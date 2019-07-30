Befriend butterflies at fifth annual festival

Skipper butterflies may be the most common sight at the Williamsburg Botanical Garden right now, but on Saturday and Sunday they’ll be joined by painted ladies, monarchs, swallowtails and more at the fifth annual Butterfly Festival.

During its four years, the annual Butterfly Festival at Williamsburg Botanical Garden has released 1,000 butterflies into the garden. This year, the festival could add anywhere from 250 to 300 native butterflies to that number, according to Virginia Master Naturalist Judy Jones.

“One of the importances of the Butterfly Festival is to make people aware of how they can create safe habitats for butterflies in their neighborhoods, near their homes and their backyards,” Jones said. “What we’re trying to do is say, ‘Not only is this beautiful but it is also fairly easy to do.’”

The butterflies are supplied by Catherine Short, who lives in West Point and purchases the butterflies from farms to bring to the festival.

Two tents will house the butterflies, most of which will be painted ladies due to their inexpensive price. Painted ladies are also more friendly than other butterflies at the festival, Jones said; they will come up to visitors in search of salt.

All visitors will be given nectar sticks to coax butterflies, such as the more reclusive eastern tiger swallowtail, to feed.

Courtesy of Judy Jones A monarch feeds on a flower. A monarch feeds on a flower. (Courtesy of Judy Jones)

At 4 p.m. Sunday, the butterflies will start to trickle out of the tents’ mesh netting, freed of their festival obligations. Whether or not they stick around at the garden to gather nectar or lay eggs depends on them finding the right plants, said Adrienne Frank, president of the Historic Rivers Chapter of Virginia Master Naturalists.

“I would guess that if they found the right plants, they’d be able to do that,” she said. “So in that way, that would be a good thing.”

While some butterflies can live for as little as three days and others for as long as a few months, their presence is critical to the environment as they help pollinate plants and serve as a food source for other animals.

“Butterflies are indicators of a healthy and diverse environment,” Frank said in an email. “Many butterflies are specialists and need very specific plants for their caterpillars to feed and grow.”

Courtesy of David Colberg Painted lady butterflies will be the most common sight at the festival. Painted lady butterflies will be the most common sight at the festival. (Courtesy of David Colberg)

The Williamsburg Botanical Garden will host five presentations during the festival to discuss the perils butterflies face and how to help them, while the Butterfly Society of Virginia will have its members show caterpillars to children and teach them about host plants.

Guests of all ages can enjoy the festival’s crafts, including the option to create a take-home chrysalis pyramid from which a butterfly will emerge.

Visitors can purchase butterfly-friendly nectar and host plants, and proceeds will support the Williamsburg Botanical Garden. Plants available for purchase include milkweed, a host plant for monarch caterpillars.

Last year, turnout was close to 5,000, Jones estimates. She expects attendance to be close to that number or more if the weather is decent.

The festival, along with its plant sale, encourages people to take what they have learned from the festival and use it to better their backyards for butterflies, Frank said.

“[The festival is] about learning to love and appreciate the butterflies, to know what you need to have [the butterflies] be out there in the natural setting,” she said.

Want to go?

The Butterfly Festival runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Williamsburg Botanical Garden, 5537 Centerville Road. The festival is free and open to the public. You can volunteer to help with crafts, selling plants and more at the festival by going to bit.ly/wbgbfly19vol. Call 561-9444 or visit williamsburgbotanicalgarden.org for more information.