William and Mary professor jailed again on harassment charges

A College of William and Mary professor who was arrested last February and charged after allegedly harassing a colleague via email, is facing two new charges of harassment by computer, according to Williamsburg-James City County General District Court Documents.

Around this time last year, 61-year-old government professor David Dessler was accused of sending a series of threatening emails to William and Mary Government Department Chairman John McGlennon, according to court documents.

On Jan. 13 of this year, Dessler was arrested again following an incident Jan. 12, according to court documents. He is in custody at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

In December, prosecutors with the Commonwealth's Attorney's office declined to pursue the initial charges against him. Commonwealth's Attorney Nate Green said at the time that Dessler seemed to improve with treatment, which was a condition of his bail.

The initial case was nolle prossed at the Dec. 9 hearing, meaning prosecutors wouldn't pursue the charges unless new evidence was found.

Dessler was on medical leave from the college from October 2015 to August 2016. He is still a tenured member of faculty, but his status with the college is "inactive" because after the leave period ended, he did not take the steps to become a full-time instructor again, college spokeswoman Suzanne Seurattan said.

For the two current harassment charges, Dessler has had three hearings, the latest one for bond on Feb. 3. All of those have been continued, according to court documents.

He has another bond hearing Feb. 15 and his trial date is set for April 13 in General District Court.

