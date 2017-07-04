Last Word on Colonial Williamsburg changes, July 5

Colonial Williamsburg

CW should find its celebrity. For good or bad, we have a celebrity culture, fueled by modern communications. Other historical sites have already figured this out. More than 6 million people visit the Mona Lisa at the Louvre each year. Millions more visit Botticelli's Birth of Venus. More than 1 million visit the Liberty Bell. Nearly 3 million visit Mount Rushmore and travel miles to do so. Scour the archives and find the most iconic item and market, market market. Perhaps readers would have suggestions for what the CW celebrity might be.

The CW website shows their mission as "To feed the human spirit by sharing America's enduring story." So I would say, why does CW need a golf course? Why did you invest in a "Spa Boutique" primarily for the very wealthy? How does that fit "historic education" for the general public? Why does CW need a CEO making $600,000? Why get rid of loyal employees? I would say first get a new CEO at a reasonable salary.

I have read a lot of reactions to the cuts at CW and what seems to create the most outrage is not the loss of jobs, but the closing of the Kimball Theater. What does this say about our uppity, entitled community that we care more about not having a place to see symphonies and art-house films than our neighbors losing jobs? CW reports that the Kimball has lost money for almost 20 years. If those who are worried about the Kimball would be willing to pay the price necessary to make it profitable, I'm sure someone would be happy to operate it. Otherwise you're just asking for CW to subsidize your entertainment.

There is the forest. CW Foundation and management can't see it because of all the trees. The high-dollar spa trees, the high-priced hotel accommodations trees, the over pricing of certain food services trees, the lack of dedicated interpreters trees, the cut anything and anybody that is not connected to overpaid management trees, the overgrowth of scrub pine management trees choking out any new growth. Until these trees are thinned severely, CW will continue to decline from the vibrant forest it once was. CW's product has been diminished so deeply by mismanagement and the loss of knowledge as to what brings in tourists, I do not think the will is there to correct the problems or clear the dead wood trees. Management in the past 20-plus years has focused on catering to large-dollar clients and neglecting the things families used to come to participate in. Until the Foundation stops the welfare system for management and gets back to what matters, the losses will continue to grow.

Let's support CW and President & CEO Mitchell Reiss! He has been vigilant in the mission to preserve CW and American History. I challenge each Williamsburg/JCC household to donate $35 in 2017. This will provide you a subscription to the quarterly Trend & Tradition, a beautiful and informative magazine. More importantly, it will be a positive action to support our beloved Colonial Williamsburg. It's time for all of us--residents--to be Patriots and Good Neighbors. Thank you.

What is wrong with Mitchell Reiss? Layoffs, closing the Kimball, emptying out rooms in buildings guests visit. Yet lots of money for a new look for the Inn. Who's gonna be coming to stay anymore? There's nothing left. And the wall? Why not keep everyone out and turn our beautiful historic town into yet another lost piece of important history. Send him to D.C. He'll fit in fine with all those clowns.

My wife and I were deeply dismayed to learn of the Kimball's closing. As longtime residents, we regularly attend movies and other events there and we take family and friends when they visit us. All find delight in this cultural and community gem that provides a significant service in a historic building, while also being a source of community pride. It's truly a centerpiece in our downtown, and its closing is a real loss. We hope a way can be found to reopen this treasure, and we urge the city and local residents to take steps that will make this happen. Thank you.

Perhaps closing the Kimball is an opportunity for the city. Acquire the theater and turn it into a real civic asset.

It's so predictable: Every time there are cuts at CW the chorus starts about eliminating the "overpaid" vice presidents or cutting the CEO's salary. Get real. Even if you cut Reiss and all of the VPs, their salaries would barely make a dent in the $40-$50 million annual losses. And then who do you think will run the place? Will all the workers manage themselves, develop the business plans and secure the donors? Do you think anyone of worth would come in to run the place for minimum wage?

Way back when CW sold Anheuser Busch the land where Busch Gardens was to built, my late Father said "Someday CW might be sorry because this will be big competition for them!" Indeed, how many tourists come to town and pay big money to go to Busch Gardens, but just walk around CW without buying tickets- if they go at all?

While I understand the predicament in which CW finds itself, I cannot imagine how a landscaping company can maintain the details of the gardens. For instance, will they dig up the thousands of tulip bulbs, store them and then replant for the next season? Will the topiaries all be maintained, or just allowed to grow back into ordinary bushes? Time will tell.

Colonial Williamsburg tells us for decades what its severance package is. Then, just weeks before major layoffs are announced, they send out documents cutting the payout by 30 to 50 percent. I guess that's the "heart" that they're speaking of.

After reading today's article and having been in Audit and Financial Management for 42 years, two things always spell doom for poorly managed organizations: taking on too much debt and bloated payroll costs, usually at the top end. Too much debt sealed the fate of one of my former employers years ago: Rockefeller Center Inc., later Rockefeller Group Inc. Sound familiar? I sure wish I could review their financial statements.

I've been following the Tourism Development Fund that the city manager has proposed to the City Council. My question is how can Doug Pons pretend to be fair when he is the president of the Williamsburg Hotel & Motel Association and also the "lead" for the Council for this project? Doesn't that constitute a conflict?

So, the Fathers of Williamsburg intend on bleeding our visitors once again. Don't they know, or even care, that they are also bleeding the residents of the city as well as the county? If this new tax increase is approved, we'll just have to take our business out into the county and boycott those areas being penalized by another stupid, ill-conceived tax increase.