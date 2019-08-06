Ten different ways to have fun this week

10 Continuo Organ and Harpsichord Recital: Rebecca Davy, music director at Bruton Parish, performs from 7:30-9 p.m. Saturday, Bruton Parish Episcopal Church, 201 W. Duke of Gloucester St. Free; donations accepted.

9 Super Turf Saturday: Regional experts will teach you everything you need know and do to maintain a healthy and environmentally friendly lawn, from the different species of turf to weed control and soil testing. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, James City County Recreation Center, 5301 Longhill Road. Free.

8 Evening Talks: Presidential Trains: From trains to cars, learn how presidents traveled across the country before Air Force One from adult services librarian Andrew Smith. 7-8 p.m. Wednesday, Williamsburg Library, 515 Scotland St. Free.

7 Wash and Talk: Help park interpreter Sara Lewis clean and sort centuries-old artifacts found at the park. 10 a.m. to noon Friday, New Quarter Park, 1000 Lakehead Drive. Free; register at michael.wilcox@yorkcounty.gov.

6 Mysterious Moonlight Canoe: Let this weekend’s waning gibbous moon illuminate the marsh as you paddle through local waters. One experienced canoeist per canoe required. 7:30-10:30 p.m.Saturday, York River State Park, 9801 York River Park Road.$8-$13; register at 566-3036.

5 ZooPro Animal Adventures: ZooPro adventures will introduce you to a whole host of live animals while teaching you about the environments they live in and how they interact with humans. 2 p.m. Thursday, James City County Library, 7770 Croaker Road. Free.

4 Three Local Dyers Trunk Show: In addition to buying yarn, you can get advice on how to find the perfect yarn for your project directly from the dyers at this event. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Yarn Matters, 7437 Richmond Road. Free.

3 Family Splash Party at the Pool: James City County Parks and Recreation is having a free night of fun at the pool. Children ages 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Weather permitting. 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Chickahominy Riverfront Park, 1350 John Tyler Highway. Free.

2 2nd Sundays: It’s time again to head out to Merchants Square to browse pieces created by local artists, listen to live music and enjoy good food. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 423 Prince George St. Free.

1 WISC 13th annual Family Fun Fest: This festival is fun for the whole family with activities including arts and crafts, music, food, games, a petting zoo, vendors and more. 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Williamsburg Indoor Sports Complex, 5700 Warhill Trail. Free.