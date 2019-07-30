Ten different ways to have fun this week

10 Continuo Organ and Harpsichord Recital: The concert will be performed by JanEl Will, organist at Bruton Parish Church. 8 p.m. Saturday, Bruton Parish Episcopal Church, 201 W. Duke of Gloucester St. Free.

9 Strong Men and Women in Virginia History: This exhibit honors seven distinguished African American Virginians from the past and present for their important contributions to the state, nation or professions. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, Stryker Center, 412 N. Boundary St. Free.

8 Bikeology: This class will teach you how to change a flat, lubricate the drive train and other basic mechanical skills to keep your bike rolling happy. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Conte's Bike Shop, 4900 Courthouse St. Free.

7 Macrame Plant Hanger and Succulent Workshop: Make this trendy decoration for your home with step-by-step instructions. All materials, including pot and plant, are included. 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Artfully Yours Studio, 1303 Jamestown Road. $34; register at artfullyyoursva.com.

6 Movies on Prince Goerge Street: “Wonder Park”: Bring a lawn chair or blanket to watch this movie. Popcorn will be provided. Dusk, about 8 p.m. Sunday, 400 block of Prince George St. Free.

5 Benjamin Franklin's Amazing Glass Instrument: A 45-minute concert with music and stories of Ben Franklin's musical invention, the glass armonica. 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, 10:30-11:15 a.m., DeWitt Wallace Decorative Arts Museum, 325 E. Francis St. Free with paid admission to museum.

4 Fun Fridays on the Plaza: Join the Williamsburg Library outside on the plaza each Friday for children's games, activities and snacks. 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Williamsburg Library, 515 Scotland St. Free.

3 Jonathan Austin's Juggling and Magic: Watch with bated breath as Jonathan Austin pedals his unicycle high above the crowd, performing magic and juggling clubs, rings, canoe paddles, rubber chickens, baseball bats and more. 11 a.m. Wednesday, Williamsburg Library, 515 Scotland St. 1 p.m. Wednesday, James City County Library, 7770 Croaker Road. Free.

2 It Was a Very Good Year - A Tribute to Frank Sinatra: You’ll never get a chance to see Frank Sinatra or even Frank Sinatra Jr. perform in concert, but some people say that Tony Sands is the next best thing. Sands will perform such hits as That's Life, Come Fly With Me, Luck Be A Lady, My Way, New York, New York, and many more. 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Kimball Theatre, 428 W. Duke of Gloucester St. Tickets $65; purchase at www.ticketfly.com.

1 Scares That Care: A three-day convention filled with spooky fun and giving back. Join your favorite television and movie stars to fight real monsters like breast cancer, burn injuries and childhood disease and illnesses. All net proceeds go to families in need of support and assistance. Friday-Sunday, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Williamsburg, 50 Kingsmill Road. Tickets $30-$45; purchase at scaresthatcareweekend.com.