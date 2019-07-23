Life & Entertainment

Live Music After Dark in the Historic Triangle

Thursday

Aromas: Open Mic, 7-9 p.m.

Berret’s Taphouse: Jeff Lewis, 7-10 p.m.

Sweet Tea and Barley: Good Shot Judy, 7 p.m.

Friday

Berret’s Taphouse: Joe Heilman, 7-10 p.m.

Cogan’s: Class 1, 8-11 p.m.

Charly’s Airport Restaurant: Joshua Hensley, 5-9 p.m.

Sweet Tea and Barley: Timeline Jazz Quartet, 7-10 p.m.

Water Street Grille: Ray Meeks Band, 8-11 p.m.

Saturday

Aromas: The LCV Project, 7-9 p.m.

Berret’s Taphouse: Michael Clark Band, 7-10 p.m.

Cogan’s: Micheal Clark Band, 8-11 p.m.

Sweet Tea and Barley: Smith and Wade Acoustic, 7-10 p.m.

Water Street Grille: The People Collection, 8 p.m

