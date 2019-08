Presidents Park in York County, near Williamsburg, featured 20-foot-tall busts of U.S. presidents. The park was opened in 2004 and closed in 2010. The park was created by local businessman Everette Newman. The heads are now on Howard Hankins' nearby farm in Croaker. As of Feb. 24, 2016, he had raised about 0.1 percent of his $500,000 funding goal to preserve the heads for a museum.