Butterfly Festival educates nature lovers on the life, needs of these creatures

From finding a place to lay eggs to providing food for growing caterpillars, plants and gardens play an important role in the life of a butterfly. This was one of the themes of the fifth annual Butterfly Festival at the Williamsburg Botanical Garden last weekend.

Judy Jones, an event organizer, said this year the festival partnered with the Coastal Virginia Wildlife Conservatory and Butterfly Society of Virginia to help teach people about the butterfly’s life cycle and what conditions they need to live.

“It’s such a beautiful symphony of educators who have come together,” Jones said.

The Butterfly Society of Virginia let guests get up close and personal with caterpillars and chrysalis at their educational booths.

Karen McCurdy, co-president of the Butterfly Society of Virginia, said her organization had a couple displays about caterpillars and the life of these larva and what they need to thrive.

“I think it really helps people connect the dots with what is necessary for habitat for all (life stages) in terms of you’re not going to get butterflies if you don’t have caterpillars and you’re not going to have caterpillars if you don’t have the right plants,” McCurdy said.

“When a female monarch, for example, needs to lay her eggs, she has to find milkweed.”

People were able to host plants at the festival. Mike Whitefield, chairman of the Green Springs Garden Club, which sponsored the plant sale, said all proceeds from plant sales went back to the Botanical Garden.

Other events throughout the day emphasized the life cycle of the butterfly. At the craft station, children decorated leaves that showed the different stages of growth, from eggs to fluttering butterflies.

Children could also take a butterfly chrysalis home. Jones said they gave these to the children so the event would have a long-term impact.

“We thought if we could send a chrysalis and (that) would last three or four days and then they’d actually be able to see (the butterfly) and release it, it would have a greater impact on the children,” Jones said. “And that's really important to us, to touch their lives and make them aware of its importance.”

Inside the butterfly tents, guests were given cotton swabs soaked with honey water to attract butterflies to them.

But the main draw of the festival, as always, was the butterflies.

In addition to those fluttering around the garden, there were also butterflies in two tents. Those who ventured inside were given cotton swabs soaked with honey water to attract the insects.

Laurie Mosiger and her grandchildren Alison, 5, and Lucas, 4, went into the tents. She said it was an interesting way to get to experience nature.

“The kids get to do activities and they love holding the butterflies, so it’s a lot of fun for them,” Mosiger said.

By noon on Sunday, Jones said the festival had drawn more than 2,200 people. She said seeing people attend the festival is what is most rewarding for her.

“For me, I want to see those kids and grandkids who are touched by nature and able to get out and really appreciate the beauty and importance of protecting our environment,” Jones said.

Zebra Swallowtails were one of the many butterfly breeds people could see in person at the festival.

