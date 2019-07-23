Kale on Books: A summer memory shared by many

Here’s a non-Virginia related book (I’m breaking my policy), that should be read by everyone older than 55 because it will bring back wonderful memories of their own childhood vacation retreats. It’s simply a great summer read.

Retired CBS correspondent Bill Geist of “Sunday Morning” fame did not let Parkinson’s disease blunt his hilarious memoir, “Lake of the Ozarks: My Surreal Summers in a Vanishing America” (Grand Central Publishing, 208, pgs., $26).

To put it succinctly, it is a appealing ramble through a Missouri resort town in the 1960s, with all the characters and visitors whom he recalls with nostalgic reverence. I enjoyed reading this as much as I believe Geist enjoyed writing it. He never lets a story get in the way of good humor.

“Here in the land of the Osage,” Geist recalls, “there were scads of Native American-related (if distantly) novelties; rubber tomahawks, spears, tom-toms, felt moccasins and belts with ‘Lake of the Ozarks’ emblazoned in colorful plastic beads and ‘Made in Japan’ stamped on the back. There were also “Lake of the Ozarks” shot glasses, salt and pepper shakers, coffee mugs, ashtrays, decorative plates and black velvet pillowcases festooned with neon-colored likenesses of Bagnell Dam.”

To be honest, his reminisces of that Missouri lake resort reminded me of my own visits 60 or more years ago to Cherokee, North Carolina, and its Indian reservation.

I, too, remember rubber tomahawks, plastic arrows, Indian chief and maiden salt and pepper shakers and metal ashtrays of all dubious distinctions, including a mother black bear and her cubs with “Great Smoky Mountains” stamped around the edge. Oh, yes, don’t forget taking a photograph with a black brownie box camera of “a real live Indian” in a beautiful feathered Midwestern headdress, not the plain Cherokee type.

There were also great Virginia resorts such as “Mountain Lake” in Pembroke,” “Peaks of Otter” and “Big Meadow” in the Blue Ridge Parkway and Skyline Drive, respectively.

Geist writes delightfully and descriptively about his Uncle Ed and Aunt Janet and the Arrowhead Lodge they owned, where he worked for seven summers during his teen years. Ed, he said, lived the life of a wealthy big shot “while he was actually the owner-manager of a modest forty-one room hotel in the Ozarks. Only a man like Ed could pull it off. And did he ever.”

In these hot summer days, take a simply marvelous trip down memory lane alongside Geist with fun and laughs all around Lake of the Ozarks.

More on Pocahontas

Karen Ordahl Kupperman, a Colonial American historian whose previous work on the Jamestown Colony has enriched readers, has fashioned, at age 80, yet another volume, “Pocahontas and the English Boys,” (New York University Press, 240 pgs., $24.95).

Taking the Indian Princess as the theme, Kupperman writes of the experiences of three young people who came to Jamestown in the first settlement years and found themselves living with the native-American tribes that surrounded the colonists. The boys and Pocahontas, as she points out, lived their lives between cultures. The boys — Thomas Savage, Henry Spelman and Robert Poole — grew to adulthood with the tribes, while Pocahontas grew up with the settlers, ultimately married John Rolfe and traveled to England with him.

Kupperman’s practical research uncovered Spelman’s memoir, as well as other travel accounts, letters and official reports that add much to this marvelous, intertwining story.

Moon landing 50 years ago

We should not let the 50th anniversary of the moon landing go by without a literary notice. I was in Vietnam serving in the Army on July 20, 1969, when the U.S. landed a spacecraft and Neil Armstrong walked on the moon, and I never felt like I was involved with the historic event. Likewise, I almost missed a book that came out in April about the lunar success.

Presidential historian Douglas Brinkley has written a marvelous volume titled, “American Moonshot: John F. Kennedy and the Great Space Race,” (Harper, 576, pgs., $35) which was published last April.

Brinkley reveals the fascinating journey to the moon, not just the trip itself, but the amazing effort by American space scientists to make Kennedy’s pledge in May 1961: “This nation should commit itself to achieving the goal, before the decade is out, of landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to Earth” a reality.

Brinkley also takes a masterful look at the former German, then American rocket designer Wernher von Braun, whose initial work for the Nazi regime in World War II was its famed “V-2” rocket. Brought to America after the war, von Braun’s massive Saturn V rocket, 25 years later, propelled American astronauts to the moon. For Brinkley, von Braun was the brightest, yet most controversial of all the space scientists.

