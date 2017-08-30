Last Word on food trucks, Aug. 30

Food trucks

To the Williamsburg City Council: Approve a liberal policy for food trucks to include historic areas. Restraint of trade and protectionism never works. Customer demand is not being met and all you'll do is drive customers to other areas outside the city.

Redistricting

I have two questions about school redistricting: First, will the York County School Board hire a consultant to generate their redistricting map, or will that School Board be doing it themselves? Second, why is the W-JCC School Board not redistricting the elementary schools, along with the middle and high schools?

First Night

This responds to the individual in a recent Last Word who, while lamenting the cancellation of First Night, questioned whether contributions made to First Night may “line the pockets” of event organizers. According to First Night Treasurer Ron Adolphi, "Only two contributions (totaling $725) were received by First Night in its fiscal year that began April 1, 2017, which relates to the now-cancelled First Night 2018 event. Both contributions were received from charitable organizations and First Night has refunded both contributions."

Williamsburg taxes

To those upset about the new taxes, I suggest you start tipping only on the cost of food when eating at restaurants within the city limits instead of tipping on the entire bill. Perhaps when they start losing servers, the owners will be more vocal in opposing this tax. I also find it ironic that the people who live here are being forced to pay a tourism tax.

Removing monuments

None of these Confederate statues were considered or built in the mid-late 1870s. Most were built in the early 20th century, when the forever racists wanted to slam Southern racial bigotry into our culture. Let’s quit “winking” at our fellow racists and agree that the Civil War belongs in the history books. Just like Nazism belongs in the German history books. The General Assembly must give all of Virginia municipalities the freedom to remove these symbols of subtle racism from their streets, parks, license plates, whatever. Let’s "man-up" and not be scared of the very few votes from the crazy far-right wing.

The people who are calling for the removal of the statues on Monument Avenue in Richmond should raise the money themselves to have it done, rather than expecting the City of Richmond to pick up the tab for their demand for political correctness.

As a black American, I’m wondering how much history these groups know and understand, and I’m wondering would they even be willing to tear down the monuments of black Confederate soldiers. And there are many of them around. I think they really need to stop and think about what it is they’re doing. You can’t erase history, but what’s happening is you’re erasing intelligence and knowledge of what we’ve gone through. And I see that we’ve already started to repeat the past and it’s really a shame, but this is what happens when you try to erase history. This country’s in a lot of trouble. Not because of racism, but because people don’t want to face facts and they don’t know facts.

So, when will UVA, which was founded by a slave owner, remove all references to him to include his statue? I need someone to help me understand why that statue is OK.

It is interesting to note that with all the fuss about the Confederate statues in the country, we should ask who decided to put them there in the first place? Who was in office when the decision was made by officials to build and install them back then? Was it Democrats or Republicans?

Free to you

Pond fish looking for a good home. We have one Koi, one varicolored goldfish and one big head goldfish that we can no longer care for. They are all large, beautiful fish. Call 757-784-1941 to arrange pickup.

Mitsubishi console TV. You have to pick it up. Call 509-2878. Thank you.

Free for pickup: Moving boxes of various sizes. Call 757-253-1617.

W-JCC schools

A recent audit at Williamsburg-James City County Schools tells us there is a communication problem within the school system. It took $15,600 for an audit to inform the leaders and employees in the school system, who have master’s and doctor’s degrees and couldn’t figure it out for themselves. Anybody reading The Virginia Gazette during the past several years could have told them communication was an issue. It is like the old “elephant in the room” analogy, and we needed to pay someone to tell us. What waste. That’s government for you, more waste.

Colonial Williamsburg

Three very practical suggestions for Colonial Williamsburg: Open the doors to the two, four-holer outhouses in the Palace Garden (behind the Governor’s Ball Room). Nothing excites the imagination more than visualizing lords and ladies, in their fancy clothes, using these. Put wires in the Palace Garden Maze so that people can’t cheat and put a bench at its goal. Properly solving the maze and taking a picture on the bench is fun for all ages. Finally, emphasize, properly mark and improve access to the Palace Ice House. This is one of the best Colonial Ice Houses in the U.S., and most people don’t even know it’s there.

They have taken the soul out of the Williamsburg Inn.

Not so funny

In the Aug. 19 Gazette, the alleged cartoonist had a joke related to the Irish, reinforcing a common stereotype. What's next for this "humorist"? a cartoon about a watermelon patch or an Italian gangster? Please drop this unfunny, poorly rendered feature.

Looking for …

Is there any place in Williamsburg that services motorcycles? I'm looking for a place that will do the basic oil change and a tune up.

To the person looking for Goo Gone in Williamsburg: You can buy it at almost any store. You can buy it at Walmart, Ace Hardware, Home Depot, Lowe’s — it’s readily, easily found.

Please, is there anyone out there who can give me a ride to work? I live on Richmond Road and need to get to the Farm Fresh in Norge. I need to leave the house at about 5:30 a.m. If you are able to help, please call 757-784-2234. Thank you.

Sorry to learn that Jimmy’s Restaurant in Norge discontinued their Sunday Breakfast Brunch Buffet. It was really outstanding — great selections, made-to-order omelets, salad bar, etc., and very reasonably priced. Does anyone know of any other restaurants offering a breakfast/lunch buffet — other than Golden Corral — on Sunday mornings? If so, please provide the info. Thanks.