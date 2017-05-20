W&M's Colonial All-Pro Camp to bring another impressive collection of star players

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown will serve as guest instructors at William and Mary's Colonial All-Pro Football Camp June 25-28.

Elliott posted one of the best seasons ever by a rookie running back in 2016, leading the NFL in rushing with 1,631 yards.

Ryan is coming off his best season as a professional after leading the Falcons to the Super Bowl and being named the 2016 NFL Most Valuable Player. Ryan owns the Falcons franchise record for career passing yards (37,701) and career passing touchdowns (240).

Brown has consistently ranked among the league's best receivers during his seven years with the Steelers and has totaled 632 receptions for 8,377 yards and 50 touchdowns with five Pro Bowl selections.

The Colonial All-Pro Camp is for players ages 8 through rising high school seniors.

For more information, visit abcsportscamps.com/wmfootball or call Bill Cole at 221-3337.

Track and field

The track and field team will send 10 athletes to the NCAA Eastern Preliminaries next weekend, the highest number in the Colonial Athletic Association.

Men: Taylor Frenia (shot put, discus), Bob Smutsky (javelin), David Barney (1,500 meters), Tucker Rizzi (javelin), Preston Richardson (shot put), Ryan McGorty (1,500).

Women: Regan Rome (5,000;10,000), Molly McKenna (10,000), Abby Jones (high jump), Leia Mistowski (hammer).

Baseball

The Tribe (28-23) has already clinched its fifth consecutive CAA tourney berth and could still win a regular season title this weekend in the final regular season series at Hofstra.

W&M entered Friday trailing first-place UNC Wilmington and Northeastern by a game, as did Delaware. Northeastern is hosting James Madison, UNC Wilmington is at Towson and Delaware is hosting College of Charleston.