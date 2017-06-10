Warhill, Brookville's 18-inning softball marathon beyond belief

As the Moyer Complex stands emptied out Saturday evening, Steve Rochard stood behind the fence near home plate watching his daughter, Warhill ace Keely Rochard, celebrate the Lions’ second consecutive Group 3A softball title.

Parents, players, coaches, fans and umpires alike could not have foreseen the 18-inning, 1-0 odyssey between Warhill and Brookville that lasted 4 hours and 30 minutes — an hour longer than the amount of time it takes to travel from Salem to Williamsburg.

The first pitch by Brookville’s Jordan Dail was tossed at 1 p.m.

“I thought I’d be home by 6 o’clock, and I haven’t hit the road yet,” Steve Rochard said.

Keely Rochard threw every single pitch this season for Warhill, and the Virginia Tech signee surely has seen her share of innings pile up in travel ball over the years. But what happened Saturday was new to just about everyone involved, including Keely’s dad, who played baseball at Lee College in Texas and Dallas Baptist.

“This is definitely the first 18-inning game,” Steve Rochard said. “I never imagined this. This is unbelievable.”

The battle between Warhill and Brookville was the first extra-inning affair in a state softball final since Midlothian’s Cosby High and Ashland’s Patrick Henry High clashed in 2012, according to the VHSL record book. Three games in state history have gone 21 innings, but none of them was in the final.

Saturday’s plate umpire, Linda Long, 59, believes a 15-inning game at Roanoke County’s William Byrd High early in her 29-year VHSL career was the previous longest game she had officiated.

Warhill pitcher Keely Rochard ends a Brookville threat in the 8th inning of the 3A softball state final Warhill pitcher Keely Rochard ends a Brookville threat in the 8th inning of the 3A softball state final See more videos

The brisk fashion in which future Hokies teammates Rochard and Dail often flew through innings helped the umpiring crew, but Long admitted her legs got a little fatigued.

“We had the two best teams in the state,” Long said. “Sometimes you don’t always have that. But we had the two best teams in the state. Those kids played their hearts out. It’s the type of game where you hate to have a loser.”

Though that was Brookville, ninth-year Bees coach Gary Ferguson wasted no time putting the magnitude of the game into perspective.

“We expected a close seven-inning game, but we ended up getting two games and a little bit more,” Ferguson said. “But as a coach, it was just great to be a part of.”

As a teenager, it may be a little more difficult to manage the emotions of a game riddled with highs and lows. Time and again, players on each side made spectacular plays to extend the game, just when it looked like it was time for a winner to be crowned.

For Warhill, the defensive heroes included Rochard on the mound, Olivia Schulz roving center field for big catches or throws, and third baseman Kieran McClure and shortstop Taylor Nicholson eating up almost everything that came their way on the left side of the infield.

“We were just trying to mellow out because everyone was really nervous,” Warhill senior second baseman Lindsey Davis said. “People were like listening to music and we had all of our props and everything. We were all just trying to calm down and get hype.”

Those props included floaties and wings that some of the Lions’ players donned throughout the playoff run, making for a festive dugout and postgame celebration.

Likely, no one suffered more anxiety than parents like Steve Rochard, although he seemed as cool after the game as his daughter has always been on the hill.

Davis’ mother, Trish, said her husband, Todd, is a pacer. He watched the final out from ground level near first base as Trish looked on from the stands.

“It was very intense,” Trish Davis said. “We’re all going to need a good nap after this.”

Holtzman can be reached by phone at 757-298-5830.