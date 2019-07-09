10 different ways to have fun this week

10 Movies on Prince George Street: Christmas in July — “The Grinch”: Bring a lawn chair or blanket to watch this movie. Popcorn will be provided. Dusk, about 8 p.m. Sunday, 400 block of Prince George St. Free.

9 Bird Walk: This walk is hosted by the Williamsburg Bird Club and is open to the public. While the leader will walk for about two hours, guests can peel off as they like. 8 a.m Saturday, New Quarter Park, 1000 Lakeshead Drive. Free.

8 Dungeons and Dragons for Beginners: Learn how to play this popular role-playing fantasy game. 1-4 p.m. Friday, Williamsburg Library, 515 Scotland St. Free; register at 259-4050.

7 Moonlight Fishing: Take advantage of the cool night temperatures and calm waters for some good fishing. 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Waller Mill Park, 901 Airport Road. $7-$20; register at 259-3778.

6 Wreck of the Sea Venture: Shadow Show: The Wreck of the Sea Venture is considered one of the most famous shipwreck stories in the world. Come and witness this exciting true tale told with light and shadow on a moving background. 4-5 p.m. Saturday, Hennage Auditorium, the DeWitt Wallace Decorative Arts Museum, 325 E. Francis St. Free with admission.

5 Free Skateboarding Clinic: Triangle Skateboard Alliance is offering a free skate clinic for new skaters age 5-15. Boards, helmets and pads can be provided for new skaters who don’t yet have them. Peer and volunteer lead in cooperation with James City County. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, James City County Skate Park, 5301 Longhill Road. Free; register at triangleskateboardalliance.org.

4 Backyard Cheers at the Biergarten: Anheuser-Busch’s Biergarten will be open to the public for cold beer, food and live music by Brian Sewell. Family and dog-friendly. 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Anheuser-Busch Williamsburg Biergarten, 7801 Pocahontas Trail. Free.

3 2nd Sundays: Spend the last day of the weekend browsing local artists and craftsmen while listening to live music at this monthly affair. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Merchants Square, 134 N. Henry St. Free.

2 StageLights Presents “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe”: Based on C.S. Lewis’s classic novel. Lucy opens a wardrobe one rainy day, never dreaming that the wardrobe is a passageway into Narnia. 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Williamsburg Library, 515 Scotland St. $10; purchase tickets at tickets.shovation.com.

1 Food Truck Rally on the River: This event will host various food trucks from around the area in one location. Enjoy your food with beer and free music. 4 p.m. Saturday, Jamestown 4-H Educational Center, 3751 4-H Club Road. $5 per car; food and beer cost extra.