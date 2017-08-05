Last Word on the tourism fund, Aug. 5

Tourism fund Adding taxes to tourists to get more tourists defies common sense. After seeing the huge difference in the property tax rate between James City County and the city of Williamsburg, I would say those most enjoying the financial benefits of Colonial Williamsburg have the financial incentive to finance the Tourist Development Fund. I would like to thank our Williamsburg City Mayor Paul Freiling and our City Council for putting forth the Tourism Development Fund presentation for our citizens. Council did an outstanding job of putting this out to our citizens. We should all be grateful to be residents of this fine city and realize we have a great board looking after it. Thanks for all your hard work. Of course we should raise taxes and then use them to help the college pay for a new pool in the name of tourism! It's only logical when four of our five council members are in some way beholden to the college. And an aquatics center is a great idea. It's not like we don't already have three in the community. And of course this would help tourism. The college uses so many of the facilities it already has for so many tourism efforts. Oh, wait. W&M Hall largely stopped holding concerts or non-college related events — except for local high school graduations — years ago, the Lake Matoaka Amphitheater is already underutilized, and that leaves Phi Beta Kappa as the only college facility I can think of that hosts any regular level of tourism generating events, but even those are more community events than tourism generating ones. So, you know what, can we hold off on talking about raising taxes until you have some more solid ideas that don't involve using city money to fund college projects? That would be great. Thanks. City Council members are using specious logic to get what they want with the tourism tax. Their motives are far from clear. The admissions tax is flat out ridiculous. You might as well say CW has cash problems; let's finish them off. I would like to see something more sensible from our elected officials. Photos in Williamsburg submitted by readers. Upload your photos at community.vagazette.com, community.dailypress.com or community.tidewaterreview.com. Shopping center At first I thought, "That is so out of scale." Then I remembered High Street and the imposing apartments, but those are set way back from the roads, so they are not so bad, except from Ironbound Road. Then I thought, "All those hospitality and retail businesses that will fight each other for a place near the Williamsburg Arts District will generate all kinds of jobs; that's a good thing!" Then I thought, "How many of those hospitality and retail workers will be able to afford to live in this development?" Will their rent be so high that they cannot afford a car and so must depend on WATA? How many extra hours will they spend on the bus? My co-worker, traveling from Longhill/Olde Town to Merrimac Trail/Second Street spends an hour and a half on the bus to work a $9 an hour job. If the city has thoroughly thought out this plan, it is obvious what they are planning. New heights Well, I sure hope all the people in Kingsmill that were having a hissy fit about the towers are going to have a hissy fit because Busch Gardens wants to get a height waiver to put up something 315 feet tall. That's a lot taller than the towers. What are people going to think when they drive down Route 60, or even worse, you should ride a boat ride down the river and look at all the stuff that's above the trees and the river, looking back that way. Big investment I want to point out that owning a house is an investment. Please don't let your grass and rotten fences devalue other houses on your street, whether you are a renter or not. Please take pride in what your residence looks like. Some subdivisions do not have an HOA, but James City County does have rules. If your grass gets higher than 12 inches, the neighbors can complain and something will be done. Colonial Williamsburg I'm confused. Colonial Williamsburg has been crying for the past several months, saying they need money, they need money, they need tax relief. But yet, in the July 26 Gazette article, there's a paragraph that says, "Reiss said the foundation lost $54 million in operations in 2016 and $277 million over the past five years. He said the endowment has been used to cover the foundation's losses." So, if the foundation has this slush fund that they call the endowment that they can just pull the money out to cover their losses, then tell them to go back to sleep and quit messing with our taxes because they have the funds available to cover their losses. Thank you. I was glad to read that York County knows how to manage. CW is asking for tax relief for causing folks to lose jobs, which will cause a burden on the county and taxpayers taking care of those that may not find other employment. Asking for tax relief because of poor management that will eventually become a burden to the surrounding counties really shows lack of CW's management reasoning. I have been working for Colonial Williamsburg Foundation for a little more than year. Almost every month, I (along with every other hourly CWF employee) have received a $50 bonus. Along with the bonus, came an email from Dr. Reiss congratulating us for achieving goals. I appreciate the extra $50, but does this make any sense when this administration claims to be losing so much money? Even doing conservative math and deducting all the employees that were let go and their jobs outsourced,1,000 employees each month x $50 = $50,000. $50,000 x 12 months = $600,000. Does this expense make any sense whatsoever? Dangerous game I would like the School Board, the superintendent and the state Board of Education to take up the issue of tackle football in middle school and high school, based on the recent information that's come out about brain injuries from tackle football. If we don't allow our teenagers to drink alcohol at school or smoke cigarettes at school, why in the world are we allowing them to play football at school, knowing the dangers to their brains? That is very irresponsible and tantamount to child abuse. Please have them look into this issue and see what is being done about it. Thank you. Looking for ... I am looking for someone in the Williamsburg area to appraise my antiques. I am requesting any recommendations. Thank you. I am a senior that is looking for someone that is reasonable and reliable to install floor tiles. Must have references. Please call and leave a message on cell about installers. 757-784-5004.

I have 25 CD holders (each holder will hold six CDs) to give away or to trade for a cassette player. I have many tapes with no means to play them or a way to convert the tapes to CDs. If anybody is interested in receiving the CD holders or trading, or they have a tape cassette or a means to transfer tapes to cassettes, please let me know. Leave your information and I will get in contact with you. Thank you. Looking for a park or facility that has outdoor shuffleboard courts that are open to the public in the greater Williamsburg area. Thanks. A reader recently asked for help in finding someone who cleans dryer vents. We previously recommended Mark Sanderson of Keep Kleen Dryer Vent Cleaning, 757-707-0803, who did an excellent job for us. The price was reasonable and his team did a very thorough cleaning. We have been warned by the fire department about the danger of dryer vent fires, and this cleaning takes care of that worry. Tasha's Own Goats Milk Soap is still a vendor at the Williamsburg Farmers Market. All the same high-quality soaps (and some new varieties) are available for purchase each week. You can generally find them between Dessert Classics and Ninja Kombucha. Dr. Omar Hasham, who used to practice at New Town Dental Arts, is currently practicing in Yorktown at 4310 George Washington Memorial Highway. You can reach him at 757-898-1919. I found a get well card with some cash in it in the parking lot of the Loft department store. To claim, please email 1958.pdm@gmail.com. I collect the little tabs off soda cans. I know one time people could turn them in, like if they're having dialysis. I wonder if there's anybody local that could use these, to help them out. Please contact the Last Word. Thank you. First Night Since William and Mary rescued the Kimball Theatre, perhaps Culturefix can rescue First Night as an alternate project. Bicycle courtesy Are there courtesy guidelines for bike riders? In recent weeks, I have had bike riders come toward me on the sidewalk and keep barreling right down while I am the one that has to jump out of the way, sometimes even when I'm walking my dog. I have seen them ride their bikes right through red lights on the street. And, most recently, I have seen one in particular smoking a cigarette and using his cellphone (or whatever apparatus it is) with both hands on the phone, no hands on the bike handles. I hope somebody can help encourage them to do better. Thank you. William and Mary According to the July 26 Gazette, William and Mary President Reveley was quoted as saying "we are rolling," referencing the $135 million in alumni contributions last year. In an effort to relieve pressure on the local rental housing market, perhaps President Reveley should "roll" some of that dough into building more on-campus housing instead of spending it on questionable endeavors, such as the new William and Mary "Social Justice" program, which was also outlined in the same edition of the Gazette. Health insurance To the person who commented on Medicare costs: You left out something. We pay taxes again on Social Security, on the income. It's just incredible. If Social Security is a tax, then you pay a tax on a tax. Yes, the whole thing is crazy. So, you're right — it's not free. Birdwatching I know there are a lot of bird watchers in Williamsburg. Where are all the red-winged black birds? I use to have many in my yard, so far none this year. What's happened to them? Deserved praise How lovely to read in today's Gazette the letter from Susan Novak, acclaiming our World Focus columnist, Frank Shatz! His columns are certainly an ongoing source of conversation among our friends and we often send them to "not living here yet" people. His experiences, contacts, memories are just amazing. He exemplifies the adage "6 degrees of separation." Actually, if you ask Mr. Shatz about probably anyone, it would be closer to just 1 degree. Amazing! Flag is flying For the person who has not seen any American flags at William and Mary: Every time I pass Phi Beta Kappa Hall I see an American flag, a state flag and I guess it's some kind of William and Mary flag there. Even last week, the middle of the week, they were flying at half staff. Not sure what that was. Just passed this morning, and Old Glory's up there. Not in the wind, but it's there. Thank you. 2nd Street shooting How much did that whole ordeal cost us local taxpayers? Perhaps they should make the shooter should pay it back? Besides be put away for a very long time. Thank God we didn't lose anybody over this and hope the victim is going to survive. Road worries Let's add another irritating habit to the stupid things that drivers do in this area, which is backing out of parking places without bothering to look behind them. I almost got backed into this minute at Walmart. Kimball Theatre Thanks to Gretchen and the late Bill Kimball that the much needed Kimball Theatre was restored so tourists and residents could enjoy the many local and cultural events in Williamsburg. Just to name a few: band, symphony, orchestra, opera. It is our sincere hope for all that it will be a first-class, respected, well-maintained theater for all to enjoy. Please do your eating and drinking before or after the theater. There are many eateries just outside the Kimball. Do not turn the Kimball into a garbage can of candy wrappers, spilled popcorn and pizza left on the seat. I am not sure John Rockefeller Jr. thought of a community auditorium when he had the theater built, but he loved movies. His was a religious family and did not partake of many social activities. In their day, they did not have to be so concerned about content of movies as the ones we may now see. I loved the movies at Kimball Theatre; one of my favorite pleasures, which included the friendly and kind people who worked there. Saw so many great movies, my kind of movies, and loved the afternoon showtimes. But, I sat in the screening room with maybe a couple of other people, and one time watched a movie totally by myself. Where were all the people who are now upset about what has happened to our beloved theater? Dog along In response to the person who commented about two dogs going at them in public: I agree. Two weeks ago, I saw two dogs going at someone in the farmers' market up in CW and a bunch of little children. Virginia already has a state law saying that no animals are allowed to be around where they're serving food in public. But people insist on bringing them in anyway. You want to walk your dog? Walk him in the woods or take him to a park. It's not safe or sanitary for animals to be in restaurants. Thank you.

Conservation votes Thanks and congratulations to Sen. Monte Mason and Del. Mike Mullin for supporting all the positions of concern to the Virginia League of Conservation Voters. We need to know what's in our air, water and soil, so these are urgent health issues for bodies and our planet. And a healthy Earth is an economically sustainable Earth. A polluted Earth is harmful to all and not sustainable. Easier breathing Having just moved to this area two years ago, I had a great deal of trouble with the pollution in the area, and I often wondered why people oppose the closing of these coal-fired furnaces. It would seem to me that we ought to be thanking the power company for doing this because it will give us much cleaner air, with the CO2 and arsenic and the other things that affect people's lungs and lives. Bad bumps Please let us know if anyone else is having car issues after driving over the awful speed bumps in Ford's Colony. If there is a class action lawsuit to recover damages for the tire alignment, we want in. It has only been five trips up and down these speed bumps and our car is now pulling to the right. Why can't the police control speeding in Ford's Colony? #NOBUMPS One of a kind I was saddened to learn of the passing of William and Mary mathematics professor, Dr. Hugh B. Easler. As a biology major, mathematics was not my forte, but Dr. Easler made calculus come alive and be less boring. He was a great teacher with a dry sense of humor, and he was the only professor who could face the classroom and write complicated equations with chalk over his shoulder backwards on the blackboard. He will be missed. Thank you Thank you for the great experience I had at Sentara ICU for eight days — the doctors, nurses and aides made my stay and recovery successful. Special thanks to Dr. Green and Rachel, my nurse. We are so blessed to have such a great hospital. My privilege of practicing pharmacy at the Rite Aid on Jamestown Road has come to an end. Over the past years, the good folks of our community have trusted me and allowed me to become your family pharmacist. I have watched your children grow, as well as families stricken by disease and death. It was truly an honor to serve you and get to know you all. Thanks for the kindness you have shown me. Jeff Lane, pharmacist. Kindness is alive and well in Williamsburg. My car broke down on Route 199 in 97-degree heat and heavy traffic. Two wonderful JCC police officers pushed my car out of the traffic and while I waited for the tow truck (which took over an hour), a kind lady from the neighborhood brought me a bottle of cold water. These people were truly angels. I can't thank them enough. Free to you Free furniture. Ideal for people who sew and make quilts. Antique (+100 years) sewing table, 21-inches by 47-inches, with six drawers, depression for sewing machine and pull-up large cutting table in back. Dresser, 17-inches by 28-inches, with three drawers. Both in good, solid condition. You carry and haul. 345-5760. Free egg cartons. Please call 509-2878. Thank you. School redistricting To the writer who stated socioeconomic criteria should be at the top of the list when redistricting: Don't you realize that you are discriminating against people because of how much money they make? Why does a child from a lower-income family need a higher-income family in their school in order to be successful? Shouldn't the quality of teachers at each school contribute to the success of the students more than the amount in their bank account? Word to the wise If you are planning to have your driveway replaced or parts of it repaired, before you sign any contract make sure you see some of their work. Unfortunately, we did not ask and our driveway looks awful. People's business We need term limits. The average congressman spends more of his or her time at home in their district than in Washington doing the people's business. Taxpayers are paying incumbents to campaign and raise more money. Virginia's senators and district representative have $9.6 million cash on hand for reelection, so there is no need to waste time raising more. Congress should spend more time getting health care, tax reform and a balanced budget passed. National Guard Where is our National Guard? You know, I see demonstrations and riots and all these things going on. I see a police force being hit. I see all these things happening and I know that we have a National Guard, and they have always taken care of many of these things. At least, they've helped support our local police department. Where are they? Where are these loyal people that are supposed to be part of our defense and our safety here in the United States when our soldiers are overseas? They have the training, they have the ability, they have the equipment. Where is our National Guard? Recommended It is such a pleasure to work with a company that delivers what they promise. Tired of mineral rings in the toilet? Tired of drinking unnecessary chlorine/fluoride? Tired of drinking water that tastes bad? Give Clark a call at Virginia Filtronics to get a filter system that is affordable and really works. For home repairs, it's Mr. Handyman at 283-5044. They are expensive but really first rate —you get what you pay for. Bob Paetz, project manager, expertly replaced a damaged vent cover with a new cover that complemented the siding on our house. He also repaired our dog fence. We would publicly like to thank the doctors and staff at Jolly Pond Veterinary Hospital for their nearly six years of competent and compassionate care of our mystery rescue shih-tzu. Unfortunately, it was necessary to return her to God this week after drugs no longer gave her any quality of life. We will continue to patronize Jolly Pond for our other dog. Thank you Drs. Brown, Fiddler, Gussman and Hill, as well as the staff and kennel attendants for everything you have done for our little girl. This summer, I have had two super experiences: visiting Fox Wire Farm for a wonderful visit with alpacas and other farm animals, and an amazing Ghostographer tour, unlike any ghost tour I have ever heard of. The photographer has captured our local ghosts. Wow! Roger Mitchell (345-1137) repaired a venetian blind for us, replacing a torn venetian blind cord and several damaged blind segments, making our blind as good as new. For several years now, Thad Schatzel, 898-8518, has tuned and repaired our old upright piano. He always does an excellent job.