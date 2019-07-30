Life & Entertainment

Live music after dark in the Historic Triangle

Thursday

Aromas: Open Mic, 7-9 p.m.

Berret’s Taphouse: Jeff Lewis, 7-10 p.m.

Sweet Tea and Barley: Good Shot Judy, 7 p.m.

Friday

Aromas: Veins to Wires, 7-9 p.m.

Berret’s Taphouse: Richie Beard Jams, 7-10 p.m.

Cogan’s: Bobby Blackhat Band, 8-11 p.m.

Charly’s Airport Restaurant: Jack Enea, 5-9 p.m.

Sweet Tea and Barley: Timeline Jazz Quartet, 7-10 p.m.

Water Street Grille: Settle Down Jack, 8-11 p.m.

Saturday

Berret’s Taphouse: Zack Salsberry, 7-10 p.m.

Cogan’s: Mike Lucci Band, 8-11 p.m.

Sweet Tea and Barley: Smith and Wade Acoustic, 7-10 p.m.

Water Street Grille: London, 8-11 p.m.

