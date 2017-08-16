Last Word on the eclipse, Aug. 16

Eclipse watching

I'm calling about the eclipse that's due Aug. 21. You cannot watch it with the naked eye and need a certain type of lens to look at the eclipse. They're usually just paper glasses with a film in them. Are these available locally for sale, or maybe doctors' offices or whatever have these available to be used for the eclipse? Thank you.

Food trucks

Food trucks are parasites that suck the life out of brick-and-mortar restaurants. The brick-and- mortar restaurant has made an investment in the community with a building, staff and taxes. Where is the same investment by a food truck that drives up, sells cheap and then drives away? Food trucks should not be allowed with in 1 mile of brick-and-mortar restaurants. The exception would be where a food truck is contracted by a special event to raise money. Another exception would be to established food truck areas designated by the county or city to control permits and to insure they meet the same requirements required by a brick-and-mortar restaurant to sell food to the public.

Spook calls

To the person calling regarding the spook phone calls: Call the company or call the agency that is being spooked. I've actually done it on several occasions, and they were grateful and they were able to call the police. I actually got one from The Virginia Gazette. It said "Virginia Gazette" and it wasn't. The person that would not allow you to say anything when she called — it's a recording, so she can't stop talking.

Emergency alerts

What is JCC thinking? I have gotten nine text messages and four phone calls to our home phone in the past few hours alerting us to lightning. I signed up expecting to be notified of an emergency, such as a tornado or hurricane evacuation. A thunderstorm is not an emergency. Waking up the entire family to state the obvious is not what an emergency notification system was intended to do. Please re-evaluate how the system is used.

Williamsburg taxes

Looking at the whining coming from the restaurant owners in Williamsburg, you would think this proposed tax is coming out of their pockets. Remember, retailers collect tax from the buyer; they don't pay it themselves, they pass it on. Anyhow, this tax will add about 20 cents to the average breakfast or lunch plate in Williamsburg. If that's enough to run the average buyer out of the city, then the restaurant owners need to look at what kind of value they're giving to their customers.

Fewer tourists, CW in financial straits, vacant store fronts everywhere, empty parking lots at Williamsburg Pottery, Kohl's/Best Buys/Dick's, and the former Ukrop's center and unfilled parking spots at Busch Gardens, and City Council wants to increase meal-lodging taxes on visitors and meal taxes on residents. If the objective is to attract more visitors, then raising the cost of visiting Williamsburg is stupid. If the true objective is to attract more visitors, then City Council should eliminate the meal-lodging surcharge altogether for a year or two and market Williamsburg as a "best destination value." With more visitors, a tourism development fund becomes unnecessary, doesn't it? If no taxes doesn't draw in visitors, then try something else in 2020. Raising taxes now will only discourage visitors and aggravate the downturn.

Thank you

I attended the wonderful butterfly exhibit recently at Freedom Park with my granddaughter, and what a great day. The volunteers were wonderful with the activities and interacting and explaining to the kids, it was such a fun day. Thank you!

A big thank you to the wonderful folks at Scavenger's Paradise — Mac, Orene, Tom and Dottie — for 22 years of being the best consignment shop in the area. I, for one, appreciate all the hard work you put in to the business of helping me get the best prices for any merchandise I brought to you. I have also bought many beautiful pieces at your shop and will enjoy them for years to come. You all deserve the time now to relax and rest.

I would like to thank Jeff Lane for his years of devoted service to the patrons of Rite Aid on Jamestown Road. My husband and I have been relying on him for many years to keep us with the proper medicine. He has become a friend and we will miss him so much. Jeff, it's time to slow down and enjoy your life. You will not be forgotten. Jeff Lane has been for many years our pharmacist and our friend. He will be sorely missed.

New project

Frank Shatz's column on the amazing College of William and Mary student work (Shark Tank) is so impressive. It set me pondering: Can they do some kind of study on why — when they are children — people choose anti-social, even criminal activities? And perhaps how and when those choices can be redirected to honest, productive activity?

Looking for ...

Looking for a lapidary stone-cutting saw if someone is done with theirs. Call 757-869-7725.

I also have been saving tabs off soda cans and I too no longer have a place to turn them in. Please let me know if you receive some positive information on this.

Where can a senior citizen take prescription eyeglasses for reglazing? Thank you.

Does anyone know where employees can go to learn how to deal with a boss bullying (if it's not related to race, age or disability)? Need a class or mentor. Thank you.

Fly the flag

Please, please fly our flag, even if you don't like what is going on in Washington. Please do it for all the men and women in service who try so hard to keep us safe. Please.

Colonial Williamsburg

A word about CW's endowment fund: Folks have questioned the reason why CW needs to generate revenue when they have an endowment fund to support them. Simple economics, and kind of like trying to live off of your savings account without a job or income coming in to replenish the fund. Living off of a fund alone means depletion of the fund; therefore, depletion of money, period.

There are many ideas swirling about on the obvious need for better marketing for CW, both for their benefit and ours. (If CW flourishes, we all flourish.) How about CW marketing people staffing a booth at the Saturday Farmers Market to inform and remind visitors of all the wonderful activities going on in CW? Somehow, the wealth of wonderful events and activities isn't getting promoted sufficiently. People leave home, timeshare or hotel with no idea of all the special activities going on. A staffed booth at Second Sunday would be useful too. With maps, programs and some enthusiastic person describing events suitable for the questioner, there could be a better connection between Merchants Square and CW.