Photos: York County neighborhood rewards community service with dinner, school supplies

Carver Gardens Stand Up! and the Buffalo Boyz sponsored an Aug. 27 community service event to clean up the streets and help kids get ready for school. Children had to pick up a trash bag from Linda Lee's home and pick up garbage and trash around the neighborghood. After the neighborhood clean-up, the children received a free dinner of hot dogs, drinks and chips. They were also given a free backpack and school supplies. Organizers said more than 20 children came to the event, which was a way to work together in the community and help those in need.