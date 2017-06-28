NFL Pros pass knowledge on to kids at football camp

Players feet danced in unison on the grass Tuesday afternoon as they ran drills, briefly coming to a halt before beginning a new drill waving their arms.

The drills were a part of the annual Nike Colonial All Pro football camp at the College of William and Mary, which was highlighted by the presence of NFL players Antonio Brown and Matt Ryan.

The four-day camp running June 25-28 hosts players ages 8 through rising seniors. Participants receive informative tips from W&M's coaching staff and the NFL players.

The camp was structured where campers received individual, position-specific instructions.

"We've had players come through here from the six grade on and come play at William and Mary," said Bob Solderitch, camp director and assistant coach at W&M.

Solderitch said the camp has a long history of drawing top-flight NFL talent. This year was no different, Ryan is the reigning NFL MVP who passed for 4,944 yards and threw 38 touchdowns.

"We've had them all from Troy Aikman to Tom Brady to Brett Favre to Dan Marino, and the pros we have this year are at the top of their game," said Solderitch. "Usually we try to do that get the guys who are currently at the top of their game and the kids enjoy it."

Both NFL pros Brown and Ryan were ranked on June 26 as the top 10 players on the NFL list of top 100 players of 2017 voted on by their peers.

Brown, wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers, said he enjoys passing along his knowledge of the game because it's not an opportunity he had growing up.

"Camp changed a lot, at my age I don't think we ever had a camp like this with active players that's available to talk to give information and useful knowledge that kids need," said Brown. "I was telling the kids today, it's all about what you think. You can't play the game with fear."

Ryan, the quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons, said the camp is a chance to create a lasting impressing with younger players.

"I think this is what it's all about. I think back to being 10 or 12 years old having the opportunity to meet an NFL player, to interact with him," Ryan said. "So now to be on the other end of it and to see the influence that could have is fun to be a part of.

"I'm sure there's a player there today that's going to be in my shoes at one point, so it's cool to see that circle."

Ryan, who helped the Atlanta Falcons make their second Superbowl appearance last season shared on how he reached a high level of achievement.

"It's about doing the little things right, over and over," he said. "Part of the message I try to throw out there, continue to do the right things and be consistent."

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was scheduled to appear Tuesday, but flight issues forced him to miss camp.