Back home, W&M finds its magic in 89-79 win over Charleston

Call it what you will, but That Old Kap Magic has a nice ring to it.

Returning home after two straight losses on the road, William and Mary cruised to an 89-79 win over the College of Charleston Saturday at Kaplan Arena. The Tribe is the only team in the Colonial Athletic Association, and one of 19 in Division I, with an undefeated record at home this season.

It was Charter Day, which celebrated the college's 324th birthday, and much of the season-high crowd of 5,107 wore yellow T-shirts.

The Tribe fed off that energy.

"Having a crowd like that today, it was definitely fun playing in front of them," said forward Omar Prewitt, who had a season-high 30 points. "I know it juiced every single one of us."

Most teams play better at home than on the road, but W&M (14-11, 8-6 CAA) has taken that to an extreme level. In seven home games against conference teams, W&M is averaging 90 points, with a margin of plus-14.6. In seven road games, the Tribe is averaging 72.2 points, with a margin of minus-11.6.

Using its familiar winning formula, the Tribe shot 53 percent with 24 assists on 32 baskets. Prewitt was 13 of 19 from the field. Starter Greg Malinowski and freshman reserve Nathan Knight were a combined 10 of 13 with 31 points.

For the ninth time this season, W&M had at least 20 assists. The Tribe is 9-0 in those games, eight of which have come at Kaplan.

"In our wins, we have 20 to 28 assists almost without fail," W&M coach Tony Shaver said. "In our most recent losses, we had 12 and 13. We have a tendency when things aren't going well — I think it's out of desire to be successful — to play one-on-one.

"When we play this way together, Tribe basketball, we're really, really good offensively. That's the difference in winning and losing for us, it really is."

Shaver pointed out the difference from Thursday to Saturday in tri-captains Daniel Dixon, David Cohn and Prewitt. In the loss at Drexel, they combined for three assists and seven turnovers. In Saturday's win over Charleston, they had 15 assists and two turnovers.

"When we have the ball moving that well, we're getting wide-open shots down the floor," Prewitt said. "That just makes the entire game go easier for us."

A sequence any coach would love came as the Tribe extended its lead from 63-54 to 73-58 with five consecutive dunks or layups. Each was assisted — by Oliver Tot twice, by Knight twice and by Dixon once.

This didn't come against a defensively challenged team. Charleston (19-8, 10-4) came in allowing 64.4 points a game (first) on 42.6-percent shooting (second) in conference games. The Cougars held league-leading UNC Wilmington to 65 and 66 points.

Yet W&M led from the moment Prewitt drained a 3-pointer from the left corner with 18:12 remaining in the first half. It was 18-6 less than five minutes in and 52-37 at halftime.

Shaver knew the Cougars would make a run, and they did — just not a sustained one. Charleston got as close as 60-53 with 14:19 remaining, but Prewitt hit a 3-pointer and then came the streak of five consecutive dunks/layups.

It was sweet relief for the Tribe, which in the previous seven days had let a 17-point lead get away at Towson and was barely competitive at Drexel.

"I'm really proud of the team, especially after the week we had," Shaver said. "Not to dwell on that, but Omar missed a week of practice with an (ankle) injury. Jack (Whitman), Paul (Rowley) and others have had the stomach virus.

"We haven't had a great week. To travel back yesterday from a very disappointing loss at Drexel and play as well as we did is a wonderful thing to see."

