Amanda Williams / Virginia Gazette

After 64 days at VCU Medical Center following a serious car crash, 17-year-old Warhill student Juan Spence walked through his front door Tuesday, July 25, 2017. A track star before the accident, Juan's team created hats with the hashtag "Juan Love" in support of the teen's recovery. The crash happened May 22 and when he first arrived, doctors told his mother, Elizabeth Butler, that he had a 5 percent chance of surviving, much less ever walking or talking again.