Live Music After Dark in the Historic Triangle

Thursday
Aromas: Open Mic, 7-9 p.m.
Berret’s Taphouse: Jeff Lewis, 7-10 p.m.
Sweet Tea and Barley: Good Shot Judy, 7 p.m.
Friday
Berret’s Taphouse: Joe Heilman, 7-10 p.m.
Cogan’s: Class 1, 8-11 p.m.
Charly’s Airport Restaurant: Joshua Hensley, 5-9 p.m.
Sweet Tea and Barley: Timeline Jazz Quartet, 7-10 p.m.
Water Street Grille: Ray Meeks Band, 8-11 p.m.
Saturday
Aromas: The LCV Project, 7-9 p.m.
Berret’s Taphouse: Michael Clark Band, 7-10 p.m.
Cogan’s: Micheal Clark Band, 8-11 p.m.
Sweet Tea and Barley: Smith and Wade Acoustic, 7-10 p.m.
Water Street Grille: The People Collection, 8 p.m