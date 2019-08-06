Live music after dark in the Historic Triangle

Thursday
Aromas: Open Mic, 7-9 p.m.
Berret’s Taphouse: Billy Joe Daniel, 7-10 p.m.
Sweet Tea and Barley: Good Shot Judy, 7 p.m.
Friday
Aromas: Lane Rice, 7-9 p.m.
Berret’s Taphouse: Todd Murray, 7-10 p.m.
Cogan’s: Blind & Dirty, 8-11 p.m.
Charly’s Airport Restaurant: John Ashby, 5-9 p.m.
Sweet Tea and Barley: Timeline Jazz Quartet, 7-10 p.m.
Water Street Grille: Blue Ribbon, 8-11 p.m.
Saturday
Berret’s Taphouse: Cole Stevens, 7-10 p.m.
Cogan’s: Midnight Run, 8-11 p.m.
Sweet Tea and Barley: Smith and Wade Acoustic, 7-10 p.m.
Water Street Grille: Roebuck, 8-11 p.m