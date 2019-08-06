Life & Entertainment

Live music after dark in the Historic Triangle

Thursday

Aromas: Open Mic, 7-9 p.m.

Berret’s Taphouse: Billy Joe Daniel, 7-10 p.m.

Sweet Tea and Barley: Good Shot Judy, 7 p.m.

Friday

Aromas: Lane Rice, 7-9 p.m.

Berret’s Taphouse: Todd Murray, 7-10 p.m.

Cogan’s: Blind & Dirty, 8-11 p.m.

Charly’s Airport Restaurant: John Ashby, 5-9 p.m.

Sweet Tea and Barley: Timeline Jazz Quartet, 7-10 p.m.

Water Street Grille: Blue Ribbon, 8-11 p.m.

Saturday

Berret’s Taphouse: Cole Stevens, 7-10 p.m.

Cogan’s: Midnight Run, 8-11 p.m.

Sweet Tea and Barley: Smith and Wade Acoustic, 7-10 p.m.

Water Street Grille: Roebuck, 8-11 p.m

