duck down or get wet in the rain. Thank you.
Thanks to pediatricians Dr. Via and Dr. Mares and their nurses for helping us during a very sick winter. They gave tender loving care and our family is so appreciative. Here's to a healthy summer for us all!
Gun range
My recommendation for Mr. Baker in the gun range article in Wednesday's Gazette: If he wants one in Williamsburg, I recommend that he get up off of his wallet and build it himself.
Recommended
I wanted to thank Mike Rock and Melodi Moore at Nationwide for exceptional service with our home and car insurance policies. When we got a quote from Mike — they not only provided a better price, but better coverage — especially storm damage coverage. We highly recommend taking time to check your policy with what Mike Rock at Nationwide has to offer.
We went to the new restaurant Revolution Golf and Grille during their recent "soft opening." The food was good and every single staff member greeted us with cheerfulness and big smiles; it was really quite remarkable! The opportunity to "play" golf at the virtual courses is a fun new addition to Williamsburg. If you need someone to give you a big smile and brighten your day, stop in at Revolution Golf and Grille on High Street.
Looking for a reliable plumber? I recommend Tracy Sheeley of TS Plumbing. He returned my call promptly, then came to my house and corrected several troublesome plumbing problems. He is competent, friendly and his fee seemed fair and reasonable. His phone number is 757-903-5790.
Up in Washington
I received an email this evening from our Rep. Scott Taylor's office asking if I think Comey's memos about Trump conversations should be released. Yes, this request came from the same Scott Taylor whose office either doesn't respond at all to email questions or only provides non-specific, one-size-fits-all responses. What we really need Rep. Taylor and the rest of Congress to do is to have Trump release his tax returns, as he lied to us and disrespected us all by promising he would do so "after audit." Trump's tax returns would be 10 times more interesting than Comey's memos to file. Mr. Taylor, please be an American and not just a Republican and insist this be done.
You've got to be crazy not to believe Trump rather than Comey. Just think: Trump told us Obama was not born in the U.S.; he said he had the largest inauguration crowd in history; he saw thousands of Muslims on rooftops celebrating after 9/11; he told us Obama wiretapped him; he said climate change is a Chinese fraud. Who doesn't believe this? Of course he didn't ask Comey "Can I have your loyalty."
Comey had nothing on the president's team. When Comey was asked if the president demanded loyalty from him, the answer is no. When he was asked if President Trump was under investigation, the answer is no. Was there any collusion that they found with Russia? The answer is no. For all of you who are screaming impeachment, you're crazy. Got nothing. Here's the reality: You lost the election and you're throwing a temper tantrum.