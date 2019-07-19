Get ready for beer, music and fun next Saturday at Beer For the Girls, an event raising money to support Here For the Girls.

Here For the Girls provides in-person and virtual support to women going through breast cancer. While most of their clients are from Williamsburg, Victoria Riley, business development and operations manager for Here For the Girls, said they help women as far out as Richmond and Virginia Beach.

“88 cents of every dollar goes directly to helping our women,” Riley said. “So every single dollar that’s raised from this event will go to that.”

One of the main parts of the party is getting there. Lori Erwin, of Paddle On of Williamsburg, said guests can arrive by paddling into the party, walking up or riding in with one of the motorcycle clubs.

“So it’s a band event, with the brewery donating $1 a beer, but also if you want to you can do a paddle or a kayak or a canoe or whatever and end it here and join the party that way,” Riley said.

The event also will have a bra contest where guests will be judged on bras they decorate and wear over their shirt into the party. Riley said competitors will be split up by how they arrived — water, wheels or walk-in. A winner will be chosen in each category, and the bras will be put on display in Billsburg Brewery for a year.

Even with all the activities planned, Riley said she’s most excited to see everyone come together for a good cause.

“I love it when people who aren’t as familiar with what we do end up coming to something like this and going ‘wow I didn’t know your service existed, I have a sister or a best friend who could really use some support,” Riley said. “And that makes it all worthwhile — 100%.”

Want to go?

Beer For the Girls is 4-10 p.m. July 27 at Billsburg Brewery, 2054 Jamestown Road. Admission is a free-will donation. Learn more at hereforthegirls.org/calendar. If you’re interested in paddling, contact Erwin at paddleonwmbg@outlook.com

Amelia Heymann, aheymann@vagazette.com, 757-298-5828, @HeymannAmelia.