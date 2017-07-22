Last Word on using the correct facilities, July 22

Doggone it This is to warn the public about a woman in a dark green station wagon with two large dogs. I was walking in the historic area last week when she parked her vehicle and let her unleashed dogs storm out. I was more than 150 yards away and they came charging right at me. I screamed for her to call her dogs back and, of course, they totally ignored her. I notified the authorities — CW Security, Williamsburg Police and Animal Control. Unfortunately, we have among us inconsiderate dog owners like this woman who think the rules and laws don't apply to them. If your unleashed, out-of-control dog harms a child, an adult, or someone's dog, the consequences to you could be dire. Your dog could be destroyed and the financial impact on you could be significant. Why do you take that risk? If you want your dogs to run wild and free, go buy a farm with the money you would most assuredly lose in a whopping lawsuit. Tourism fund One possible use of revenue from increased meals and room taxes mentioned was improvements to the Quarterpath Recreation Center? Come on! How many tourists ever visit there, and how many would ever visit there! That is not an appropriate use of the money, period! Abandoned symbols If the ban on "perceived" offensive or derogatory trademarks has been lifted, as being deserving of First Amendment protection, as ruled by The Supreme Court back on June 19, then will the College of William and Mary once again be able to use its feathers trademark? Photos in Williamsburg submitted by readers. Upload your photos at community.vagazette.com, community.dailypress.com or community.tidewaterreview.com. Pain pills Pain killers provide much needed relief from chronic suffering. To say that the FDA should rescind approval for pain-killing drugs because they're additive is like saying producers of alcohol and cigarettes should stop making these products. People need to be responsible for their own actions in using possible addictive products. Rules of the road When approaching or entering an intersection, you should always use caution, slow and look and all directions for drivers running red lights, turning right on red and turning left on a flashing yellow light. To slow up and use caution, It seems touching the brake slightly to slow down and look is common sense. Why do the James City County Police always sit at the bottom of a hill when they run radar? They sit on Rochambeau, they sit on Route 60 down by the scrapyard, always at the bottom of the hill. Isn't that just a little bit sneaky? Seen at the corner of Route 5 and Ironbound Road: Car heading east on Route 5 turning left onto Ironbound on a flashing yellow light, and a car heading west on Route 5 turning right onto Ironbound on a red light. Result—a near collision. Since the car turning right on red would have been on the right-hand side of the car heading east and turning left on the flashing yellow light, I think it would have had the right-of-way. A scenario repeated daily at many intersections. An accident waiting to happen. Thank you Three cheers to Harris Teeter for picking up the Ukrop's brands in bakery and deli-made products! With Martin's closing, it's comforting to know that so many of us who have enjoyed the Ukrop's cakes and cookies as well as deli salads since their appearance here a little more than 10 years ago can rest easy knowing that we haven't lost these delicious favorites! Thank you to Harris Teeter for acknowledging a good thing when they see it! Congratulations to the city for the beautiful flower beds and containers! Whoever designed the beds and containers did a great job! Please continue with the flowers and forget the Arts District ... it just did not work. Thank you to the gentleman at Regal Cinema on a recent Friday who paid for my two daughters' and my movie tickets. I left my wallet at home accidently after making an online purchase. I didn't realize it until I went to pay for the tickets. I told both of my children that we would come to the next showing but this man stepped up and paid for all of our tickets. He said "he couldn't stand to see my little one so upset." I offered to pay him with a check but he wouldn't take it. A random act of kindness, no matter how big or small, can make someone's day, especially a 9 year old, 14 year old and their mother. Thank you for your kind act; it will be paid forward. I want to give a thank you and praise and "good job" to my postman and to the post office. We had lost touch with our goddaughter (she's just 11), and we received a letter from her today. It missed one number of the address, it missed the second name of our street (we have a two-name street), but it had correct spelling of the city and the state and the correct zip code. And it made it to us. What a blessing the day was to have received that! It took 10 days from the time that she wrote it until we got it and, with all of the faults in the address, I just think it's amazing. But someone took the time and care and, with the last name and the city and zip code and even half of the street name, was able to get this to us. So, even when we talk badly about the post office, here's a good thing. It really, really made our day. What a blessing they were today! Business as usual In response to the clerk to stop complaining about the behavior of the customer: I spent many years working in town and I was grateful for the job I had until I could get a better one. If your boss is not paying you wages for at least 15 minutes after your closing time, then that's the problem. Customers expect to come inside the doors as long as they're open, do their shopping, pay for their merchandise and then leave. If we get bad attitude from the center, we'll go to a store that's open 24/7. Is that what you want? Or we'll shop online. Be careful for what you ask for — you may get it. I think if I were the new owner of the Williamsburg Shopping Center, I'd be more concerned with filling the vacant spaces than running Ace Hardware out to replace it with a restaurant, given that two-thirds of most restaurants fail within the first two years. Speeding buses Yes, I would like to know, who do you call about the buses and the school buses? They're coming flying off these ramps—almost got hit again—and something needs to be done about it. They do not have the right of way; they're supposed to yield to us, especially the ramp over there by Walmart where people are getting off and on at the same time. It's a stupid engineering project. Thank you. Correct facilities

Twice last week I saw people changing their baby's diaper on an eating table at Busch Gardens. We were eating our dinner at an outdoor dining table when a family came to the adjacent table, and the mother proceeded to lay the baby on the table and opened up the soiled diaper. The stench was awful, and we could not finish our dinner. We tried moving to another table, but by then our appetites had been ruined. There are changing tables in the bathrooms at Busch Gardens! Think of the health hazards of changing a baby where people lay their utensils! More fireworks? Republican governor candidate Jim Gilmore has proposed relaxing the rules on the purchase and possession of fireworks in Virginia. What a stupid idea! Why doesn't he concentrate on something important to Virginians, like expanding Medicare coverage so that the young, the old, the poor and the critically ill can feel safe when they get sick? Donating a car I'm planning to donate one of my old cars to a family in need. Someone donated a car to me when I was in need, and I'd like to do the same in return for someone else. If anyone is willing to donate four tires that are used but in good condition, please contact me Recommended Several months ago I submitted a comment to the Last Word asking for the name of someone who could create a website for me. I received a reply and made contact with the person who responded. Duncan Hamra turned out to be a wizard. The website is a masterpiece and he's looking for more work. If you want to see what he did for me, check out QuiteARead.com. You can reach him at Duncan.Hamra@gmail.com. The Last Word made this happen. I just stayed at Sentara Hospital and I want everyone to know what wonderful care I received from the nurses on 4 South. I've never had better care when I've been there, and I just praise all of them and thank them so much. It helped me get well faster. There's a lot teamwork going on there, and whenever I needed a nurse, she was right there. And I appreciated so much. My mother and I went into the new Mole Hole on Richmond Road. It is a beautiful store with affordable gorgeous items and the staff is very friendly and helpful. Customer service is alive and well at the Mole Hole—a lovely place to shop. I found a gas station where someone will pump gas, check air in tires, raise hood and check oil! If I ask them. Recovering from surgery, I knew I could drive to this station and someone would be there to pump gas. Yes, I will pay a little more for gas … who cares!! It is worth it to know I can depend on their help, especially checking the air in my tires. Also, no matter how old or new your car may be, the mechanics here are capable and worthy of your trust. They have kept me on the road since 1996. I highly recommend the James York Sunoco station on the corner of Penniman Road and Merrimac Trail. I kept driving by a fairly new store across from Ironbound Square that could easily be missed. I am so glad I finally stopped in and checked it out. It has the good kind of dry red beans and more items that are of Spanish liking. The workers were very kind and helpful. Tu Tienda Amigos. If you want a very good and a very nice person to work on your computer, you want Randy at Cyber Wizards. He always calls back when called and answers emails quickly. He will come to your home and shows up on time. You will be happy you contacted him. He can be relied on and keeps his word. He has a website, just look up Cyber Wizards. You will be glad you did. Looking for ... Would anyone be able to recommend a good upholsterer in the Williamsburg area? Have recently moved into the area and need to have our dining room chairs reupholstered to match the current house. Thanks for any help. I have several chaise lounge chairs that need new webbing. These chairs are used at a community swim club. Does anyone know where to have this done, and at a reasonable cost? What has happened to Tasha's own goat milk soap company? I love their high quality soap and historically they had a booth at the Williamsburg Farmers' Market. Please share where they are now. In need of change Since we are preparing for the Christmas Parade in December, why don't we start the parade at 11a.m. instead of 8 a.m., then we could all go to DOG Street and have a nice lunch. That way, I won't have to get up at the crack of dawn to see the parade. I went with friends to a very popular brewery on Second Street, and two dogs started to fight next to our table. I don't understand the point of bringing a dog to a beer place and why aren't there rules to prohibit it? Not only this is safety concern to customers (for some reason, we also saw kids), but it is a health matter when dogs need to relieve themselves in very hot weather. Colonial Williamsburg CW has lost the trust and confidence of the people in the area, as well as the tourists. I think their best bet is to file Chapter 11 bankruptcy, reorganization, and try to manage it much more efficiently. The other thing could be profitable for the nonprofit industry is that the federal government and Congress should place a limit on the debt on a not-for-profit corporation, maybe $10 or $15 million. But at the end of the year, CW is going to be 350 million in debt. That's obscene! In light of the recent bad press of CW's financial woes, I would like to remind everyone that CW is not the only business that is hurting from lack of visitation. All businesses are slow right now. I drive by the other area attractions during my daily commute and the usually packed parking lots are not at all what they used to be. Local businesses that are bragging about increased visitation may have an increase, but are still not up to what they would expect to be. Regardless of what past leaders of companies have done to their businesses, our country is still suffering from foreclosures, job losses, bankruptcy, etc. Let's not blame CW for lack of business. Let's pull together and pray that our beautiful town climbs back up the ladder again. CW is still a beautiful and educational place to visit, and this area is a place that people love to visit and love to live in.The latest from CW: When it is time to renew your good neighbor passes, no longer can it be done by mail. You have to gather everyone and go in person to renew. Another great idea to make it more difficult to do business with them. Debt to society

I also believe that we should be using inmates for clean up and cutting grass and performing things like that. I don't know what the Jim Crow South has to do with it. And I don't see plenty of orange suits. I don't think it's ignorant. I think that it make sense that you have people be responsible, and if you do something wrong, you work off that debt to society—you just don't get the three hots and a cot. I think you're just being mean to say something like that. But people do need to work off their debt to society. Same crime I got the answer to the quiz that was in the Last Word—the difference between Otto Warmbier and Michael Brown. One kid, on one hand, was trying to better himself educationally. The other one was a common thief. Guess which is which. Great golf I recently retired and joined Ford's Colony Country Club and I must say, Wow! The club restaurants and golf courses are fantastic and the staff is very accommodating. I signed up as a Twilight golf member and the membership deal was almost too good to be true. If you love golf, then you need to reach out and discuss becoming a member of this great club. In a time when local clubs are struggling and being sold, Ford's Colony CC is renovating greens and spending money on clubhouse renovations. It's refreshing to be a part of a club that puts its members first! James was very helpful during the enrollment process and never made me feel like I was being sold. Melissa and the team immediately made me feel at home and the chef is phenomenal. Keep up the good work! Health insurance The Constitution does not guarantee medical care, housing, welfare, or food stamps. Just equal opportunity to succeed or fail. Get the Federal Government out of this, and focus our taxes on national defense. G20 meetings I just watched TV coverage of the meeting with G20 with Donald Trump and his behavior with the Russian premier, Putin. I never in a million years thought I would ever see a Republican president cozying up to the Russians. I'm just completely horrified. The President's goal to "Make America third rate" took a giant leap forward at the G 20 Meeting in Germany by staying on the sidelines and bumbling around all week. Going forward, the Chinese and the Russians will be setting the tone of the G 20 and they will turn its goals to their benefit and to America's loss of prestige and leadership in the world. Guffaws Well, you know, I asked my cousin, who's getting ready to get out of jail, "Have you learned your lesson?" He said, "I sure have. From now on, I'm going to work for the government. The hours are shorter and the pay's better." The government is not the worst we've ever had. It's not really bad. It's just the worse we've ever had. Riverside architect Just by looking at what is there now, you can see that Robert Carter was building a "River Plantation House" in town. Compare the Williamsburg Robert Carter House to Carters Grove, Shirley Plantation or any other River Plantation house. All Colonial River Plantation houses faced the river, not the road, because when they had parties many guests arrived by boat instead of by dusty roads, and the river/garden views were better for entertaining, and many times the river (or in this case, the creek) side was cooler than on the inland/road side. So why not put your best rooms and a long covered porch on the garden side? Up in Washington It is true that the president has a perfect right to say whatever he wants to say, as a commneter noted. However, I am an American, and I am a Republican, and when the president opens his mouth and says something stupid, he is making all Americans and all Republicans look stupid because he is representing us. This is not good. It's too bad the person had to respond to the pothole situation by taking a jab at Trump. I'm no big fan of his, but he has donated his salary to the National Park Service. I would call that a kick in, not a kick back. On the comment about the pot holes and our current president cannot figure how to fix them: Maybe he could ask the past president, who took 800 billion for "shovel ready" jobs and, poor guy, doesn't even have a bridge to put his name on. Gee whiz! Poor president! One of the most important pillars of democracy and our constitution is freedom of speech. Therefore, of course, Donald Trump has the legal right to say, tweet, just about anything he wants. However, as president, he has a responsibility to protect and tolerate freedom of speech and the press rather than consistently attacking anyone and any news outlets that dare oppose or question him. Such intolerance is characteristic of dictators and bad leaders, not good U.S. presidents. All patriotic Americans and even Fox News must be ashamed and disgusted by his most recent rants and attacks on mainstream media. So many women bemoaning the negative coverage of Trump (how else can responsible news cover someone as ignorant, racist corrupt, abusive,and misogynistic?) seem to have forgotten the posters portraying President Obama as an ape, being lynched, or as a foreigner. And what about Ted Nugent's personal threats against Obama? Kathy Griffin was quickly criticized by liberals while right-wingers have ignored most of Trump's bullying and tasteless behavior. Money doesn't equal class. This 4th of July weekend I recalled the famous George Washington myth in which he said, "I cannot tell a lie," when he was 6 years old and cut down his father's cherry tree. How innocent we all were when we used to believe in such tales. Now, we have a president who tells many lies each week, and no one cares. Nowadays, the White House and Congress want to cut taxes yet spend more, and they wonder why they can't balance the budget or why they have a deficit. The basic law of life says you cannot pour more water out of a glass than was put into the glass. The last time the U.S. budget was balanced was from 1998-2001, back in the olden days when America was great and the White House and a bipartisan Congress worked together for "We the People."