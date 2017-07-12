Last Word on a great performance, July 15

Great performance

Last night I saw the musical "Next to Normal" at the Williamsburg Players Theater. All of the actors gave wonderful performances, with a special shout out to the young girl who played the daughter, who was spectacular. Sponsored by our local chapter of the National Association for Mental Illness, this play packs a powerful punch and should be definitely be seen. It is showing through July 16, so don't delay. With mental illness affecting almost all our families, this is an important play and a great conversation starter. There was information in the lobby for local resources to help families and people with mental illness. Thanks to the Williamsburg Players for putting this on.

Colonial Williamsburg

The economic failure of Colonial Williamsburg is really a sad story, but the blame lies with the top echelon. A good businessman does not put good money after bad. He writes it off, he changes his business plan and then proceeds. What a sad day for Williamsburg and those employees who will lose their jobs.

Of course we share the anger and dismay that CW abruptly dumped the Kimball — an icon, as a friend declared it — but they probably should have turned it over to the city years ago, keeping the right to schedule programs and meetings along with all the other non-CW events and movies we enjoy there. But we will still support CW, yes, keep donating to protect the grounds, buildings, programs and history that CW has protected for us all through the decades. Is anyone else going to do that? We came here because CW was here. We fell in love with it all — and it still means so much to so many of us. We are thrilled to be able to walk up and down the streets, into the buildings, engage the re-enactors who have learned so much about the people who were our past, our founders, our foundation. Please, let's all remember why Williamsburg is here, why we are here and why America is here.

Photos in Williamsburg submitted by readers. Upload your photos at community.vagazette.com, community.dailypress.com or community.tidewaterreview.com.

Awesome! What wonderful news to hear that there is already interest in the Kimball Theatre. We read in the newspaper that not-for-profit CultureFix is in discussions with Colonial Williamsburg. And what an appropriate name for an affiliate company. The production manager in the theatre for many years is an associate of CultureFix. One never knows what is going on "behind the scenes."

The Kimball is a unique and valuable community asset. To lose it would adversely affect the quality of life for city and county residents. We have no other theater that provides independent films on a regular basis. In addition to the symphony and the new opera company, the Kimball hosts numerous high-quality, live performances. I have dinner in the Merchant's Square vicinity almost every time I attend the Kimball, which is once or twice a week. Shops and restaurants nearby will lose business if it stays closed. The current management has been doing a stellar job making the Kimball more profitable by providing a better selection of films and other programs than in years past. The Kimball deserves a chance to keep moving in the right direction.

Critics of the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation's current state and recent actions should keep a few facts in mind. One, the foundation created its problems and large debt by unfortunate investments in non-core activities under a previous president and board of directors, not the current ones. Second, members of the Rockefeller family who have been actively involved with Colonial Williamsburg have endorsed the foundation's current actions in an open letter. Third, the large majority of employees leaving the foundation's employment are guaranteed jobs with contractors for at least one year, giving them time to prove their worth to their successor employers. Fourth, while no law requires private employers to provide severance pay in Virginia, the foundation is trying to help those laid off with half of a year's salary and other benefits to help find future employment. Fifth, the current president of the foundation has, in his short tenure, cut the losses by more than $10 million per year, but the depth of the financial shortfalls require more drastic action than has previously taken place. Sixth, most of the money spent on recent improvements was donated to the foundation on the condition that it be spent on those improvements. Redirecting an organization's focus can be a difficult process, especially for employees, but sometimes it must be done to preserve the existence of the organization.

Colonial Williamsburg should get the tax relief requested. If CW goes under, so do most hotel, restaurant and retail jobs. Then other tourist locations in the area. The school system would get less funding from a shrinking tax base. Then our homes will be halved in value as residents flee a jobless area and retirees stop moving here. It'd be a domino effect and an economic catastrophe. Regardless of how certain measures might impact the community financially in the short-term, CW going bankrupt would be far, far, far worse.

I, as many in our area, regret the closing of the Kimball Theater. Has the CW Foundation not thought of offering more independent, foreign or other films than are shown at big box theaters? Look to other areas where this is happening and it could help to bring in some much needed revenue. Why hasn't CW asked locals to attend several focus groups to help solicit ideas that could possibly be developed, and thereby raise revenue? Closing areas does not help.

Communication seems to be the issue with some of CW's PR problems. Why weren't the numbers on the Kimball's losses made public years ago? Many of us feel the Kimball is essential to the cultural life of the community. With cooperation between the city and county governments and CW, a way forward can be found. It would have been better to have worked this out without having to close the theater.

Like many others, I am sad to see the serious upheavals at Colonial Williamsburg and have no clue where they will lead. One possibly good thing is that CW will once again concentrate on the five areas for which it was founded: its Colonial architecture, its Colonial decorative arts, its Colonial trades and crafts, its gardens and livestock, and its Colonial culture (classical music, folk music, theatre). Over the years, a variety of mostly irrelevant additional themes have muddied that concentration. I note that CW has turned increasingly to volunteers rather than employees for many key positions, and the thought crosses my mind: CW has a large number of vice presidents, each of whom earns more than the vice president of the United States; could they not also be replaced by volunteers? For that matter, President Reiss earns considerably more than the president of the United States; could he be replaced by a volunteer? We have many talented volunteers retired in Williamsburg.