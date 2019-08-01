Race brings out all sorts of superheroes to support CDR

You don’t need X-ray vision or telekinesis to be a superhero, just attend Child Development Resource’s Superhero 5k Run/Walk.

“This is our second largest fundraiser of the year and it definitely has become a local tradition,” said Jenny O’Donnell, Child Development Resources spokeswoman. “We’ll see people return year after year … it’s just a great (get)together for all of the community supporters and families.”

CDR provides early intervention services to infants and toddlers with special needs or developmental delays in Williamsburg, James City and York counties and Poquoson. Nancy Wigley, special events coordinator, said the money raised at the event will go toward CDR’s therapist and developmental playgroup programs.

She said children are referred to the program by doctors, family friends and social services. After an assessment, CDR determines whether the child has a developmental delay and needs therapy or if they’re just having social delays and should join a developmental playgroup.

“We serve over 1,200 children in our area annually,” Wigley said.

The event attracts competitive runners from around the area, according to Wigley, because the 5k is a Colonial Road Runners Grand Prix race.

One new activity is the Superhero Family Challenge Obstacle Course. Nancy Wigley, special events coordinator, said the course is made of nine different obstacles that relate back therapies CDR does with their children.

“We also want people to have fun with it, so it's not only a 5k race but also a walk, so we really want it to be open for anyone to participate in,” Wigley said. “We highly encourage costumes. We love to see people come dressed up as superheroes.”

One new activity is the Superhero Family Challenge Obstacle Course. She said the course is made up of nine obstacles that relate to therapies CDR does with children. O’Donnell said the obstacle course is open to children of all abilities.

“We’ve made (the course) so it’s even stroller-friendly,” Wigley said. “It’s achievable by children ages 2 and above.”

In addition to the run and walk, there will be music, hot dogs, Ben and Jerry’s ice cream, a sprinkler station and more. However, the main reason Wigley said people should come out is to support CDR.

“(The 5k) is a very important event for CDR,” Wigley said.

“And we want people to realize that these funds go directly back into supporting our therapists and children services programs.”

Want to go?

8-11 a.m. Aug. 10 at the Vineyards at Jockey's Neck, 2659 Jockey's Neck Trail. Registration is free to $35; register at adventuresignup.com. If you can’t make it out to the race, you can make a donation to CDR at adventuresignup.com/Race/Donate/VA/Williamsburg/CDRSuperHero5K. Learn more about CDR at cdr.org.

Amelia Heymann, aheymann@vagazette.com, 757-298-5828, @HeymannAmelia.