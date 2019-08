A groundskeeper mows grass among gravestones at the German Cemetery where approximately 21,000 German World War II soldiers are buried at La Cambe, France.

World War II veteran Fred Holborn, from the Fleet Air Arm, salutes as he looks at British Legion Union flags carrying thank you messages planted in the sand on Gold beach near Asnelles, France. 20,000 paper flags have been planted carrying a personal message of remembrance submitted by Royal British Legion supporters.

D-Day ceremonies mark the 70th anniversary of the launch of 'Operation Overlord', a vast military operation by Allied forces in Normandy, which turned the tide of World War II, eventually leading to the liberation of occupied France and the end of the war against Nazi Germany.