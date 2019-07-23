Have a 'shrek-cellent' time at StageLights' production of "Shrek the Musical Jr."

“Shrek” is the story of a mean, green, ill-mannered ogre who lives a solitary life in his swamp. But when a bunch of fairy tale creatures infest his home, Shrek is thrust into an ogre-whelming adventure that shows him the importance of friendship and love.

Tag along on this journey of self-discovery and flatulence during StageLights’ production of “Shrek the Musical Jr.”

Founded in 1993, StageLights is a theater program for children ages 6-17 who are interested in theater arts. Judy Zwelling, program music director and co-founder, said they chose this musical because it is a great ensemble production, allowing all 34 children to have a role.

“I think that’s one of the things we look for when we look at musicals, is that it includes a big ensemble where we can utilize people in more than one role, coming back on stage over and over again, so they have lots of opportunities to be on stage even if they aren’t the lead character,” said Ariana Heck, program choreographer.

“It allows us the opportunity to develop like little shticks, little moments when they can really get into their humor and acting,” said Richard Parker, executive director.

Zwelling said many children come back to the program year after year. Parker said the child playing Shrek has been with the program for four or five years.

“One of the things I think is really great is we have people return in other capacities after they aged out,” Zwelling said.

One such veteran is Haley Griffith, who started out in Stagelights when she was 6 and returned to the program at age 20 to be an assistant.

“So I never leave,” Griffith said laughing.

Heck said many children continue theater into high school and even post-secondary.

“Somebody just commented … this spring every high school musical had a StageLights former cast member as a lead,” Zwelling said.

“We’re definitely building a love of theater,” Heck said.

Richard Parker said he finds directing children rewarding because he gets to watch them grow and develop skills.

Parker said he finds directing children rewarding because he gets to watch them grow and develop skills. He said when you work with adult actors, you assume they know how to act, but children need to be taught.

“One of the things we get to see with children is their eyes light up when they get it or something clicks and it makes sense,” Heck said.

“It is really nice to be a part of that journey.”

Griffith said she also likes seeing children bloom socially during the program.

“There are some of (the kids) that come in not at all confident in themselves and their theater abilities, but by the end they’re one of the standouts in their energy and expression, and to see such a transformation in five weeks, that is pretty unbelievable,” Griffith said.

Griffith said it’s the only program of its kind in the area.

“It also fills the void in Williamsburg for a good summer theatrical outlet for kids,” Griffith said.

”Two of our cast member’s moms actually ran into me at the supermarket and they said ‘our kid lives for StageLights every summer,” Zwelling said.

StageLights, Williamsburg's Theatre for Children, will present DreamWorks' Shrek, Jr. on July 25, 26, and 27 at 7:00 pm and on July 27 at 2:00 pm at the Williamsburg Library Theatr ...

Want to go?

Shows are 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Williamsburg Library Theatre, 515 S Scotland St. Tickets $15; purchase at stagelightstheatre.org or at the door.

One reason reason Judy Zwelling, program music director, said they chose this musical is that it's a great ensemble production, and allows all 34 children to have a role.

