JuanLove track camp, to benefit injured Warhill student, slated for July

Little more than a week after the crash that injured 17-year-old Juan Spence, William Turner was already sporting a hat that read "#JuanLove" before the Jamestown High team that Turner helps coach set off for the Virginia High School League Group 4A track and field championships.

Turner had coached Spence, a standout for Warhill, in jumps the past few years in the Team Flash track and field club.

Turner designed a few hats, just to show support, before helping organize the #JuanLove Track Camp in conjunction with Team Flash, the Jamestown track and field team and the Greater Williamsburg Distance Running Club.

The camp is for ages 6-17 and slated for July 17-21. All proceeds will go toward the medical expenses of Spence, who remains in the hospital.

"We've got a tight-knit track community in Williamsburg and I guess the Peninsula as a whole," Turner said. "We were trying to use our skills, talent and expertise to help a member of the track and field family."

Campers can choose to specialize in sprints, jumps or throws and will work on those disciplines before competing in a meet on the final day of the event.

According to the camp flyer, coaches will "instruct and demonstrate the proper running techniques, sprint mechanics, and approaches for jumps. Our camp is designed for developing basic speed training for all sports. No experience or a lot, we can help you get faster and have fun while you're doing it."

Cost is $60. Visit gwrun.org to register.

Turner said high school coaches from all over the Peninsula have reached out to help.

Spence's mother, Elizabeth Butler, has served as a coach with Turner at Team Flash the past several years.

Clarence Willis serves as Team Flash's head coach. His son, Jordan, reflected on how the area track and field community rallied around the Spence family two days before Jordan Willis left Harrisonburg with four state championship gold medals for Jamestown.

Jamestown wore blue ribbons in postseason meets to honor Spence.

"As a track community, especially at Team Flash, we believe in making Williamsburg a better track community," Jordan Willis said. "Juan is part of that track community, so we just want to support him as well."

"It says a lot about the Williamsburg community," Warhill track and field coach Kenaan Canady said, "specifically the track community. You can step on the track and run for 50 seconds and compete, but after it's over, it's a family."

