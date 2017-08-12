Last Word on a pleasant walk, Aug. 12

Pleasant walk

One of our favorite places to walk with our Golden Retriever is Little Creek Reservoir Park. We were pleasantly surprised on our walk today to see brand new benches along the trail. I'm assuming they were put there by the park and just wanted to let them know how nice we thought they were. Thanks!

Williamsburg taxes

Restaurants located in James City County and York need to advertise that fact so they don't lose revenue from tourists and locals trying to avoid that higher meal tax. Oh, and I feel sorry for already cash-strapped CW, having to collect an admission tax, that they don't even get to keep.

Since the city of Williamsburg took in about $63,000 less meals tax than last year, that means that fewer people ate in the city. So how is increasing the meals tax going to equate to more people eating in the city? I don't get it! Just increase the real estate tax, now the lowest in the state — or would that offend all the people who own all the rental houses in town which they make big money on from college students?

How disappointing that the city of Williamsburg has approved the tax hike. It is an insult to residents, Colonial Williamsburg and restaurateurs. Shame on you that you would think it would help tourism. So the room tax is a wash, the TDF must pay WADMC differences, and the restaurants basically take the brunt of the increase. Don't spend too much on your campaign next year because you should be ousted out of office.

Tavern musicians

Many stories on Facebook today about the last evening at Chowning's Tavern for the Balladeers. It was one of the saddest evenings at Colonial Williamsburg. This was the last evening for those amazing, talented Balladeers, who perform for Colonial Williamsburg taverns. The leadership and foundation and consultants are throwing away the gems for the backwater. They don't even care or have any idea what they are doing. We all recognize the historical benefit and hope and pray that this program will be return in full force. Their musical magic and knowledge and history will be sorely missed. So disappointed in Colonial Williamsburg.

Applause, please

Let's give a hearty round of applause and a thank you to David Nice Builders for adopting the section of Fenton Mill Road just east of the Croaker 7-Eleven. We need more companies in this community with that kind of community spirit.

Lend a hand

As the beginning of school draws close, I think of all of the children who are not fortunate enough to have necessary school supplies. As a retired teacher of 29 years, I would like to appeal to those more fortunate, especially former teachers, to collect and donate some of those necessary supplies (pencils, erasers, notebooks, notebook paper, scissors, glue sticks, etc.) to the school of your choice. Please show our children that we care.

Affordable housing

Concerning the plan to build luxury apartments in Lightfoot: We don't need it. We need affordable housing for the young people just starting out and the older retired folks like us who can't afford these expensive senior communities with amenities we don't want and wouldn't use.

Food trucks

What's up with food trucks all over? Please keep them out of Merchants Square. This town has always been charming and, without sounding snobbish, classy. Let's keep those trucks in the big cities where they came from. There are plenty of affordable, healthier places to eat in town that don't need the competition. Virginia Gazette, please stop promoting this new, tacky concept, and let's concentrate on keeping the town clean, attractive and charming. Perhaps the trucks can park outside the amusement or public parks?

Solar panels

We recently visited Legoland in Florida and parked under solar panels. The panels were attractive and did a great job of giving relief from the heat. How wonderful that they can also provide electricity to recharge cars or go into the grid. Win-win. Why not here?

Free to you

I have free educational materials for grades PK-1 to give away to families of home-schoolers. Please call 564-0868 and leave a message.

Looking for ...

My home has an aggregate driveway, and it is very dirty. Does someone know who cleans and seals aggregate driveways? Thank you.

Friendship Cottage Cheese can be purchased at Whole Foods in Newport News, not in Williamsburg proper. Thank you.

Can anyone recommend a doctor who treats patients for high blood pressure nutritionally instead of all of these meds that have horrible side effects? Thanks a lot.

I am a personal property appraiser, new to the Williamsburg area. I would be happy to appraise the antiques as seen in a recent Last Word. Call Molinaro Appraisal Services, 434-282-7280 or molinaro.marcy@gmail.com

Kids and dogs

If you feel the need to complain about people bringing their best friend, their dog, along with them, maybe you should know the facts about spreading disease. Children spread far more disease than domestic dogs. Also, unruly children are far more annoying than people's dogs; they're the ones that should be kept at home.

Speed bumps

There is a reason that they are called speed bumps — it's to slow people down. If you are knocking your car out of alignment, then maybe you are going too fast! As far as the police controlling the speeders in Ford's Colony, they can't be everywhere all at once.

Welcome entrance

Big improvement in the entrance view to our town! The fence along Penniman Road and Page Street has finally been taken down. While the property has been for sale for years, has any consideration been given to having that property be turned in to a community park with a soccer and baseball field and possibly a community garden? It's so nice to see green space!

Colonial Williamsburg

Colonial Williamsburg could save money by not sending out note cards, unsolicited, hoping for donations.

WJCC policies

I am troubled by the WJCC School Board's need to mirror Virginia School Boards Association policies. I think VSBA is a valuable tool, but in the Aug. 1 meeting it was suggested that because there was no VSBA policy about a "Sick Leave Bank," then WJCC should consider not having a Sick Leave Bank. I encourage the board and the staff to remember we are a local school board, in no way beholden to the VSBA. If all divisions operated using the same policies, all school policies would be state policies governed by the General Assembly. Remember that schools are funded by local governments, and school boards should consider the needs of our district, not what is best in others'.