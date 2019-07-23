Ten different ways to have fun this week

10 Movies on Prince Goerge Street: “Mamma Mia!”: Bring a lawn chair or blanket to watch this movie. Popcorn will be provided. Dusk, about 8 p.m. Sunday, 400 block of Prince George St. Free.

9 Bird Walk: This walk is hosted by the Williamsburg Bird Club and is open to the public. While the leader will walk for about two hours, guests can peel off as they like. 8 a.m Saturday, New Quarter Park, 1000 Lakeshead Drive. Free.

8 Succulent Relief: Get your hands dirty while learning how to design and care for your own succulent planter. You’ll also learn how succulents can help remove toxins, oxygenate the home and even add humidity to the air, along with the benefits of essential oils. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jamestown Feed & Seed, 7348 Richmond Road. Tickets $18; purchase at eventbrite.com.

7 One Small Step… : Bright Star Theatre will capture the imaginations of children and adults as they explore the history of flight and space travel from the ancient tale of Icarus to the Great Space Race of the 1960s and beyond. For pre-K through fifth grade. 2 p.m. Wednesday, James City County Library, 7770 Croaker Road. Free.

6 Comedy Club OBX Presents: Moody McCarthy: After appearances on Last Comic Standing, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Star Search and David Letterman, Moody McCarthy is no longer a well-kept secret.Ages 16 years and older. 8-9:30 p.m. Saturday, The Comedy Club of Williamsburg, 3032 Richmond Road. Tickets $21; purchase at comedyclubofwilliamsburg.com.

5 Remarkable Reptiles: What has scaly skin, likes it not too hot and not too cold and looks just like its parents? Come find out the answers to these questions and get a close-up view of some of our favorite reptiles with an educator from the Virginia Living Museum. 11 a.m. Thursday, Williamsburg Library, 515 Scotland St. Free.

4 String Quartet Recital: A performance by the International Dior String Quartet, which is the 2019 Fellowship String Quartet for the Wintergreen Festival. 8-9 p.m. Thursday, Bruton Parish Episcopal Church, 201 W. Duke of Gloucester St. Free; donations accepted.

3 Beer for the Girls: Enjoy live music, food, beer and even paddling at this event to raise money to support Here For the Girls, an organization which provides in-person and virtual support to women with breast cancer. 4-10 p.m. Saturday, Billsburg Brewery, 2054 Jamestown Road. Admission is a free-will donation.

2 Moonlight and Music: A music jam led by local musician Joe Duggan of Joe's Day Off. Bring your guitar, fiddle, harmonica, drum, dulcimer or whatever you play. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, New Quarter Park, 1000 Lakeshead Drive. Free.

1 Democracy Weekend: Jamestown Settlement’s “Origins of American Democracy” themed month culminates with a special weekend of themed tours, interpretive programs and military exercises honoring the first General Assembly, the oldest legislative body in the Western Hemisphere, as 20 burgesses convened at Jamestown in 1619. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Jamestown Settlement, 2110 Jamestown Road. Free with admission.