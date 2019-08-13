Ten different ways to have fun this week

10 Movie in The Park: Frozen: Bring chairs and blankets to sit on, snacks will be available for purchase. Movies start 15 minutes after sunset, Saturday, New Quarter Park, 1000 Lakeshead Drive. Free.

9 Fun Fridays on the Plaza: Join the Williamsburg Library outside on the plaza for children's games, activities and snacks. 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Williamsburg Library, 515 Scotland St. Free.

8 Crawl Like a Colonial: Experience a historical pub crawl where you can listen to origin stories of drinks as you sip them. For 21 and older. 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, Shield’s Tavern, 422 E. Duke of Gloucester St. $29.99; purchase at colonialwilliamsburg.com/plan/calendar/pub-crawl.

7 Preserving Family Treasures: Jay Gaidmore, director of special collections in the Earl Gregg Swem Library at William and Mary, will teach you how to preserve family photographs, books, letters and other treasures for future generations. 7-8 p.m. Thursday, James City County Library, 7770 Croaker Road. Free

6 Pick Your Paddle: As you explore the local waterways at York River State Park, you’ll learn about the area’s wildlife and how to protect it. 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, York River State Park, 9801 York River Park Road. $6-$16; register at 566-3036.

5 Peninsula Concert Band: Performing for more than 60 years, the Peninsula Concert Band is made up of military and civilian musicians. They will perform songs like Peacemaker, Light Eternal and Selections from Walt Disney’s Mary Poppins. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Williamsburg Library, 515 Scotland St. Free will donation.

4 Brews & Foods with Virginia Chefs: The Virginia Chefs Association will cook up their favorite dishes to raise money for the organization’s apprenticeships, culinary scholarships, local education and Williamsburg’s food pantries. 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Billsburg Brewery, 2054 Jamestown Road. Tickets $35-$40; purchase at vachefs.org.

3 WCAC Fall Co-Op Show: This show features larger bodies of work by member artists in a wide range of mediums and styles. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Williamsburg Contemporary Art Center, 110 Westover Ave. Free.

2 The Rotary Club of James City County’s Summer Concert Series: Soul Intent: Listen to the Hampton Roads band Soul Intent at this concert benefiting the Rotary Club of JCC’s four charities; the Arc, Grove Christian Outreach, Literacy for Life and The Williamsburg House of Mercy. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Kimball Theatre, 428 W. Duke of Gloucester St. Tickets are $25; purchase at everbrite.com.

1 1619Fest: This festival commemorates the 400th anniversary of enslaved Africans being brought to English North America. This event will honor their legacy with dancing, educational programming and live music. 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Billsburg Brewery/Jamestown Marina, 2054 Jamestown Road. Tickets $0-$30; purchase at eventbrite.com.