Pictures: AMC series 'Turn' films in Colonial Williamsburg

AMC's revolutionary drama "Turn: Washington's Spies" was filming in the Historic Area for season four at the Capitol and at the Governor's Palace. The show is based on historian Alexander Rose's book, "Washington's Spies: The Story of America's First Spy Ring." It follows the story of Abraham Woodhull, a farmer living in British-occupied Long Island who turns a group of childhood friends into Culper Spy Ring. The members turned against their family and the kings and helped Washington turn the tide of the war in favor of the rebels.