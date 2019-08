Elizabeth Henry loads boxes and gets ready to hand off Operation Christmas Child donations at the regional collection point at York River Baptist Church in Toano.

Liz Henry once received a box of toys while she was living in an orphanage in Ukraine. Now, she's giving back to the program that delivered that gift, Operation Christmas Child. Her family has collected hundreds of shoeboxes filled with toys, books, toiletries and other items for underprivileged children abroad.