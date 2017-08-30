Last Word on food trucks, Aug. 30

Food trucks
To the Williamsburg City Council: Approve a liberal policy for food trucks to include historic areas. Restraint of trade and protectionism never works. Customer demand is not being met and all you'll do is drive customers to other areas outside the city.
Redistricting
I have two questions about school redistricting: First, will the York County School Board hire a consultant to generate their redistricting map, or will that School Board be doing it themselves? Second, why is the W-JCC School Board not redistricting the elementary schools, along with the middle and high schools?
First Night
This responds to the individual in a recent Last Word who, while lamenting the cancellation of First Night, questioned whether contributions made to First Night may “line the pockets” of event organizers. According to First Night Treasurer Ron Adolphi, "Only two contributions (totaling $725) were received by First Night in its fiscal year that began April 1, 2017, which relates to the now-cancelled First Night 2018 event. Both contributions were received from charitable organizations and First Night has refunded both contributions."
Williamsburg taxes
To those upset about the new taxes, I suggest you start tipping only on the cost of food when eating at restaurants within the city limits instead of tipping on the entire bill. Perhaps when they start losing servers, the owners will be more vocal in opposing this tax. I also find it ironic that the people who live here are being forced to pay a tourism tax.
Removing monuments
None of these Confederate statues were considered or built in the mid-late 1870s. Most were built in the early 20th century, when the forever racists wanted to slam Southern racial bigotry into our culture. Let’s quit “winking” at our fellow racists and agree that the Civil War belongs in the history books. Just like Nazism belongs in the German history books. The General Assembly must give all of Virginia municipalities the freedom to remove these symbols of subtle racism from their streets, parks, license plates, whatever. Let’s "man-up" and not be scared of the very few votes from the crazy far-right wing.
The people who are calling for the removal of the statues on Monument Avenue in Richmond should raise the money themselves to have it done, rather than expecting the City of Richmond to pick up the tab for their demand for political correctness.
As a black American, I’m wondering how much history these groups know and understand, and I’m wondering would they even be willing to tear down the monuments of black Confederate soldiers. And there are many of them around. I think they really need to stop and think about what it is they’re doing. You can’t erase history, but what’s happening is you’re erasing intelligence and knowledge of what we’ve gone through. And I see that we’ve already started to repeat the past and it’s really a shame, but this is what happens when you try to erase history. This country’s in a lot of trouble. Not because of racism, but because people don’t want to face facts and they don’t know facts.
So, when will UVA, which was founded by a slave owner, remove all references to him to include his statue? I need someone to help me understand why that statue is OK.
It is interesting to note that with all the fuss about the Confederate statues in the country, we should ask who decided to put them there in the first place? Who was in office when the decision was made by officials to build and install them back then? Was it Democrats or Republicans?
Free to you
Pond fish looking for a good home. We have one Koi, one varicolored goldfish and one big head goldfish that we can no longer care for. They are all large, beautiful fish. Call 757-784-1941 to arrange pickup.
Mitsubishi console TV. You have to pick it up. Call 509-2878. Thank you.
Free for pickup: Moving boxes of various sizes. Call 757-253-1617.
W-JCC schools
A recent audit at Williamsburg-James City County Schools tells us there is a communication problem within the school system. It took $15,600 for an audit to inform the leaders and employees in the school system, who have master’s and doctor’s degrees and couldn’t figure it out for themselves. Anybody reading The Virginia Gazette during the past several years could have told them communication was an issue. It is like the old “elephant in the room” analogy, and we needed to pay someone to tell us. What waste. That’s government for you, more waste.
Colonial Williamsburg
Three very practical suggestions for Colonial Williamsburg: Open the doors to the two, four-holer outhouses in the Palace Garden (behind the Governor’s Ball Room). Nothing excites the imagination more than visualizing lords and ladies, in their fancy clothes, using these. Put wires in the Palace Garden Maze so that people can’t cheat and put a bench at its goal. Properly solving the maze and taking a picture on the bench is fun for all ages. Finally, emphasize, properly mark and improve access to the Palace Ice House. This is one of the best Colonial Ice Houses in the U.S., and most people don’t even know it’s there.
They have taken the soul out of the Williamsburg Inn.
Not so funny
In the Aug. 19 Gazette, the alleged cartoonist had a joke related to the Irish, reinforcing a common stereotype. What's next for this "humorist"? a cartoon about a watermelon patch or an Italian gangster? Please drop this unfunny, poorly rendered feature.
Looking for …
Is there any place in Williamsburg that services motorcycles? I'm looking for a place that will do the basic oil change and a tune up.
To the person looking for Goo Gone in Williamsburg: You can buy it at almost any store. You can buy it at Walmart, Ace Hardware, Home Depot, Lowe’s — it’s readily, easily found.
Please, is there anyone out there who can give me a ride to work? I live on Richmond Road and need to get to the Farm Fresh in Norge. I need to leave the house at about 5:30 a.m. If you are able to help, please call 757-784-2234. Thank you.
Sorry to learn that Jimmy’s Restaurant in Norge discontinued their Sunday Breakfast Brunch Buffet. It was really outstanding — great selections, made-to-order omelets, salad bar, etc., and very reasonably priced. Does anyone know of any other restaurants offering a breakfast/lunch buffet — other than Golden Corral — on Sunday mornings? If so, please provide the info. Thanks.
In reply to someone looking for help with Medicare: Try Wayne at Medicare Solutions of Williamsburg, 757-476-7030.
To the person looking for Medicare understanding: There’s a place called “My Free Medicare Counseling Bay Aging.” The number is 866-758-2386.
I am looking for a rheumatology doctor in the Williamsburg area who takes Tricare Prime. The doctor must be in the Tricare Prime network. The closest I can find is in Hampton, which is a long drive when I am in pain.
Check-out lines
I stopped by a major chain store to purchase a few items but left without them. Not only will I not return, I plan to transfer my prescriptions. The lines for the few cashiers were so long that it might have been a holiday. People were trying to purchase carts of items via the self checkouts, a laborious task. It was a mess. I decided that it is long overdue for me to stop supporting some of the wealthiest people in the world if they choose to employ machines rather than cashiers who provide actual service.
If the President of the United States is serious about getting jobs back into this country, he should get his Republican-controlled Congress to ban self-service checkouts.
Rallies
To say there was a white supremacist rally in Boston is a complete and utter lie. There was a “Unite the Right” rally, which obtained a permit to have a rally in Boston. Anyone who was associated with Nazis was told to get lost. Anybody who was a white supremacist who decided to crash it was told to get lost. Anybody who had radical ideas was told to get lost. They were not welcome. Then Black Lives Matter and Antifa completely lied about what was happening and they were disruptive and 22 of them were arrested. This had nothing to do whatsoever with white supremacy. Just nonsense.
Kindness returned
When I approached the register to pay for my items at Dollar Tree on Merrimac Trail, a lady with an armful of items came behind me. I told her she could go ahead of me; however, she was with two gentlemen who also had a cart of items. I told her that each of them could go ahead of me. She was thankful. When they were leaving, one of the men gave me a bill to pay for my things. I tried not to accept the money, but he insisted. When I got money back, they were gone. When you do good, good will come back to you. What a blessed day! Thank you.
Time of need
I do sympathize with the addiction of smoking and know that it’s really a very hard addiction to break. There are times when children need things. I do question the cost of all of the tattoos that people have on them, and how that money could be used elsewhere. We all have and choose the things that we want to spend our money on, but that’s one that stands out for me. So I don’t know — it’s something to think about.
Save the trees
While the redevelopment of the Williamsburg and Monticello shopping centers is still in the pencil-and-paper stage, every effort should be made by the city to guarantee that the mature plantings on the site are saved. Those trees on Richmond Road took a generation to grow (or more) and will take at least another generation to grow back if they’re cut down for the convenience of the contractor.
Thanks for sharing
I would like to thank the person providing information about “Dunkirk”, as it was very interesting. I have a big interest in the Titanic and was fascinated to learn that Charles Lightoller was the boat captain on the Dunkirk. Thank you very much.
Just wondering
Does anyone know what those pipes on Mooretown Road are for? Someone had mentioned that maybe it was some kind of oil pipeline, which I find hard to believe in James City County and York County. So does anybody know what’s going on with those black pipes? It’d be great to know. Thanks.
No free freebies
For everyone who gets a toothbrush, toothpaste, mouthwash and floss at their dental office: These items are not free. Your dentist pays for them. You might think he/she can afford it, but when you calculate the insurance adjustment, paying employees and the cost just to have the lights on, profits aren't what you think. Next time you ask for extras, think what it costs the dental office to give you the "freebies." They're not free.
Recommended
Would highly recommend Jeremy and Austin from the Geek Squad at Best Buy for any AV work. They wall mounted a flat screen TV and sound bar and then connected them to a blu-ray player and cable box. They then programmed a universal remote to operate the entire system at a very reasonable price while patiently explaining how to operate all the components. First-rate work by two very experienced "geekers."
My mother moved recently. I called Two and a Half Men Movers with just a two-day notice. They fit us into their schedule, came on time and went out of their way to accommodate our every moving need. I don’t know what I would have done without them. Their phone number is 757-525-9000.
Military crashes
The recent news of our military aircraft crashing due to poor maintenance and being just plain worn out is a disgrace on our nation. Obama, who let our military might disintegrate, should be held personally responsible for the deaths of these servicemen.
Up in Washington
We very much appreciated the informative commentary from John Fitzhugh Millar of Williamsburg on the reasons England was so woefully unprepared to defend against an enemy who had been preparing for years. Apparently it was, “if I close my eyes so I can’t see you, you won’t see me!” And now we have another variation nationally: “I don’t have to work with the military, the State Department or Congress at all! I don’t even need to know how all that stuff works! I can bluster, threaten all I wish and ‘they’ will be afraid! It’s great being me!” So, let’s hope America isn’t in the opposite situation as England was. Ignorance or closed eyes on either side of a topic doesn’t get any job done.
I hope America sees what’s going on in our nation today. It’s a slow dismantling of our way of life. If you like this, then let the liberals continue on with what they’re doing. Let the conservatives continue on with what they’re doing. We need to think, America, today.
Dear President Trump, if you want to make America Great Again, try looking to the American people and what is going on in this country. You are so focused on satisfying your ego that you haven’t looked out the window to see what’s happening. It is obvious that your focus on health care is not to fix it, but to remove Mr. Obama’s name from it. If you really want to fix it, listen to the people, become a true leader and work with Congress to repair it. It is and has not been a total disaster because you say so. You and your followers should remember that no matter what you do, and how you change policies and regulations from the previous administration, the history books will not change his skin color. Now get to work.
When we were not looking this week, the Department of the Interior sold off thousands of acres in the national parks. When we were not looking this week, the FBI was forced by the Justice Department to stop following hate groups such as the Neo-Nazis, the KKK and other white supremacy groups. When we were not watching, the EPA took off the controls of a deadly pesticide that causes birth defects. And while we were watching, the president empowered hate groups to enroll more members. I am officially scared. We all need to speak out.