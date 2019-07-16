Ten different ways to have fun this week

10 Harpsichord and Continuo Organ Recital: The concert will be performed by JanEl Will, organist at Bruton Parish Church. 8 p.m. Saturday, Bruton Parish Episcopal Church, 201 W. Duke of Gloucester St. Free.

9 David Gussman: Gussman will perform French musette music with a little Italian, Celtic and German thrown in. A whimsical accordionist, Gussman is best known to Williamsburg music lovers for his work with the Bagels & Freylox Klezmer Band. 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the Plaza of the Williamsburg Library, 515 Scotland St. Free.

8 Shakespeare Alive Presents “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”: With a mix of puppets and live actors, the troupe of Shakespeare Alive will put on Act V of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Snacks provided. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Williamsburg Library, 515 Scotland St. Free.

7 Seafood Summer Fest: Visit the Watermen’s Museum for local seafood, music, crafts and vendors. Eat on-site or purchase fresh items to prepare at home.11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Watermen’s Museum, 309 Water St., Yorktown. Free admission; concert $10; for more information call 887-2641.

6 Strong Men and Women in Virginia History: This exhibit honors seven distinguished African American Virginians from the past and present for their important contributions to the state, the nation or professions. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, Stryker Center, 412 N. Boundary St. Free.

5 Ceramic Flowers Workshop: Learn how to make fun, colorful garden flowers. Supplies and firing included. 1-2:30 p.m. Thursday, Colonial Folk Art Studio & Gallery, 110 Bacon Ave. $35.

4 DIY Night: 3D Pen: It’s almost like drawing in mid-air. Come try out the library’s 3-D pens and make a project to take home. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, James City County Library,7770 Croaker Road. Free.

3 Lux Ice Cream Festival: Beat the heat with your favorite summer treat — ice cream! In addition to food, there will be laser tag, a magic show, arts and crafts, face painting and more. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Legacy Hall, 4301 New Town Ave. Admission free; food, drink and activity tickets separate; register at eventbrite.com.

2 Movies in the Park: An American Tale: Movies start 15 minutes after sunset. Bring chairs and blankets to sit on. Snacks will be available for purchase. New Quarter Park, 1000 Lakeshead Drive. Free.

1 Family Splash Party: Take a break from the heat at James City County Parks and Recreation’s family fun night at the Chickahominy Riverfront Park pool. There will be games, prizes and fun. 6-9 p.m. Saturday, 1350 John Tyler Highway. Free.