At Naturalizer, one of three stores at Premium Outlets that remained closed on Thanksgiving, hours for that day were left blank.

Most stores at Premium Outlets in Williamsburg opened around 6 p.m. Thanksgiving night to get an early start to Black Friday shopping. By 9 o'clock most of the parking spots at the center were occupied, and three stores had lines forming outside to get in. All but three stores opened for the center's earliest start ever to Black Friday.