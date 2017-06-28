Last Word, June 28

City taxes

It amazes me the city is even still discussing raising the meal and hotel taxes and charging an admission fee to local attractions. There has been resistance from all those to be affected. Not once has the city of Williamsburg mentioned raising the real estate tax. The city of Williamsburg has the lowest real estate tax in the state of Virginia. Raising it 10 cents would still keep it the lowest in the state. Just wondering why this isn't even being mentioned?

Great fun

One of the best events in town is the Fox Wire Farm Alpacas tour. It is educational, interesting, fun and very, very reasonable. Office for tours is in Toano at 300 Turners Neck Road, 757-218-4520.

Health care

I always have to laugh when I hear someone complain about "paying for someone else's health care" and their apparent lack of sleep because some unfortunate soul may be getting a subsidy through the Affordable Care Act. Taxpayers have, for decades, directly subsidized the tax-free health care benefit many employees receive to the tune of billions of dollars, not to mention the incredible unfairness to the self employed, who have to pay for it on their own. The amount of the tax-free benefit of employer-sponsored health care alone would reduce the national debt substantially. So give me a break. I am delighted that the Republicans are seriously looking at taxing some of this free benefit, which should have been done long ago.

The GOP health care bill threatens to deprive 23 million Americans of health care. Trump agrees that the health care bill passed by the house GOP is "mean." So, why did our congressmen vote for it? Why would Taylor and Wittman support such a mean-spirited bill, despite obvious and widespread opposition to it? They must hold their constituents in profound contempt to do such a thing!

Congratulations, Mitch. Your Make Health Care Unaffordable for Most Americans Act is another block in the president's Make America Third Rate Campaign. Keep it up, and even the Palestinians living in Gaza will be better off than most Americans. Sadly, you and your cronies won't be required to have the same insurance you are sticking most Americans with.

The reason why health care costs are lower in other countries is that there are no ads for Medicare and Medicaid; here, the insurers pay for those ads.

Looking for ...

I am trying to find "Santa." Please publish the name and phone number of Santa who collects teddy bears and distributes them to children at Christmas. Thanks. Editor's note: We believe you're looking for Sidecar Santa, who asks that you contact him at sidecarsanta@hotmail.com.

Looking for a carpet store and interior painter that provides good, fairly-priced service. Have searched online, Angie's List, etc., and the majority of reviews are way out of date. Any suggestions?

Can someone recommend a person or company that tints car windows? We need to darken our car windows to reduce glare. Thanks.

I found a letter and partial envelope from a soldier in the American Expeditionary Forces dated November 1918 and addressed to his sister — the recipient in Toano. Discovered in the parking lot on Monticello near the FedEx. Please reply to this column to claim.

Handling the flag

Recently I witnessed a behavior that upset me while at the Chickahominy Riverfront Park. I saw two men in a white truck take down the American flag from its pole near the pool. The man who took it down not only let the flag touch the ground but then wrapped it around his neck like a scarf and hopped back into the truck. I wonder: Is this the respect we want for our flag?

Just dreaming

Wouldn't it be wonderful to have Whole Foods in that empty space when Martin's has gone?

Phone scams

I find it difficult to believe the FCC or some other authoritarian body cannot shut down these scammers when they leave phone numbers for the gullible. There were two messages on my phone the other day, originating in Philadelphia. The number given was 215-863-9938. I know this could not really be the IRS but am angry at the intrusion and insult to my intelligence.

Shopping local

We worry that people will forget a basic business reality: Businesses can only remain alive if they have customers. If you want to make sure you continue to have nearby stores and businesses, you'll need to support them with your purchases. And if you want your taxes to remain low, you need to support your local businesses. When you spend your money online or in other localities, your local businesses will find it harder, maybe impossible, to remain here. Shop the stores you hope to keep.

Free to you

Free Spearmint plants. Give us a call at 757-220-0641. We are off Route 5 between Five Forks and Williamsburg Crossing. You will need a shovel or spade and a container.

Thank you

After spending a week at Riverside Hospital, I wish to thank the caring, compassionate and competent crew on the second floor who took care of me. RNs Jackie, Kristen, Jennifer and Dan kept me comfortable and in good spirits; Marco from the kitchen made sure I had the menu items ordered and entertained me with his fun conversation; Gary and Marie from respiratory kept me breathing; and CNA Angie McKnight went above and beyond in her superb care, for which I am extremely grateful. All these people are great assets to the Riverside family, and I am fortunate to have had their care. Lastly, a special thank you to D. Chitti. He is an incredible physician and human being. We're very lucky to have all these wonderful people as our "good neighbors!"

The 'gentry'

To the person who kept referring negatively to the "gentry," let me remind you that it is the "gentry" who provide the jobs to those who need affordable health care the most. I might also remind those Socialists now living in our country that the United States is and, hope to God will always be, a capitalistic society. If you want to live in a country that provides for all your needs, at an income tax rate of more than 50 percent, feel free to leave.

Multiple sources

If you only want your news from one channel or one newspaper, move to Russia, Saudi Arabia or North Korea.

