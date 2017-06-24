Last Word on taxes, June 24

Affordable housing There is no affordable housing in James City County for most of the hospitality, tourism or retail workers. We desperately need some small, 1,000- to 1,500-square-foot homes without all the fancy amenities on lots big enough to plant gardens and for children to play in. City taxes Isn't it ironic that the city that became famous for "No Taxation Without Representation" is now proposing to raise taxes on the people without representation, the tourists that make Williamsburg a popular place to visit? A recent search on meal taxes asserted that the highest meal taxes in the country are in Minneapolis ... not if the City Council has its way and raises the meal tax total to 13 percent, which would be the highest in the U.S. Marketing programs in corporate America are financed by the companies themselves, but the Williamsburg City Council thinks they should be paid for by the people they're trying to attract. Sounds like false logic to me. I propose that the city of Williamsburg institute a 10 percent tax on admissions limited to one year. The proceeds could then be used for a severance payment to the current City Council. Recommended Photos in Williamsburg submitted by readers. Upload your photos at community.vagazette.com, community.dailypress.com or community.tidewaterreview.com. Jana Laird is indeed an experienced and marvelously talented licensed massage therapist. She has treated me for quite a while and very successfully soothes my musculoskeletal aches and pains. If you would like to experience phenomenal massage therapy treatment, phone her at the DCI Therapy phone number, 757-846-5707. You will be glad you did I can't tell you how much I appreciate the service at Holiday Cadillac Body Shop. The staff went over with me about the work to be done and the time frame it would be completed. My car looked brand new inside and out and the work was completed a day ahead of time. Customer service guaranteed for all makes and models. Recently, I had Paul Childres work on my yard and I wanted to commend him for his wonderful work. If anyone is looking for someone to do yard work, please look up Paul. His number is 757-561-1961. Thank you again, Paul! American student The American student who returned from North Korea in a coma has died. OK, Mr. President, what's your next move? Produce stand I know where he is now. What I want to know is why he can't be at the Williamsburg Shopping Center. It certainly isn't because of congestion or lack of parking. If it weren't for Food Lion, Sal's and Ace Hardware, the center would be dead. Why and what is the true reason for not allowing him to sell his produce? Waiting for a true answer. Thank you. Cutting trees I would like to know why trees are being cut down along Mooretown Road, especially at the intersection of Mooretown Road and Airport Road. No one seems to know. Thank you. Great music Colonial Williamsburg's resident musicians, The Governor's Musik, recently completed a wonderful and successful spring season of Tuesday night concerts at the Governor's Palace. If you have not seen them perform in the past year, you would not recognize them. The current group boasts several newer musicians, all with outstanding credentials and abilities, performing to frequent standing ovations. If you missed the concerts at the Governor's Palace, you have a unique opportunity to see this ensemble perform every Friday afternoon this summer beginning June 30 at the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg in the Hennage Auditorium. These performances are included with your museum admission and are scheduled to feature five different themes rotating over 10 weeks. I urge all locals who appreciate 18th-century music to attend one and see what you think, and don't be surprised if you decide to return again and again. Looking for … To the person who took my umbrella at the Bruton High School graduation: The initials CW are melted into the bottom of the handle. I'd like it back. 220-8876. For the person looking for someone that does pedicures and takes care of ingrown toenails: I've been going to Kelly at Creative Nails, and my wife and I have been going there for years. The phone number is 220-1796. I have severe ingrown toenails and she takes care of them real good. I'm calling in response to someone that asked today in the Gazette for a company or someone to fix a lamp in their home. I have an excellent gentleman. His name is Joe, and I saved his ad from years and years ago in the Gazette — his number is 564-4424. He is excellent. He comes to your house. He does all types of lamps and he does it in his van outside of your house, in front of your house. For the person looking for a pedicurist who can handle ingrown toenails: Please call Purity Day Spa, and ask for Nicole, 945-1299. She does a great job. I need a carpenter to help replace a few boards and do a number of other things around my house. To the man in the gorgeous purple suit we saw in Carrabba's parking lot on Father's Day about 430 p.m.: My Mom wanted to go back and get a picture of you and ask you where you got the suit. Please let us know at rumseysara@gmail.com. Try New Town Nail Spa for a good manicure and someone that is good with ingrown toenails. Ask for Teresa. 229-7555. To the person who called about lamp repairs in Saturday's paper: I recommend Joe Bates at 757-564-4424. He brings a full repair shop to your door, keeps prompt appointments, does very good work and the price is right. I just used him for two lamp repairs and they're both done well — very happy with him. Thank you. Looking for a handyman plumber, someone who lays floor tile and someone who is a good painter. 757-345-0118 or 757-570-4619. Thank you. To the person looking for a toaster that toasts or browns bread on both sides: I have a Cooks toaster from Penney's and it also has a bagel selection where it does only brown on one side and it also has a defrost. It has reheat and a cancel button. I've actually had it for maybe six/seven years and I've been real happy with it. To the person looking for someone who performs pedicures and is really good with ingrown toenails: Call Danielle at Nail Concepts, phone number 903-4998. In regards to the person looking for lamp repair: We can handle your problem. We do lamp and chandelier repair, rewiring. It's Collector's Gallery and the phone number is 564-4424. Thank you very much. For grandfather clock repair: Williamsburg Clocks, 110 Peninsula Drive, Norge. 757-564-0107. An inspiration Good morning. In regards to Tom Power: I am one of those folks that was starting a business in the early 70s and met Tom Power for the first time. He will always be part of my life, even in the past tense. Thank you.

Another look In reference to "Another look" in the June 17 Last Word: I am now old, gray headed and retired, but I remember when we ran this area's largest builder off the lower peninsula because of their extremely shoddy building construction. They are now back in this area with very little improvement in the quality of their work. Teacher raises Yet again, the School Board loudly proclaimed their lack of respect and value to experienced teachers by not including them in the minimal pay raise that was given only to those with step increases. If you have reached a certain number of years, no step is included. I strongly encourage all of the William and Mary education students to seek employment elsewhere. You will not be valued here. Free to you Free: Large shopping bag full of wine corks for arts and craft. Call 732-266-2926. Toano market I visited the Toano Farmers' Market across from the fire station on Forge Road. There were various mixed micro greens, washed veggies and other things ready to eat — fresh eggs, sausages and other veggies. It was a really wonderful and delicious experience. Please support the farmers' market there. All the farmers are local. Thanks a lot. DMV office I just read in the Last Word about the sale of the corner lot where the DMV is located. I'd like to suggest the DMV move to the old Virginia Employment Commission site, at the front of the Williamsburg Crossing Shopping Center. There's plenty of parking and it's a convenient location. Thank you. Thank you Dear Mr. Adams, I just want you to know how much I appreciate your finding and returning my wallet that was left at the Food Lion check out on June 15. I was careless and paid for it with 30 minutes of anxiety. You are truly a good Samaritan. Thank you! I want to give a special word of thanks to Pat at the James City County beach for his help in a dog situation on Father's Day. He really took care of everything, and I appreciate his concern and just wanted to make that comment. Thank you very much, Pat! Guns To the people who are complaining about the gun control issue: Remember, close to 1,500 children are killed annually in this country by gun violence. More than 200 people a day are killed or injured by gun violence in this country. A country the size of Australia, which is physically close to the size of the United States, has nowhere near that amount of gun violence because we don't have a society there that has a spokesman who believes that every American has the right to carry as many guns as he can without throwing his back out of line. Remember, guns don't kill people. People with guns kill people. Rules of the road I had to chuckle when I read the city of Williamsburg bragging that they had no traffic fatalities in 2015. Well, when the speed limit in 99 percent of the city is 25 miles an hour, I would certainly expect there'd be no different numbers than that. Everyone reading this, could you do everyone a favor and please utilize your turn signal? The process is so very easy. The lever is located on the left hand side of the steering wheel, push it up or down, just utilize it. Share with your friends and families this newly acquired knowledge of letting other drivers know your intentions prior to cutting in front of them. Also, when I am slowing down for the traffic because I have a yield sign, please do not attempt to run me off the road — that is just not polite. Allowing other drivers the right of way and yielding should not be looked at as a bad thing, it is simply following the rules of the road. Why is it that so many people can't figure out that a flashing yellow light means "yield" to oncoming traffic? As another wise person pointed out, if there is no signal at an intersection, you stop, look and yield if there is traffic. Use the same logic when you are at a traffic light. Can we as a society report more on the prevention of injuries in car accidents? For instance, the importance of tire wear, safety belts, distracted driving. We need the youth of today to hear about the importance of unintended consequences. Life does matter and whether it's a car accident, bearing children into poverty or unsafe work habits, our youth must be taught through others' circumstances. From Route 199 east, past Henry Street, the entrance to the Colonial Parkway needs to be repaired. It is full of potholes and has been that way for a long time. Let's get it fixed, VDOT! Thank you. I'm having a hard time understanding why people are so upset over the new flashing yield lights throughout town and in James City. VDOT got this one right. I commute from Toano through town every day and I see the positive impact it has had on the congestion at intersections. It's a pretty simple concept: If nobody is coming, turn. If there is traffic, you wait. You don't pull up to the line, then ease into the intersection and get trapped there until the next cycle, and you don't gun it and try to beat oncoming vehicles. It's bad enough riding on Monticello and almost nine out of 10 cars turn right on red without stopping first. Now, with the flashing yellow lights, people just zip right on through the intersection without yielding to the oncoming traffic. Someone is going to die. I will not ride on Monticello any more. I'm sorry to the businesses on Monticello. VDOT is now down by the junkyard on Route 60, trimming bushes in the median strip. They're more worried about that more than they are about fixing the road where the water stands on. Gotta love their priorities. Mowing medians I'd like to know why we are paying an independent contractor to mow the grass on the mediums in this town when we already have a jail full of people we're supporting to sit around, doing nothing. I think they should be out there, mowing grass. Sniper's sentence Clarification regarding reader's comments about the federal judge who overturned the life sentence of Lee Boyd Malvo, the D.C. sniper. The reason the sentence was overturned was a Supreme Court ruling that mandatory life sentences for juveniles are unconstitutional. His guilty verdict stands. Bottled up I wanted to call in and give an apology to the Last Word people. I called in yesterday and I sounded really testy and aggressive, and it wasn't toward you all. You know, some days we just get fed up. You guys are great! I love the fact that you allow us to release so much of what gets pent up inside of us. As the day went on, I thought, "Gosh, how did they not take that personally?" It wasn't against you all. I was just kind of fuming a little bit there. OK. Thank you. Keep up the good work.